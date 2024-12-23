The 4 best gas apps of 2025

Key takeaways The best gas apps are Upside, GasBuddy, Checkout 51 and Waze.

Combine your app of choice with a rewards credit card to maximize your savings.

You can take additional steps like driving efficiently and keeping your vehicle maintained to save more money.

We all know that the price of gas is higher than it used to be — and even though the average gas price has come down from June 2022’s record high of $5.016 per gallon , it’s still important to save as much money as possible at the pump.

That’s why we put together our list of the best gas apps.

Don’t waste time and money trying to figure out the best gas prices in your area. Instead, download an app to help you compare gasoline prices and make the smartest choice for your schedule and budget. Then, pair one of these well-reviewed gas apps with one of the top rewards credit cards for gas .

When you earn cash back rewards every time you refuel, gas prices become much less stressful. And you can pull away from the pump knowing you made the most of your money.

Upside: Best for combining gas rewards with a cash back credit card

How Upside works

Upside is a free app that allows you to earn cash back rewards every time you fill up. After you download the app, you can see a map of all gas prices nearby. Claim the offers you like best, including gas, groceries and restaurant rewards. Then pay with a debit or credit card linked to your Upside Wallet or use Upside Pay to complete your transaction, and your cash back rewards are automatically deposited into your Upside account. Link a cash back credit card in your app, in order to double dip and earn both credit card cash back and Upside cash back.

Ratings

4.8 stars on the Apple App Store, 4.6 stars on Google Play

Pros More than 50,000 participating gas stations, grocery stores and restaurants

Link a cash back credit card to your Upside Wallet to earn Upside and card rewards on every purchase

Earn extra savings through Upside’s referral program

Redeem cash back for a gift card, direct deposit or through PayPal Cons Must activate offers before purchase to earn rewards

GasBuddy: Best for up to 25 cents off per gallon

How GasBuddy works

With GasBuddy, you earn GasBack rewards that can be redeemed for future gas purchases. After you download the free app or create an online account, you’re able to find and activate deals at gas stations, restaurants and popular retailers. You’ll also receive a free Pay with GasBuddy card that you can link to an eligible bank account. Use your GasBuddy card at the pump to save up to 25 cents per gallon — and any GasBack you’ve earned is automatically applied to your transaction, saving you even more.

Ratings

4.7 stars on the Apple App Store, 3.8 stars on Google Play

Pros Earn up to 25 cents off per gallon at most gas stations, along with seasonal and station-specific promotions

The GasBuddy card is not a credit card, so no credit check is needed

Offers tools that allow you to plan your next trip, track fuel efficiency and improve your gas mileage Cons Must activate offers before purchase to earn rewards

If you pay with the GasBuddy card, you’ll miss out on credit card rewards

Checkout 51: Best for saving on brands you love

How Checkout 51 works

Checkout 51 is a popular cash back shopping app that recently added gas purchases to its weekly grocery deals. U.S. members can use the app to save at over 5,000 participating gas stations, adding favorite offers to your Checkout 51 shopping list and redeeming them after you complete your transaction. From there, all you need to do is take a photo of your receipt and upload it to the app — and Checkout 51 will automatically add cash back to your account.

Ratings

4.0 stars on the Apple App Store, 4.2 stars on Google Play

Pros Earn cash back on gas and grocery purchases

Link a top rewards credit card to earn even more rewards on every purchase Cons Must add offers to shopping list and redeem offers after purchase to earn rewards

Must upload photos of receipts to earn rewards

Waze: Best for planning routes with the lowest gas prices

How Waze works

Waze is a popular navigation app that can help you find the lowest gas prices along your desired route, making it a great companion for road trips. After you download the free app, you can filter nearby gas stations by prices that are crowd-sourced from other Waze users. From there, use your favorite gas credit card, travel credit card or cash-back credit card to save money at the pump.

Ratings

4.8 stars on the Apple App Store, 4.3 stars on Google Play

Pros Doesn’t require a linked credit card or bank account

Useful alerts can help you steer clear of traffic, car crashes, police traps and construction delays Cons No exclusive offers

Gas pricing depends on users to provide accurate information

How we choose the best gas apps

When researching the best gas apps, we focus on apps that are independent of any specific gas station or retailer. While there are many top gas station apps out there — including the Exxon Mobile Rewards+ and Murphy Drive Rewards — we look for gas and travel apps that allow you to compare prices and maximize your savings, not to mention your reward potential.

We also analyze each app’s rating on Google Play and the Apple App Store, looking for well-reviewed apps with a high number of user reviews and downloads. Then we narrow down choices based on options, features, ease of use and popularity.

Most importantly, we look for apps that offer real, provable ways to save on gas. This is why we selected Upside and GasBuddy, two of the biggest gas apps on the market with years of user satisfaction behind them. It’s also why we included Waze, which does not offer specific discounts on gas stations but does allow you to compare gas prices in advance while streamlining your trip — and why we added Checkout 51 to our list this year.

Other ways to save money on gasoline

Finding the lowest prices is only one part of saving money on gas. Here are some other ways to avoid panic at the pump.

Use a gas rewards program. Gas rewards programs offered by gasoline retailers can help you save at the pump. Most of the largest gasoline retailers, including many grocery stores that offer fuel stations, offer some type of discount program.



Gas rewards programs offered by gasoline retailers can help you save at the pump. Most of the largest gasoline retailers, including many grocery stores that offer fuel stations, offer some type of discount program. Choose the best gas credit card. Many of the top gas cards offer cash back on every eligible gasoline purchase, but you also want to consider factors like interest rates and annual fees when choosing the best gas card for your everyday driving needs.



Many of the top gas cards offer cash back on every eligible gasoline purchase, but you also want to consider factors like interest rates and annual fees when choosing the best gas card for your everyday driving needs. Buy gas on Monday. A 2022 GasBuddy study found that gas prices in 2021 were lower on average on Mondays over any other day of the week. Interestingly, Thursday was the most expensive day.



A 2022 GasBuddy study found that gas prices in 2021 were lower on average on Mondays over any other day of the week. Interestingly, Thursday was the most expensive day. Drive cautiously and obey the speed limit. Being safe and obeying the law is a good idea for many reasons, and saving money on gas is one. The U.S. Department of Energy found that reducing your speed by 5 to 10 mph can improve fuel economy by 7 percent to 14 percent. This, in turn, could save you as much as 44 cents per gallon of gas — so consider using cruise control to control your speed.



Being safe and obeying the law is a good idea for many reasons, and saving money on gas is one. The U.S. Department of Energy found that reducing your speed by 5 to 10 mph can improve fuel economy by 7 percent to 14 percent. This, in turn, could save you as much as 44 cents per gallon of gas — so consider using cruise control to control your speed. Inflate your tires. The U.S. Department of Energy has found that by keeping your car’s tires inflated to the recommended pressure, you can improve your car’s gas mileage by 0.6 percent on average, saving the equivalent of 2 cents per gallon of gas.



The U.S. Department of Energy has found that by keeping your car’s tires inflated to the recommended pressure, you can improve your car’s gas mileage by 0.6 percent on average, saving the equivalent of 2 cents per gallon of gas. Use your car’s built-in gas-saving tools. Many newer cars are built to help you improve your gas mileage, whether you use an “eco” setting on your thermostat or allow your car to turn off your engine at stop lights. You may even be able to track your fuel economy in real time, giving you the opportunity to see how driving a few miles slower saves you money.



Many newer cars are built to help you improve your gas mileage, whether you use an “eco” setting on your thermostat or allow your car to turn off your engine at stop lights. You may even be able to track your fuel economy in real time, giving you the opportunity to see how driving a few miles slower saves you money. Look into a fuel-efficient car. Newer cars are often much more fuel-efficient than older cars — especially gasoline hybrids, plug-in hybrids and electric cars. For example, Kelley Blue Book found the gas for a hybrid/alternative energy car costs only $74 a month, while a mid-size car costs $115 per month, based on a five-year average of gas prices.

The bottom line