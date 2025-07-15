Best credit cards for pharmacies and drugstores

We are an independent, advertising-supported comparison service. Our
Katie Kelton is a senior writer on Bankrate's credit cards team and Certified Credit Counselor™, bringing eight years of experience writing creative and financial content to help cardholders get savvy with their credit.
Whether you’re battling a cold, managing pain or treating a chronic condition, prescription and over-the-counter medicine costs can add up. But the right card could reward you for pharmaceutical purchases to cover future copays or put extra cash in your wallet.
Here are our picks for cards to swipe next time you’re at the pharmacy or drugstore checkout.
Top cards for pharmacies and drugstores
Apply with confidence
Hover to learn more.
By applying, you can see if you're approved before impacting your credit
6%6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%).
6%6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions.
3%3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more).
1%1% Cash Back on other purchases.
Bankrate’s view
As one of the best grocery credit cards, the Amex Blue Cash Preferred card lets you reap 6 percent on prescriptions filled at supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year on total supermarket purchases, then 1 percent) for a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. If you meet the spending cap, you’ll earn at least $360 cash back, or $265 after the annual fee. Plus, this card typically features a solid welcome offer.
If you expect your pharmacy costs to surpass the spending cap, the American Express® Gold Card is an alternative that offers 4X points on up to $25,000 in U.S. supermarket purchases per year for a heftier $325 annual fee.
Pros
This card offers one of the highest rewards rates available for supermarkets.
You can tap into more boosted rewards on streaming services, transit and gas.
Cons
The $95 annual fee requires a certain amount of spending to offset, while the other cards on this list charge no annual fee.
The U.S. supermarket category doesn’t include wholesale clubs, superstores or online retailers.
Card Details
Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Buy Now, Pay Later: Enjoy $0 intro plan fees when you use Plan It® to split up large purchases into monthly installments with a fixed fee. Pay $0 intro plan fees on plans created during the first 12 months from the date of account opening. Plans created after that will have a monthly plan fee up to 1.33% of each eligible purchase amount moved into a plan based on the plan duration, the APR that would otherwise apply to the purchase, and other factors.
Low Intro APR: 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 20.24% – 29.24%.
6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%).
6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions.
3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more).
1% Cash Back on other purchases.
Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.
$84 Disney Bundle Credit: With your enrolled Blue Cash Preferred® Card, spend $9.99 or more each month on an auto-renewing Disney Bundle subscription, to receive a monthly statement credit of $7. Valid only at Disney Plus.com, Hulu.com or Plus.espn.com in the U.S.
Apply with confidence. Know if you’re approved for a Card with no impact to your credit score. If you’re approved and you choose to accept this Card, your credit score may be impacted.
5%Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more.
3%3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service.
1.5%1.5% cash back on all other purchases.
Bankrate’s view
The Chase Freedom Unlimited card offers 3 percent cash back on drugstores and dining, making it easy to swipe at your local Walgreens, CVS or small pharmacy. You’ll also earn a flat rate of 1.5 percent on all other purchases, like online prescriptions and other health costs. Plus, get a $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in the first three months.
Rewards are unlimited, so you don’t have to worry about reaching a spending cap.
Pros
Earn two decent rewards rates — 3 percent and 1.5 percent — on everyday purchases.
Pair this card with a Chase travel card to combine rewards and redeem for travel.
Cons
Other cards on this list offer higher boosted rewards rates in the drugstore and grocery store categories.
There’s a foreign transaction fee, so you’ll want to have another card in your wallet for international trips and online foreign purchases.
Card Details
Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can choose to receive a statement credit or direct deposit into most U.S. checking and savings accounts. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open!
Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.99% – 28.49%.
No annual fee – You won’t have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
5%Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate.
1%Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
Bankrate’s view
If you fill your prescriptions at drugstores, grocery stores or both, you can earn a 5 percent cash back on rotating quarterly categories with the Discover it Cash Back card (up to $1,500 in purchases per quarter, then 1 percent; activation required). The Discover cash back calendar shows that common rotating categories include places where you might get your prescriptions and medicine like grocery stores, drugstores and superstores like Target and Walmart. You could earn up to $75 back per quarter with the 5 percent rate.
You’ll also get 1 percent on all other purchases and a welcome bonus of all cash back matched at the end of the first year.
Pros
You could potentially earn a top rewards rate at pharmacies for a couple of quarters each year, especially if you can be flexible with getting them filled at drugstores, grocery stores and superstores.
The grocery store category also usually includes wholesale clubs like Costco and Sam’s Club, which aren’t often rewarded by other cards.
Cons
The quarterly categories require manual activation, or you’ll only earn 1 percent.
You probably won’t earn boosted rewards at pharmacies every quarter as the categories rotate.
Card Details
Intro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
Redeem cash back for any amount
Apply and you could get a decision in as little as 90 seconds. No annual fee.
Start shopping and earning rewards in minutes with your digital card, before your physical card arrives in the mail, if eligible.
Get a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases. Then 18.24% to 27.24% Standard Variable Purchase APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
18.24% – 28.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers
Reward Details
6%Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice.
3%Earn 3% cash back after the first year from account opening in your choice category.
2%Earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
1%Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases.
Bankrate’s view
To get even more rewards flexibility, consider the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards card. You’ll get 3 percent cash back in the category of your choice every month, including drugstores as an option. And the 2 percent at grocery stores and wholesale clubs can also step up for prescription rewards (up to $2,500 in combined purchases in both bonus categories, then 1 percent). If you reach the spending cap in the 3 percent category alone, that lets you earn up to $75 back per quarter, up to $300 per year.
And if you’re a Preferred Rewards member, your rewards rates are boosted.
Pros
If your expenses tend to fluctuate, you can choose your top rewards category based on the coming month.
Earn rewards at wholesale clubs, an often-excluded rewards category.
Cons
The spending cap for your chosen category plus grocery stores and wholesale clubs might hinder your rewards potential.
You’ll only get the top rewards rate on one category, while other cards offer high rewards on multiple categories.
Card Details
New offer! Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice: gas and EV charging stations; online shopping, including cable, internet, phone plans and streaming; dining; travel; drug stores and pharmacies; or home improvement and furnishings. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
$200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
With the Bank of America Preferred Rewards® program, members can earn 25%-75% more cash back on every purchase. That means the 3% choice category could go up to 3.75%-5.25%. The Preferred Rewards bonus is not applied to the 3% first-year bonus.
No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 18.24% – 28.24% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Contactless Cards – The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
This online only offer may not be available if you leave this page or if you visit a Bank of America financial center. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now
Best for Amazon Pharmacy and Whole Foods supplements
10%Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership
5%Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
2%Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
1%Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases
Bankrate’s view
If you prefer getting prescriptions filled online, you can use the Prime Visa card to earn 5 percent cash back on Amazon, including Amazon Pharmacy. The rate applies to Whole Foods too, in case you like to stock up on organic supplements. An Amazon Prime membership is required to get the best rates for the card.
In addition, earn 2 percent at gas stations, restaurants and on local transit and commuting with 1 percent on everything else. New cardholders typically receive an Amazon gift card upon approval.
Pros
For people who already spend a lot at Amazon, earning pharmacy rewards is just the cherry on top.
There’s typically no spending requirement to get the welcome bonus gift card.
Cons
You have to pay for an Amazon Prime membership to get the best rates.
Even though it’s a Chase card, you can’t combine rewards with other Chase rewards cards to maximize value.
Card Details
Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership
Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases
No annual credit card fee
No more waiting. Redeem daily rewards at Amazon.com as soon as the next day
1xEarn 1x points on other purchases, and rent (up to 100,000 points each calendar year).
Bankrate’s view
The Bilt Mastercard® made a splash in the credit card market when it began offering rewards for rent while waiving the transaction fee. In addition, it offers basic rewards on travel and dining, as well as 2X Bilt points on Walgreens-branded products through its neighborhood benefits program. You’ll also earn 1X points on other Walgreens purchases and 100 points on prescription refills at Walgreens.
Plus, Bilt points are redeemable for travel, while the other cards on this list only offer cash back.
Pros
The card rewards everyday spending like rent and drugstore purchases, making it a potential must-have for your wallet.
Earning travel points instead of cash back can offer more value to frequent travelers.
Cons
There’s no welcome bonus, unlike with other no-annual-fee competitor cards.
You have to use the card at least five times per month to earn points.
Card Details
$0 Annual Fee
Earn 1x points on rent payments without the transaction fee, up to 100,000 points each calendar year
Earns 3x points on dining, 2x on travel, and 1x on other purchases
Earn double points on the first of each month (excluding rent, up to 1,000 bonus points)
Use the card 5 times each statement period to earn points
Earn up to 5x Bilt points on Lyft rides when you link your Bilt account and pay with your Bilt card
Point redemptions include airlines, hotels, future rent payments, credit card statement credits, toward a down payment on a home, etc.
Other features and benefits include: Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Purchase Security, Trip Cancellation and Interruption Protection, Cellular Telephone Protection, and Trip Delay Reimbursement
Select “Apply now” to learn more about the product features, terms, and conditions
1X on rent (up to 100,000 points per calendar year)
1X on all other purchases
Cards for pharmacies and drugstores typically require a good-to-excellent credit score. If you have bad or fair credit, consider our top picks for cards for bad credit.
How to choose a drugstore credit card
When choosing a credit card for drugstores, you’ll want to consider your medical needs, how often you visit pharmacies and where you do most of your shopping.
Consider whether you tend to fill prescriptions at drugstores or grocery store pharmacies. The cards above differ in which types of pharmacies earn a rewards rate. If you get prescriptions somewhere else that’s not typically rewarded, a flat-rate rewards card might be a better option.
Check for spending caps. Some cards limit how much quarterly spending you’ll get a high rate for, so it’s ideal if you can reach the spending cap without going too far over. If you do exceed the spending limit, you could switch to a higher flat-rate card for the remainder of the quarter.
Look at your other types of expenses. If your pharmaceutical spending is seasonal or you want to use the card for other categories too, compare the other rewards categories. Some of the cards above also reward spending on things like dining or streaming services.
How to maximize your pharmacy or drugstore rewards
While pharmacy or drugstore spending might seem like a narrow category, you can get the most possible cash back with these tips.
The cards offering the highest rewards rates, up to 5 or 6 percent, usually come with a spending cap for the quarter or year. If you can reach that cap, you’ll get a ton of value from the card. So if you have the Amex Blue Cash Preferred card, you can focus on buying groceries, healthcare products and even prescriptions at eligible U.S. supermarkets until you spend $6,000 for the year.
If you have the Discover it Cash Back card, keep an eye on the rotating categories and plan big expenses, up to $1,500, for the quarter in which they’ll earn 5 percent.
The cards on this list may not offer more than 1 percent on other everyday expenses like travel, dining, gas or streaming services, depending on the card. That’s why it helps to combine credit cards — you can maximize rewards across all categories by choosing which card to swipe. And if you pair a cash back card with a travel card from the same issuer, you can often combine rewards to get more value by redeeming your cash back for travel.
You can sign up for free loyalty programs like CVS ExtraCare, myWalgreens, Albertsons for U, Club Publix, Kroger Plus, Safeway for U and TargetCircle at the pharmacies you’ll earn rewards for. These programs offer additional savings and points.
Which card you select for pharmacies and drugstores — or if you choose a different rewards card altogether — depends on your medical needs and everyday spending. You may or may not want to pay an annual fee to get even more bang for your buck. Swiping a different card for every expense can get tedious, so ideally, you could use one of the cards on this list to pay for pharmaceuticals as well as groceries, gas, dining or other everyday costs.
Frequently asked questions
If you prefer ordering prescriptions online for pickup or home delivery, you can earn cash back in two ways:
Paying with your rewards credit card
Entering your loyalty program information
That cash back can go toward future pharmacy, drugstore or other purchases.
Where you can earn more rewards depends on your card and where you shop most frequently for medicine and prescriptions. Pharmacies fill and sell prescription medications and can be found within drugstores and grocery stores or as standalone shops.
On the other hand, drugstores sell a wide range of over-the-counter medications, supplements, beauty products and household goods. With a credit card for drugstores, you could potentially earn rewards for much more than just prescription drugs.
A rewards card will not lower your prescription costs. However, you could potentially stock up your rewards and redeem them as a statement credit, lowering your overall balance.
The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card information was last updated on June 9, 2025.
