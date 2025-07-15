Skip to Main Content

Best credit cards for pharmacies and drugstores

Katie Kelton, CCC Reena Thomas, Ph.D.
Written by
Katie Kelton, CCC,
Edited by
Reena Thomas, Ph.D.
Published on July 15, 2025 | 3 min read

The advice in this article is offered by the team independent of any bank or credit card issuer. This article may contain from our partners, and terms may apply to offers linked or accessed through this page. as of posting date, but offers mentioned may have expired.

Woman shopping in a pharmacy
People Images/Getty Images

Whether you’re battling a cold, managing pain or treating a chronic condition, prescription and over-the-counter medicine costs can add up. But the right card could reward you for pharmaceutical purchases to cover future copays or put extra cash in your wallet.

Here are our picks for cards to swipe next time you’re at the pharmacy or drugstore checkout.

Top cards for pharmacies and drugstores

Apply with confidence

InfoHover to learn more.

Best for U.S. supermarket pharmacies

Blue Cash Preferred&#174; Card from American Express

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Cardholder rating

star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
4.3
InfoHover to learn more

Bankrate score

star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
4.4
InfoHover to learn more
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:Good to Excellent
InfoHover to learn more
Apply nowLock

on American Express's secure site

See Rates & Fees, Terms Apply

Intro offer

InfoHover to learn more

Earn $250

Rewards Rate

InfoHover to learn more

1% – 6%

Annual fee

$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.

APR

20.24%-29.24% Variable

Best for drugstores

Chase Freedom Unlimited&#174;

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Cardholder rating

star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
4.3
InfoHover to learn more

Bankrate score

star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
5.0
InfoHover to learn more
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:670 – 850
InfoHover to learn more
Apply nowLock

on Chase's secure site

See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

InfoHover to learn more

Earn $200 cash back

Rewards Rate

InfoHover to learn more

1.5% – 5%

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

18.99% – 28.49% Variable

Best for rotating rewards

Discover it&#174; Cash Back

Discover it® Cash Back

Cardholder rating

star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
4.4
InfoHover to learn more

Bankrate score

star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
4.1
InfoHover to learn more
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:670 – 850
InfoHover to learn more
Apply nowLock

on Discover's secure site

See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

InfoHover to learn more

Cashback Match

Rewards Rate

InfoHover to learn more

1% – 5%

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

18.24% – 27.24% Variable APR

Best for customizable rewards

Bank of America&#174; Customized Cash Rewards credit card

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card

Cardholder rating

star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
4.4
InfoHover to learn more

Bankrate score

star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
3.8
InfoHover to learn more
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:670 – 850
InfoHover to learn more
Apply nowLock

on Bank of America's secure site

Intro offer

InfoHover to learn more

$200

Rewards Rate

InfoHover to learn more

1% – 6%

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

18.24% – 28.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

Best for Amazon Pharmacy and Whole Foods supplements

Prime Visa

Prime Visa

Bankrate score

star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
4.2
InfoHover to learn more
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:670 – 850
InfoHover to learn more
Apply nowLock

on Amazon's secure site

See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

InfoHover to learn more

Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card

Rewards Rate

InfoHover to learn more

1% – 10%

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

19.49% – 28.24% Variable

Best for Walgreens

Bilt Mastercard&#174;

Bilt Mastercard®

Cardholder rating

star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
4.1
InfoHover to learn more

Bankrate score

star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
4.0
InfoHover to learn more
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:670 – 850
InfoHover to learn more
Apply nowLock

on Bilt's secure site

See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

InfoHover to learn more

N/A

Rewards Rate

InfoHover to learn more

1x – 3x

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

See Terms

compare
Compare

Comparing the best cards for pharmacies and drugstores

Card name Best for Annual fee Recommended credit score Rewards
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express U.S. supermarket pharmacies $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
  • 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 in purchases per year, then 1%)
  • 6% on select U.S. streaming services
  • 3% on transit and U.S. gas station purchases
  • 1% on all other purchases
Chase Freedom Unlimited® Drugstores $0 Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
  • 5% cash back at Chase Travel
  • 3% on drugstore purchases and dining
  • 1.5% on all other purchases
Discover it® Cash Back Rotating rewards $0 Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
  • 5% cash back on activated rotating categories each quarter (up to $1,500 in purchases, then 1%)
  • 1% on all other purchases
Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card Customizable rewards
$0 		Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
  • 3% cash back in one of six choice categories
  • 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs ($2,500 spending limit in combined quarterly purchases for 2% and 3% categories, then 1%)
  • 1% on all other purchases
Prime Visa Amazon Pharmacy and Whole Foods supplements $0 (Amazon Prime subscription required) Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
  • 5% cash back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and Chase Travel with an eligible Prime membership
  • 2% at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting
  • 1% on all other purchases
Bilt Mastercard® Walgreens
$0 		Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
  • 3X points on dining
  • 3X points on Lyft
  • 2X on travel
  • 2X on Walgreens products
  • 1X on rent (up to 100,000 points per calendar year)
  • 1X on all other purchases

Cards for pharmacies and drugstores typically require a good-to-excellent credit score. If you have bad or fair credit, consider our top picks for cards for bad credit.

How to choose a drugstore credit card

When choosing a credit card for drugstores, you’ll want to consider your medical needs, how often you visit pharmacies and where you do most of your shopping.

  • Consider whether you tend to fill prescriptions at drugstores or grocery store pharmacies. The cards above differ in which types of pharmacies earn a rewards rate. If you get prescriptions somewhere else that’s not typically rewarded, a flat-rate rewards card might be a better option.
  • Check for spending caps. Some cards limit how much quarterly spending you’ll get a high rate for, so it’s ideal if you can reach the spending cap without going too far over. If you do exceed the spending limit, you could switch to a higher flat-rate card for the remainder of the quarter.
  • Look at your other types of expenses. If your pharmaceutical spending is seasonal or you want to use the card for other categories too, compare the other rewards categories. Some of the cards above also reward spending on things like dining or streaming services.
Learn more: You can pay your medical bills with a credit card, but should you?

How to maximize your pharmacy or drugstore rewards

While pharmacy or drugstore spending might seem like a narrow category, you can get the most possible cash back with these tips.

What’s next?

Spender Type Tool

Get personalized card recommendations based on your biggest expenses.

Caret Right Icon

Compare Cards

If you can't choose, compare features across up to three cards.

Caret Right Icon

The bottom line

Which card you select for pharmacies and drugstores — or if you choose a different rewards card altogether — depends on your medical needs and everyday spending. You may or may not want to pay an annual fee to get even more bang for your buck. Swiping a different card for every expense can get tedious, so ideally, you could use one of the cards on this list to pay for pharmaceuticals as well as groceries, gas, dining or other everyday costs.

Frequently asked questions

The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card information was last updated on June 9, 2025.

Did you find this page helpful?
Info Icon
Help us improve our content
Written by
Katie Kelton, CCC Arrow Right Icon
Credit Cards Expert and Senior Writer
Katie Kelton is a senior writer on Bankrate’s credit cards team and Certified Credit Counselor™, bringing eight years of experience writing creative and financial content to help cardholders get savvy with their credit.