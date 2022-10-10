How the Next Millennium credit card compares to other catalog and cards for bad credit

Having the right co-branded store card can be worth it if it’s used correctly. Unlike some of the best co-branded store credit cards, the Next Millennium doesn’t offer much to its cardholders. It doesn’t offer anything in the way of rewards—even for purchases made at the issuing My Unique Outlet stores. It’s also lacking in credit-building features. Fortunately, there are other cards—some store cards and some cards for bad credit—that can do more to help you boost your credit and offer rewards.

A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.

The Next Millennium Credit Card vs. Fingerhut Credit Account issued by WebBank

Similar to the Next Millennium card, WebBank issues the Fingerhut Credit Account to use strictly at the Fingerhut online store. The Fingerhut Credit Account is also geared toward shoppers with bad credit, but it’s accompanied by better credit-building tools. The Fingerhut Account reports to the three credit bureaus, has a decent welcome offer and no annual fee. In contrast, the Next Millennium card touts an expensive annual fee (the $19.95 per month annual fee is optional and does come with additional cardholder benefits), doesn’t report to any of the three credit bureaus and offers no welcome bonus.

The Fingerhut Account does carry a high 29.99 percent APR, whereas the Next Millennium charges no interest on your balances. If you’re a frequent shopper who may carry a balance from month to month, the Next Millennium might be worth a look, but it’s more likely that the Fingerhut would be a better choice overall. The Fingerhut online store has a larger selection of products for shoppers, and the Fingerhut Account has more financial benefits for credit-builders.

The Next Millennium Credit Card vs. The Petal 1 “No Annual Fee” Visa

Though it doesn’t have a fully fleshed-out rewards program, the Petal® 1 “No Annual Fee” Visa® Credit Card (issued by WebBank) can earn cardholders the occasional cash back reward at select merchants. That alone would give it a leg up over the Next Millennium, but it has even more to offer. The Petal 1 is an excellent choice for building credit, and it’s accessible for people with a limited credit history since there’s no recommended credit score requirement.

You could potentially start with a credit limit as high as $5,000 with the Petal 1, and you’re free to use your card anywhere, unlike the restrictive Next Millennium card. Cardholders will pay a steep price to carry a balance on the Petal 1 due to its APR of 25.24% - 34.74% Variable —but overall, it’s a better choice. You’ll get to build your credit and use your card anywhere with the Petal 1.

Best cards to pair with the Next Millennium credit card

The Next Millennium card can only be used to shop at My Unique Outlet and doesn’t offer rewards on purchases, so if you want to earn cash back on everything you buy, consider getting a flat-rate rewards card like the Citi Double Cash® Card. It gives you 1 percent cash back when you make a purchase and an additional 1 percent when you pay it off.

Another thing to keep in mind is that the Next Millennium card isn’t designed to help you improve your credit. So if you have bad credit, you may want to consider pairing it with another card that reports to the three major credit bureaus.