Is the Chase Instacart Mastercard worth it?

Key takeaways The Instacart Mastercard®* is a solid cash back card for frequent Instacart shoppers.

This card earns 5 percent cash back on all purchases through Instacart, 2 percent back in various other categories and includes a welcome offer with a total value of $199.

Although the card charges no annual fee, some value is lost through other fees you may be required to pay by shopping with Instacart.

As our economy continues to fight inflation, saving money and finding deals is more important than ever. Earning cash back on purchases like groceries, dining, fuel and travel can help ease the burden of higher prices. The Instacart Mastercard® aims to provide consumers with a way to do just that.

This card offers a high rate of cash back on Instacart purchases, but is it worth a spot in your wallet? We’ll examine some key features and benefits of the card to help you decide if it deserves a spot in your wallet.

When is the Instacart Mastercard worth it?

Here are some reasons you might consider using this card.

You frequently shop with Instacart

The main reason you should consider an Instacart Mastercard is to earn extra cash back for shopping with Instacart.

At 5 percent back, the Instacart Mastercard offers unusually high rewards for online purchases — either through Instacart.com or through the Instacart app. Although Instacart is known primarily as a grocery delivery service, you can also make purchases from a variety of other stores — including partnered electronics, sporting goods, pharmacy and warehouse club retailers. The full list of Instacart retailers available in your area can be found here . However, the rewards don’t stop there.

New cardmembers (once approved) also automatically receive $50 in Instacart credit, and the credit will be added to your instacart.com account. It’s important to note that new cardmember bonus offers from Instacart are valid only once per account. If your account has already received a bonus like Instacart credit or a free Instacart + membership, you can still get the credit card but won’t be eligible for another bonus.

Unfortunately, other cash back cards offer more enticing welcome bonuses of $200, $300 or more, but the fact that this is a no-annual-fee card and you don’t have to spend anything to earn the Instacart credit still makes it a decent deal.

You want a co-branded card that earns solid rewards and benefits elsewhere

Most co-branded credit cards offer little more than the chance to earn increased rewards through purchases with a specific brand. With the Instacart Mastercard, you have the opportunity to earn some pretty solid rewards in other spending categories, as well.

In addition to earning 5 percent cash back on purchases through Instacart, this card earns 2 percent back on gas station spending, restaurants and select streaming services. You’ll also earn 5 percent back on purchases made when using your card in the Chase Travel portal . All purchases made outside of these bonus categories still earn 1 percent back.

You’ll also get travel insurance and purchase protection benefits with your Instacart Mastercard, including travel accident insurance and emergency assistance services, baggage delay insurance, purchase protection, lost luggage reimbursement, roadside assistance and extended warranty protection. The card also comes with no foreign transaction fees, so you can use it while traveling abroad.

It is unusual to find a co-branded credit card offering these types of bonus rewards and benefits — particularly one that comes without an annual fee and isn’t specifically geared toward the travel industry.

You want flexible options for redeeming your cash back

Another advantage of the Instacart Mastercard is the flexible nature of its rewards. Your redemption options include:

Gift cards

Travel through the Chase Travel portal

A direct deposit or statement credit

A credit for all or part of your Instacart orders

There is no minimum rewards balance required for direct deposits, statement credits or Instacart orders.

You want to enjoy Mastercard World Elite benefits

The Instacart Mastercard comes with World Elite Mastercard benefits , such as:

Zero liability protection (for fraudulent transactions)

24/7 concierge services

Free ShopRunner membership

Mastercard ID theft protection

Discounts with brands like Lyft, McAfee and Peacock

Access to air, car, hotel and vacation packages, along with the Mastercard luxury hotel and resorts portfolio

Access to in-person and digital experiences in culture, dining, sports and entertainment in destinations around the world

Access to Mastercard Golf®, which provides exclusive PGA Tour® experiences and golf benefits through their Golf Concierge Service

When is the Instacart Mastercard not worth it?

Despite these perks, there are some reasons the Instacart Mastercard may not be worth it for you.

You are not a frequent Instacart shopper

The main reason to consider an Instacart Mastercard is to earn bonus rewards for shopping with Instacart.

Even though the Instacart Mastercard comes without an annual fee, it may not make sense to use this co-branded card if you don’t frequently shop there. Outside of purchases through Instacart, the card offers a solid 2 percent cash back on gas stations, restaurants and select streaming services. However, you may be able to maximize your cash back with other cards offering the same (or better) rewards in these categories or with cards that provide bonus rewards in categories not offered by the Instacart Mastercard.

You are fee-averse

Although the Instacart Mastercard carries no annual fee or foreign transaction fees , there are other fees you should know about. During the first year you have the card, your Instacart+ membership waives the delivery fee (on orders over $35) and offers a discounted service fee on all orders through Instacart. However, there are other fees you may still have to pay while shopping with Instacart, including:

Alcohol service fee

Bottle deposit and bag fees

Heavy items fee

Long-distance service fee

Pickup fee (from certain retailers)

Priority fee

Taxes and other fees

You may also notice that the price of some items can be higher than what you’d see if you were physically shopping in a store. Tipping your shopper, although not required, may also add to the cost of your purchases.

Should you get the Instacart Mastercard?

Like most cards, analyzing whether this card is worth it comes down to how you will use it and your personal goals for saving time and money. Here’s a spending example that breaks down how the rewards stack up against credit cards with similar rewards in common spending categories:

Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card : 3X points on restaurant, travel, gas station, transit, popular streaming service and phone plan purchases; 1X points on other purchases

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card : 3X points on dining (including eligible delivery services), select streaming services and online grocery purchases (excluding Walmart, Target and wholesale clubs); 5X points on travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards and Lyft Rides (Lyft offer through March 31, 2025); 2X points on other travel; 1X points on all other purchases

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express : 3 percent cash back at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. gas stations and U.S. online retail purchases on up to $6,000 per calendar year in purchases in each category (then 1 percent); 1 percent back on other purchases

Spending category Annual spending Instacart Mastercard Rewards Wells Fargo Autograph Rewards Chase Sapphire Preferred Rewards Amex Blue Cash Everyday Rewards Online Grocery/supermarket spending $6,000* $300 $60 $180 $180 Dining $4,800 $96 $144 $144 $48 Gas $3,600 $72 $108 $36 $108 Travel/travel portal spending $1,000 $50 $30 $50 $10 Streaming services $1,200 $24 $36 $36 $12 Online shopping/delivery $2,400 $120 $24 $24 $72 Cellphone bill $2,400 $24 $72 $24 $24 All other spending $6,000 $60 $60 $60 $60 Welcome bonus $50 ($50 Instacart credit earned automatically) $200 (20,000 bonus points earned after spending $1,000 in the first 3 months) $600 (60,000 bonus points earned after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months) $250 ($250 statement credit after spending $2,000 in the first 6 months) Annual fee/additional fees $0 $0 -$95 $0 First-year rewards value $796 $734 $1,059 $764 Ongoing rewards value $746 $534 $459 $514 * Assumes a 1.9 percent charge on $6,000 of online grocery orders from Instacart

Although this is a simplified example, you can see the difference in the value you’ll get from the Instacart Mastercard versus other cards on Instacart shopping. Though when you add in the 1.9 percent service fee on your Instacart orders, it cuts into some of the rewards you’re earning with your Instacart card.

You might be an Instacart fan for the time savings alone, despite the extra fees. If this is the case, then getting the Instacart Mastercard would offer a slight discount and cash back on a service you’d indulge in regardless — even without rewards.

The bottom line

Although a few of the Instacart Mastercard benefits truly excite us, the value of this card can get eaten away by the potential fees you could pay for using the service regularly. Those who will benefit the most from this card are people with excellent or good credit scores who are already using Instacart — and who wouldn’t mind a few more incentives for doing so.

If you’re strapped for time more than you’re strapped for money and would use Instacart anyway, we think this card is more like “icing on the cake.” The Instacart Mastercard simply gives you the chance to earn rewards on a service that is valuable to you anyway.