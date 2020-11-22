PREMIER Bankcard® Mastercard® Credit Card review

Why you might want a different PREMIER Bankcard Mastercard

Unfortunately, the PREMIER Bankcard has more drawbacks than advantages. Whatever use you can get with the card is often outweighed by its cost.

Rates & fees: Fees are excessive

PREMIER Bankcard has a high APR and costly fees, making it one of the more expensive credit cards for people with poor credit.

The APR for purchases and cash advances is a whopping 36 percent, which is higher thanthe current average interest rate for credit cards. If you carry a balance, you could rack up hundreds of dollars or more in interest charges.

This card also has several fees that vary depending on your credit limit. One of them is an annual fee that costs between $50 and $125. There’s also a one-time program fee that ranges from $55 to $95. Additionally, you’ll have to pay a monthly fee that costs up to $10.40. However, PREMIER Bankcard will waive or reduce this fee for the first year, which can help offset the cost of the program fee initially.

PREMIER Bankcard also charges 3 percent for foreign transactions, up to $39 for late or returned payments and $29 for an additional card for an authorized user. If you want a higher credit limit, which you can apply for after 13 months, you’ll have to pay another fee that’s equal to 25 percent of the increase.

Rewards value: Nothing to gain

Unsurprisingly, the PREMIER card does not offer any rewards or a sign-up bonus. While this may be common for cards with bad credit, considering the heavy fees, a welcome offer or rewards program would act as a good incentive that could help offset some of the card's heavy costs.

While other credit cards for bad credit may not include rewards or a sign-up bonus,there are fewer fees attached to them. For example, the Mission Lane Visa® Credit Card doesn't come with rewards or a signup bonus, but it potentially has no annual fee. And its annual fee caps at $59, while the PREMIER card caps much higher at $125. The Mission Lane also has a much lower APR, which works in its favor.

Credit-building features: Typical but at a cost

The PREMIER card has standard credit-building features but some come at a cost, unlike most credit cards for bad credit.

For a small monthly fee, you can get credit protection that will pay for your credit card bill in the event of an emergency. The fee is calculated based on your end-of-month balance and costs $0.89 per $100. Protected events include disability and involuntary job loss.

If you want to monitor your credit more closely, you can sign up for PREMIERCredit Manager. The program costs $3.99 per month and gives you access to your Experian credit report twice a month as well as your Experian VantageScore every two weeks. It also monitors your credit report and alerts you when there are any changes.