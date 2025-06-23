 Skip to Main Content

Chase Sapphire Reserve® for Business review: Premium benefits at a major cost

Business owners who travel regularly can greatly benefit from this pricey premium card.

Ryan Flanigan, CCC
Nouri Zarrugh
Snapshot

Bottom line

Chase’s newest business card can provide substantial value, but it'll take some effort to make the most of its many benefits.
Sapphire Reserve for Business℠

Sapphire Reserve for Business℠

Recommended credit score:670 - 850
Intro offer

Earn 200,000 bonus points

Rewards Rate

1x - 8x

Annual fee

$795

Regular APR

Flex for Business APR: 18.49% - 26.49% Variable

On This Page

Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business overview

Chase is entering the luxury travel business card arena with a big splash. 

Its newest offering — the Chase Sapphire Reserve® for Business card — boasts many of the same travel perks you'll get with its personal counterpart, the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, plus a solid slate of business-centric credits and a gigantic welcome offer. Take advantage of the card's many perks and you could enjoy over $2,500 in annual value, so it could be a slam-dunk winner if your business requires regular travel and has higher spending needs,

That said, smaller businesses may have to stretch to get proper value from this high-priced premium card. 

  • Credit Card With Dollar Sign Icon

    Rewards

    • 8X points on Chase Travel purchases
    • 5X points on eligible Lyft rides through September 30, 2027
    • 4X points on flights and hotels booked directly
    • 3X points on advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines
    • 1X points on all other purchases

  • Rewards Icon

    Welcome offer

    • 200,000 bonus points after spending $30,000 in the first 6 months 

  • Credit Card Search Icon

    Rates and fees

    • Annual fee: $795
    • Foreign transaction fee: $0
    • Regular APR: Flex for Business APR: 18.49% - 26.49% Variable
    • Cash advance fee: 5 percent of the amount of each transaction (minimum $15)
    • Late payment fee: $40 or 2% of the minimum payment due, whichever is greater

  • Congrats Icon

    Other cardholder perks

    • $300 annual travel credit (qualifying purchases won’t earn points)
    • $500 credit for The Edit ($250 semi-annually)
    • Complimentary IHG One Rewards Platinum Elite Status (through December 31, 2027)
    • $120 credit for Global Entry, TSA Precheck or Nexus application fees every four years
    • Airport lounge access
    • Travel insurance benefits
    • $10 monthly Lyft in-app credits
    • $300 annual value in monthly DoorDash promos and
    • Complimentary DashPass membership
    • $400 credit with ZipRecruiter ($200 semi-annually)
    • $200 annual credit for Google Workspace toward AI tools for business
    • $100 credit for Giftcards.com ($50 semi-annually)
    • Access to Chase Sapphire Reserve Exclusive Tables on OpenTable, in partnership with the Visa Dining Collection
    • Purchase protection
    • IHG One Rewards Diamond Elite Status after spending $120,000 in a calendar year
    • Southwest Airlines® A-List Status after spending $120,000 in a calendar year
    • $500 Southwest Airlines credit when booked through Chase Travel after spending $120,000 in a calendar year
    • $500 credit to The Shops at Chase after spending $120,000 in a calendar year

Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business pros and cons

PROS

  • Checkmark Icon

    Earn rewards for pet-related purchases, a category you won't find on most other rewards cards.

  • Checkmark Icon

    Receive up to $10,000 worth of pet insurance coverage per year, which can stand in for pet insurance you might otherwise pay for.

  • Checkmark Icon

    Take advantage of several Mastercard perks with your card, like credits and discounts for specific services.

CONS

  • Close X Icon

    Its high annual fee will be difficult to offset with regular card spending because it lacks several popular spending categories.

  • Close X Icon

    This card’s main benefit, pet insurance, lacks some crucial coverage that you can find with other pet insurance coverage options.

  • Close X Icon

    Your pet insurance benefit is conditional on you maintaining an active cardholder status in good standing.

First-year value vs. ongoing value

Although its annual fee is one of the highest on the market, the Sapphire Reserve for Business card's massive welcome bonus offers exceptional value in the first year. And if you can maximize the majority of the card’s credits, you can significantly benefit from this card even beyond the first year. 

Here’s a look at how much value you can expect to earn based on our card value rating methodology, which assumes an annual business spend of $40,000. In this example, we've left out the incentives earned for spending $120,000 in a calendar year, which would add even more value.

First-year value Ongoing value
Yearly rewards +$544 +$544
Welcome offer +$4,000 N/A
Perks (of monetary value)

+$300 annual travel credit

+$500 credit for The Edit

+$30 credit for Global Entry, TSA Precheck or Nexus application fees (up to $120 every four years)

+$120 Lyft in-app credits

+$420 DoorDash promos and DashPass membership

+$400 credit with ZipRecruiter

+$200 annual credit for Google Workspace toward AI tools for business

+$100 credit for Giftcards.com

Annual fee -$795 -$795
Total $5,819 $1,819

Why you might want the Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business

The Sapphire Reserve for Business is ideal for earning rewards on business travel and comes with an outstanding slate of benefits to provide substantial value.

Rewards: Excellent value for business travel

The Sapphire Reserve for Business earns highly-valuable Chase Ultimate Rewards, which Bankrate’s values at around 2.0 cents per point. 

Business owners with travel needs can rack up points quickly, earning 8X points through Chase Travel and 4X points on direct bookings with airlines and hotels. That translates to about a 16 percent and 8 percent return on your spending, easily among the best available for booking business travel. If you can take advantage of earning 3X on advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines, you can really get even higher returns.

You can redeem your points in a variety of ways, including with any of Chase’s transfer partners. You can often get above-average redemption value with the right partners. Chase also offers a new points redemption accelerator program called Points Boost, which can boost the value of your points up to 2X on thousands of top hotels and flights with select airlines and hotels through Chase Travel. For Chase Travel purchases not eligible for Points Boost Offers, points can be redeemed at 1 cent per point. Chase Travel. 

Although the value of your points can vary depending on how you redeem them, the potential for extra value makes the card an appealing option in many instances. Just make sure you’re getting a minimum of 1 cent per point value, regardless of how you redeem your points.

Welcome offer: Massive value, major spending

The Sapphire Reserve for Business launches with a massive welcome offer of 200,000 bonus points after spending $30,000 in the first six months. With Bankrate’s valuations of around 2.0 cents per point, this welcome offer could be worth around $4,000 with the right transfer partner. While we’ve seen offers in this range on other top premium business cards, the value of Ultimate Rewards makes it one of the most lucrative you’ll find. 

Just make sure you can meet the significant spending requirements before applying. You’ll need to average $5,000 per month in spending for six months to meet the $30,000 threshold, which may be difficult for some small businesses. 

Perks: Lengthy list of benefits

The Sapphire Reserve for Business definitely doesn’t lack in the benefits department. It offers a wide range of perks from travel to business credits. Although it will take a bit of effort to maximize everything, you can easily come out on top by taking advantage of these features. Let’s break down everything the card offers.

Why you might want a different business card

One of the biggest drawbacks of the card is its high cost. If you can’t use enough of the card’s features, you may want to explore other options.

Rates and fees: Astronomical annual fee

There’s no way around it — this card costs a lot. With a whopping $795, you’ll need to make sure you get enough value in return from the card’s perks to justify the annual fee. The card might not be a fit for a few different reasons:

  • You won’t use the card’s transfer partners: The highest potential value for Ultimate Rewards comes from its transfer partners, but they are limited. If the airlines and hotels they partner with don't work for you, it takes away value from your points.

  • You don’t need or can’t use the business credits: The business credits are niche, so if your business has no use for them, the value proposition becomes a tougher sell.

  • Your business only travels occasionally: The card is geared towards travelers. If you don't need to travel for business, you can find business cards that will offer much better value for your specific needs.

If your business falls into any of these categories, explore our best travel cards and best business cards to see if there’s a better fit.

Best cards to pair with the Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business

One of the best features of Ultimate Rewards-earning cards is that you can pool points together to maximize your returns. Here are some options for cards to pair with the Sapphire Reserve for Business. You can also pair multiple cards together for even more value.

Learn more: The Chase trifecta: What it is and how to maximize it

How the Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business compares to other business cards

The Sapphire Reserve for Business is an expensive but lucrative travel card. Depending on your needs, you might want to consider one of these options.

Annual fee

$795

Intro offer

Earn 200,000 bonus points
Rewards rate

1x - 8x
Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Annual fee

$695

Intro offer

Earn 150,000 points + $500 statement credit
Rewards rate

1X - 5X
Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent
Image of Ink Business Preferred&reg; Credit Card

Annual fee

$95

$95

Intro offer

Earn 90,000 bonus points
Rewards rate

1X - 3X
Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Is the Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business right for me?

The Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business is a premium luxury business travel card, and luckily it offers a ton of credits and perks that can easily justify its high cost. Consider this card if your business:

  • Wants luxury travel benefits for your business

  • Can take advantage of the business-centric credits

  • Spends significantly on business travel

Otherwise, consider cards that better meet your business spending needs or have a simpler reward structure.

Alternative picks

The Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business enters the card space as a top-tier luxury travel business credit card. Here are two other options which might work better for you, depending on what you want from your business card.

Capital One Spark Cash

Capital One Spark Cash

Best for cash back

The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express

The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express

Best for no annual fee

Frequently asked questions

How we rated this card

Our proprietary card rating system takes into account a mix of factors when scoring business credit cards, including each card’s rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, welcome bonus value, APR, fees, perks and more. 

We analyzed over 50 of the most popular business credit cards and scored each based on how its key features stacked up compared to those of other cards in its category.

Here are some of the key factors that gave this card its score:

Written by
Ryan Flanigan, CCC
Writer, Credit Cards
Ryan Flanigan is a Bankrate credit cards writer with more than 10 years of experience using credit cards to help people reach their travel goals.
Edited by
Nouri Zarrugh
Senior Editor, Credit Cards

