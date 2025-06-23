Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business overview

Why you might want the Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business

The Sapphire Reserve for Business is ideal for earning rewards on business travel and comes with an outstanding slate of benefits to provide substantial value.

Rewards : Excellent value for business travel

The Sapphire Reserve for Business earns highly-valuable Chase Ultimate Rewards , which Bankrate’s values at around 2.0 cents per point.

Business owners with travel needs can rack up points quickly, earning 8X points through Chase Travel and 4X points on direct bookings with airlines and hotels. That translates to about a 16 percent and 8 percent return on your spending, easily among the best available for booking business travel. If you can take advantage of earning 3X on advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines, you can really get even higher returns.

You can redeem your points in a variety of ways, including with any of Chase’s transfer partners . You can often get above-average redemption value with the right partners. Chase also offers a new points redemption accelerator program called Points Boost, which can boost the value of your points up to 2X on thousands of top hotels and flights with select airlines and hotels through Chase Travel . For Chase Travel purchases not eligible for Points Boost Offers, points can be redeemed at 1 cent per point. Chase Travel.

Although the value of your points can vary depending on how you redeem them, the potential for extra value makes the card an appealing option in many instances. Just make sure you’re getting a minimum of 1 cent per point value, regardless of how you redeem your points.

Welcome offer: Massive value, major spending

The Sapphire Reserve for Business launches with a massive welcome offer of 200,000 bonus points after spending $30,000 in the first six months. With Bankrate’s valuations of around 2.0 cents per point, this welcome offer could be worth around $4,000 with the right transfer partner . While we’ve seen offers in this range on other top premium business cards, the value of Ultimate Rewards makes it one of the most lucrative you’ll find.

Just make sure you can meet the significant spending requirements before applying. You’ll need to average $5,000 per month in spending for six months to meet the $30,000 threshold, which may be difficult for some small businesses.

Perks : Lengthy list of benefits

The Sapphire Reserve for Business definitely doesn’t lack in the benefits department. It offers a wide range of perks from travel to business credits. Although it will take a bit of effort to maximize everything, you can easily come out on top by taking advantage of these features. Let’s break down everything the card offers.