Chase Sapphire Reserve® for Business review: Premium benefits at a major cost
Business owners who travel regularly can greatly benefit from this pricey premium card.
Snapshot
Bottom line
Intro offer
Earn 200,000 bonus points
Rewards Rate
1x - 8x
Annual fee
$795
Regular APR
Flex for Business APR: 18.49% - 26.49% Variable
Reward Details
Card Details
Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business overview
Chase is entering the luxury travel business card arena with a big splash.
Its newest offering — the Chase Sapphire Reserve® for Business card — boasts many of the same travel perks you'll get with its personal counterpart, the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, plus a solid slate of business-centric credits and a gigantic welcome offer. Take advantage of the card's many perks and you could enjoy over $2,500 in annual value, so it could be a slam-dunk winner if your business requires regular travel and has higher spending needs,
That said, smaller businesses may have to stretch to get proper value from this high-priced premium card.
Rewards
- 8X points on Chase Travel purchases
- 5X points on eligible Lyft rides through September 30, 2027
- 4X points on flights and hotels booked directly
- 3X points on advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines
- 1X points on all other purchases
Expert Appraisal: Good
See our expert analysis
Welcome offer
200,000 bonus points after spending $30,000 in the first 6 months
Expert Appraisal: Good
See our expert analysis
Rates and fees
- Annual fee: $795
- Foreign transaction fee: $0
- Regular APR: Flex for Business APR: 18.49% - 26.49% Variable
- Cash advance fee: 5 percent of the amount of each transaction (minimum $15)
- Late payment fee: $40 or 2% of the minimum payment due, whichever is greater
Expert Appraisal: Unimpressive
See our expert analysis
Other cardholder perks
- $300 annual travel credit (qualifying purchases won’t earn points)
- $500 credit for The Edit ($250 semi-annually)
- Complimentary IHG One Rewards Platinum Elite Status (through December 31, 2027)
- $120 credit for Global Entry, TSA Precheck or Nexus application fees every four years
- Airport lounge access
- Travel insurance benefits
- $10 monthly Lyft in-app credits
- $300 annual value in monthly DoorDash promos and
- Complimentary DashPass membership
- $400 credit with ZipRecruiter ($200 semi-annually)
- $200 annual credit for Google Workspace toward AI tools for business
- $100 credit for Giftcards.com ($50 semi-annually)
- Access to Chase Sapphire Reserve Exclusive Tables on OpenTable, in partnership with the Visa Dining Collection
- Purchase protection
- IHG One Rewards Diamond Elite Status after spending $120,000 in a calendar year
- Southwest Airlines® A-List Status after spending $120,000 in a calendar year
- $500 Southwest Airlines credit when booked through Chase Travel after spending $120,000 in a calendar year
- $500 credit to The Shops at Chase after spending $120,000 in a calendar year
Expert Appraisal: Excellent
See our expert analysis
Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business pros and cons
PROS
First-year value vs. ongoing value
Although its annual fee is one of the highest on the market, the Sapphire Reserve for Business card's massive welcome bonus offers exceptional value in the first year. And if you can maximize the majority of the card’s credits, you can significantly benefit from this card even beyond the first year.
Here’s a look at how much value you can expect to earn based on our card value rating methodology, which assumes an annual business spend of $40,000. In this example, we've left out the incentives earned for spending $120,000 in a calendar year, which would add even more value.
First-year value Ongoing value Yearly rewards +$544 +$544 Welcome offer +$4,000 N/A Perks (of monetary value)
+$300 annual travel credit
+$500 credit for The Edit
+$30 credit for Global Entry, TSA Precheck or Nexus application fees (up to $120 every four years)
+$120 Lyft in-app credits
+$420 DoorDash promos and DashPass membership
+$400 credit with ZipRecruiter
+$200 annual credit for Google Workspace toward AI tools for business
+$100 credit for Giftcards.com
+$300 annual travel credit
+$500 credit for The Edit
+$30 credit for Global Entry, TSA Precheck or Nexus application fees (up to $120 every four years)
+$120 Lyft in-app credits
+$420 DoorDash promos and DashPass membership
+$400 credit with ZipRecruiter
+$200 annual credit for Google Workspace toward AI tools for business
+$100 credit for Giftcards.com
Annual fee -$795 -$795 Total $5,819 $1,819
Why you might want the Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business
The Sapphire Reserve for Business is ideal for earning rewards on business travel and comes with an outstanding slate of benefits to provide substantial value.
Rewards: Excellent value for business travel
The Sapphire Reserve for Business earns highly-valuable Chase Ultimate Rewards, which Bankrate’s values at around 2.0 cents per point.
Business owners with travel needs can rack up points quickly, earning 8X points through Chase Travel and 4X points on direct bookings with airlines and hotels. That translates to about a 16 percent and 8 percent return on your spending, easily among the best available for booking business travel. If you can take advantage of earning 3X on advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines, you can really get even higher returns.
You can redeem your points in a variety of ways, including with any of Chase’s transfer partners. You can often get above-average redemption value with the right partners. Chase also offers a new points redemption accelerator program called Points Boost, which can boost the value of your points up to 2X on thousands of top hotels and flights with select airlines and hotels through Chase Travel. For Chase Travel purchases not eligible for Points Boost Offers, points can be redeemed at 1 cent per point. Chase Travel.
Although the value of your points can vary depending on how you redeem them, the potential for extra value makes the card an appealing option in many instances. Just make sure you’re getting a minimum of 1 cent per point value, regardless of how you redeem your points.
Welcome offer: Massive value, major spending
The Sapphire Reserve for Business launches with a massive welcome offer of 200,000 bonus points after spending $30,000 in the first six months. With Bankrate’s valuations of around 2.0 cents per point, this welcome offer could be worth around $4,000 with the right transfer partner. While we’ve seen offers in this range on other top premium business cards, the value of Ultimate Rewards makes it one of the most lucrative you’ll find.
Just make sure you can meet the significant spending requirements before applying. You’ll need to average $5,000 per month in spending for six months to meet the $30,000 threshold, which may be difficult for some small businesses.
Perks: Lengthy list of benefits
The Sapphire Reserve for Business definitely doesn’t lack in the benefits department. It offers a wide range of perks from travel to business credits. Although it will take a bit of effort to maximize everything, you can easily come out on top by taking advantage of these features. Let’s break down everything the card offers.
Why you might want a different business card
One of the biggest drawbacks of the card is its high cost. If you can’t use enough of the card’s features, you may want to explore other options.
Rates and fees: Astronomical annual fee
There’s no way around it — this card costs a lot. With a whopping $795, you’ll need to make sure you get enough value in return from the card’s perks to justify the annual fee. The card might not be a fit for a few different reasons:
You won’t use the card’s transfer partners: The highest potential value for Ultimate Rewards comes from its transfer partners, but they are limited. If the airlines and hotels they partner with don't work for you, it takes away value from your points.
You don’t need or can’t use the business credits: The business credits are niche, so if your business has no use for them, the value proposition becomes a tougher sell.
Your business only travels occasionally: The card is geared towards travelers. If you don't need to travel for business, you can find business cards that will offer much better value for your specific needs.
If your business falls into any of these categories, explore our best travel cards and best business cards to see if there’s a better fit.
Best cards to pair with the Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business
One of the best features of Ultimate Rewards-earning cards is that you can pool points together to maximize your returns. Here are some options for cards to pair with the Sapphire Reserve for Business. You can also pair multiple cards together for even more value.
How the Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business compares to other business cards
Annual fee$795
Intro offerEarn 200,000 bonus points
Earn 200,000 bonus points after you spend $30,000 on purchases in your first 6 months from account opening and with more than $2,500 in annual value, there's no competition.
Rewards rate1x - 8x
Earn 8x points on Chase Travel℠ for airline tickets, hotels, including The Edit℠, car rentals, cruises, activities and tours. Earn 5x total points on Lyft rides through 9/30/27. Earn 4x points on flights & hotels booked direct. Earn 3x points on social media & search engine advertising. Earn 1x points on all other purchases.
Recommended Credit ScoreGood to Excellent (670 – 850)
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.Bankrate ScoreSee Rates & Fees , Terms ApplyApply nowon American Express's secure site
Annual fee$695
Intro offerEarn 150,000 points + $500 statement credit
Limited Time Travel Offer: Earn 150,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $20,000 on eligible purchases on your Business Platinum Card® within the first 3 months of Card Membership. Plus, earn a $500 statement credit after you spend $2,500 on qualifying flights booked directly with airlines or through American Express Travel with your Business Platinum Card® within the first 3 months of Card Membership. You can earn one or both of these offers. Offer ends 6/30/25.
Rewards rate1X - 5X
Earn 5X Membership Rewards® points for flights, prepaid hotels, and short-term rentals and prepaid flight + hotel packages booked at AmexTravel.com. Earn 1.5X points (that’s an extra half point per dollar) on each eligible purchase at US construction material, hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers, and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on purchases of $5,000 or more, on up to $2 million per Card Account per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus. Earn 1X points on other eligible purchases.
Recommended Credit ScoreGood to Excellent
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.Bankrate ScoreApply nowon Chase's secure site
Annual fee$95
Intro offerEarn 90,000 bonus points
Earn 90,000 bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Rewards rate1X - 3X
Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year. Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases – with no limit to the amount you can earn.
Recommended Credit ScoreGood to Excellent (670 – 850)
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Is the Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business right for me?
The Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business is a premium luxury business travel card, and luckily it offers a ton of credits and perks that can easily justify its high cost. Consider this card if your business:
Wants luxury travel benefits for your business
Can take advantage of the business-centric credits
Spends significantly on business travel
Otherwise, consider cards that better meet your business spending needs or have a simpler reward structure.
Alternative picks
The Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business enters the card space as a top-tier luxury travel business credit card. Here are two other options which might work better for you, depending on what you want from your business card.
Frequently asked questions
Our proprietary card rating system takes into account a mix of factors when scoring business credit cards, including each card’s rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, welcome bonus value, APR, fees, perks and more.
We analyzed over 50 of the most popular business credit cards and scored each based on how its key features stacked up compared to those of other cards in its category.
Here are some of the key factors that gave this card its score:
