At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Many Americans enjoy the advantages of secure jobs and ample savings, but millions of others lack the funds to cover everyday expenses or emergencies. Seventy-five percent of Americans say they are not completely financially secure, and 30 percent never expect to be, according to Bankrate’s Financial Freedom Survey.

More than 1 in 3 workers (34 percent) are living paycheck to paycheck, according to Bankrate’s new Living Paycheck to Paycheck Survey. That means that about a third of American workers say they don’t have enough money left over after covering their expenses to save for future expenses.

For Americans, it likely feels akin to walking a tightrope with no safety net, where the balance between expenses and earnings becomes a delicate dance. — Sarah Foster, Bankrate Economic Analyst

Key insights on living paycheck to paycheck

Moneybag More than 1 in 3 workers (34 percent) say they are living paycheck to paycheck. That means they have little to no money left over for savings after covering their monthly expenses.

That means they have little to no money left over for savings after covering their monthly expenses. Nearly 6 in 10 Americans (59 percent) are uncomfortable with their level of emergency savings. That’s up from 2023, according to Bankrate’s 2024 Annual Emergency Savings Report.

That’s up from 2023, according to Bankrate’s 2024 Annual Emergency Savings Report. The average American feels they need to earn over $186,000 to live comfortably. That’s down from 2023 but still more than double the average full-time, year-round worker’s salary, according to Bankrate’s 2024 Financial Freedom Survey.

That’s down from 2023 but still more than double the average full-time, year-round worker’s salary, according to Bankrate’s 2024 Financial Freedom Survey. Many Americans carry credit card debt from month to month and still prioritize earning rewards. Sixty-seven percent of credit card debt holders try to maximize credit card rewards, according to Bankrate’s Chasing Rewards While in Debt Survey.

What does living paycheck to paycheck mean?

The expression, “living paycheck to paycheck,” generally refers to having little or no money for savings left over from your paycheck after covering your regular expenses. You might be unable to pay your bills if you suddenly become unemployed or don’t receive the next paycheck.

The COVID-19 pandemic and inflation also contributed to the number of Americans living paycheck to paycheck.

“Simply put, living comfortably costs a lot more than it used to,” says Sarah Foster, Bankrate U.S. economy reporter. “Prices are up almost 21 percent since the pandemic first began in February 2020, requiring an extra $210 per every $1,000 someone used to spend on the items they both want and need. For the many Americans whose pay hasn’t kept up with inflation, higher prices essentially translate to an outright destruction of wages.”

“Inflation is the silent thief, and it comes with a price — often Americans’ chances of living a comfortable life.” — Sarah Foster Bankrate U.S. economy reporter

Living paycheck to paycheck demographics

This financial phenomenon isn’t limited to one group of Americans, but there are some trends to consider.

Living paycheck to paycheck by income

People with the lowest incomes tend to experience the highest rates of financial insecurity. According to Bankrate survey data, 43 percent of workers earning under $50,000 a year say they are living paycheck to paycheck.

But living paycheck to paycheck doesn’t necessarily mean you earn a low income — it can also result from things like underemployment or economic inflation. Others might earn a higher salary but live in cities with a high cost of living, have a large family or spend beyond their means. Thirty-three percent of workers earning between $50,000 and $79,999 annually say they’re living paycheck to paycheck, compared to 36 percent of workers earning between $80,000 and $99,999 and 24 percent of workers earning $100,000 or more.

Other Bankrate data supports these survey findings. Forty-three percent of Americans earning under $50,000 say they’ll likely never feel completely financially secure, compared to 13 percent of those earning $100,000 or more.

Meanwhile, 50 percent of American cardholders carry card balances from month to month, according to Bankrate’s Credit Card Debt Survey. Bankrate data shows that 58 percent of cardholders earning under $50,000 carry a balance from month to month, compared to 43 percent of those earning $100,000 or more. As inflation persists and interest rates remain high, carrying a credit card balance may only further the likelihood of living paycheck to paycheck.

Living paycheck to paycheck by generation

While every generation has some people who live paycheck to paycheck, it becomes more likely with age before dropping in likelihood with boomers.

This mirrors the likelihood of generations having more credit card debt than emergency savings — 32 percent of Gen Z have more credit card debt than emergency savings, compared to 46 percent of millennials, 47 percent of Gen X and 24 percent of boomers.

Generation Percentage of workers living paycheck to paycheck Gen Z 28 percent Millennials 34 percent Gen X 40 percent Boomers 28 percent

Financial insecurity also increases with age. Bankrate survey data also shows that 13 percent of Gen Z feel they’re not completely financially secure and likely never will be, compared to 21 percent of millennials, 37 percent of Gen X and 42 percent of boomers.

Living paycheck to paycheck by gender

There are gender disparities, too. Female workers are more likely than their male counterparts — 36 percent compared to 32 percent, respectively — to say they live paycheck to paycheck.

Based on additional Bankrate data from June, women are more likely to have no emergency savings (30 percent) than men (24 percent). Women are less likely to feel completely financially secure (23 percent) than men (27 percent), based on Bankrate data from July. And women are more likely to carry credit card debt (52 percent) than men (48 percent), based on Bankrate data from August.

On the other hand, women say they would feel financially comfortable with a lower average salary ($176,000) than men ($197,000), according to Bankrate data from July.

Can living paycheck to paycheck impact your credit?

Living paycheck to paycheck doesn’t have a direct impact on your credit but can have indirect consequences.

“Those living paycheck to paycheck often turn to credit cards to make up for a cash shortfall or to pay for emergencies or purchases that don’t fit within their budgets,” says Amy Maliga, former financial educator with Take Charge America, a nonprofit financial counseling agency. “This can lead them to being overextended, carrying balances month to month and paying high interest rates without a clear path to pay off the debt.”

Possible consequences to your credit of living paycheck to paycheck include:

High credit utilization ratio: A lack of savings may result in putting big expenses on a credit card. This can raise your credit utilization ratio, a factor that impacts your credit score.

A lack of savings may result in putting big expenses on a credit card. This can raise your credit utilization ratio, a factor that impacts your credit score. Late or missed payments: Depending on each paycheck to pay your bills may lead to late or missed payments. Since payment history is among the most important factors impacting your credit score, missing payments could ding your score.

Depending on each paycheck to pay your bills may lead to late or missed payments. Since payment history is among the most important factors impacting your credit score, missing payments could ding your score. Not making minimum payments: As your card balance grows, the minimum payment may become unaffordable, causing you to miss or make late payments.

Having poor credit increases the cost of borrowing money, potentially spiraling into more debt. Even if money is tight, responsible credit use can help prevent expensive debt later down the road.

How to budget when living paycheck to paycheck

Even if you’re living paycheck to paycheck, you may want to set a goal of growing an emergency fund. While this can be challenging if you don’t have much money left over, two possibilities to consider are thinking creatively about increasing your income and reducing your expenses.

Increase your income

There are a couple ways to increase your household income. First, you can take on additional work, either by increasing your hours at your current job or taking on a second job. Side hustles have become increasingly popular, allowing people to use skills like childcare, baking or driving to earn extra money.

In fact, more than 1 in 3 Americans (36 percent) have a side hustle, according to Bankrate’s 2024 Side Hustles Survey.

Another path to increasing your income is through your current job. You could ask for a raise or earn a promotion to a higher-paid position. Admittedly, this can feel intimidating in today’s labor market.

“It is true that the job market is a bit lopsided, with government and leisure hospitality jobs driving the bulk of the hiring,” Foster says. “But it’s also true that layoffs and the unemployment rate remain historically low, hopefully helping continue to give Americans the bargaining power they need to ask for a raise and advocate for fair pay.”

Also keep in mind that a rewards credit card can help you bring in extra cash back or travel points or miles. You’ll just want to use the card responsibly to avoid hurting your credit score or accumulating debt.

Reduce your expenses

To reduce expenses, start with a realistic budget. A budgeting app can track your expenses and help you see where your money goes. It’s possible that you’re overspending in ways you didn’t realize — like on subscriptions you aren’t using or online impulse purchases.

Paying off any credit card debt should be another step, as interest charges are a large expense with no benefit. A balance transfer card with a 0 percent intro APR could help you begin repaying debt without accruing more interest.

Talk to an expert

If you’re struggling to change your income or expenses, consider meeting with a nonprofit credit counselor or financial advisor.“If you can’t work out a balanced budget, talk with a nonprofit credit counselor who can work with you to review your income, expenses and debts, put together a workable budget and suggest strategies for eliminating debt,” Maliga suggests.