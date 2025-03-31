Skip to Main Content

More than 1 in 5 Americans regret not saving for retirement earlier. Here’s how to catch up at 30, 40 and 50

Rachel Christian Lisa Dammeyer
Written by
Rachel Christian,
Edited by
Lisa Dammeyer
Published on March 31, 2025 | 2 min read

Bankrate is always editorially independent.

A stylized image of close up of a piggy banks upper face (eyes and ears) with coins flowing into the top of the image. The background is a greenish blue.
Image by GettyImages; Illustration by Bankrate

If you’re kicking yourself for not saving for retirement sooner, you’re not alone.

More than 1 in 5 Americans (22 percent) say their biggest financial regret is not saving for retirement early enough, according to Bankrate’s 2024 Financial Regrets Survey. In fact, not saving for retirement early enough has been the No. 1 regret among Americans for six out of the seven years Bankrate has asked about financial regrets.

It’s easy to understand why retirement savings often fall by the wayside: Life gets busy, expenses pile up, and before you know it, retirement arrives, whether you’re ready or not. The good news? It’s not too late to turn things around.

Whether you’re in your 30s, 40s or 50s, there are practical steps you can take to catch up and build a more secure financial future.

Key takeaways

  • Start now: The earlier you start, the more time your money has to grow and compound over time.
  • Maximize your contributions: Take advantage of retirement accounts like 401(k)s, IRAs and catch-up contributions, especially after you turn 50.
  • Cut back and prioritize: Evaluate your budget and reduce unnecessary expenses to free up more cash for savings.
  • Don’t ignore employer benefits: If your employer offers matching contributions, aim to contribute enough to get the full match — it’s free money.

How to catch up on retirement savings at any age

No matter how old you are, it’s possible to get on track with your retirement savings. The key is to act quickly and consistently.

From maximizing tax-advantaged accounts to generating additional income, there are many effective ways to bulk up your retirement savings before you exit the workforce.

In your 30s

Your 30s are a great time to make aggressive moves that will pay off later. You still have decades for your investments to grow before you leave the workforce, so take advantage of that time — it’s one of your biggest advantages right now.

While financial experts often recommend saving 10 percent of your income, you may need to aim higher — closer to 15 percent — to make up for lost time. As your income grows, resist lifestyle inflation, or the tendency to spend more as you earn more, and increase your retirement contributions instead.

In your 40s

Hitting your 40s can feel like a wake-up call for retirement planning. But there’s still time to build a solid nest egg. This decade is all about making strategic decisions and maximizing potential savings.

In your 50s

Once you hit your 50s, retirement is right on the horizon. Don’t make the mistake of investing too conservatively or take your foot off the gas when it comes to contributions. These years are your last big push to fortify your savings.

Bottom line

Not saving for retirement earlier is a common regret, but if you’re still in your 30s, 40s or 5os, you still have some time to get yourself in a better position. The key is to act now. Maximize your contributions, rein in your spending, invest wisely and explore ways to increase your income.

By making intentional financial decisions today, you can build a more comfortable and secure retirement tomorrow. The best time to start was yesterday — the next best time is now.

Methodology

The Bankrate Financial Regrets survey was conducted by YouGov Plc. All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 2,355 adults, of whom 1,822 have a financial regret. Fieldwork was undertaken between July 16-18, 2024. The survey was carried out online and meets rigorous quality standards. It employed a non-probability-based sample using both quotas upfront during collection, followed by a sample matching process and then a weighting scheme on the back end designed and proven to provide nationally representative results.

