8 million student loan borrowers remain stuck in SAVE. What comes next?

Published on June 19, 2025 | 3 min read

Department of Education Federal Student Aid Office sign
Kevin Carter / Contributor/ Getty Images

Income-driven repayment plans are meant to help you stay active in federal student loan repayment, even when your wages aren’t as high as you’d like. The Saving on A Valuable Education (SAVE) Plan, however, has completely sidelined borrowers.

In fact, the 7.8 million federal loan-holders enrolled in SAVE have been on an interest-free repayment pause for nearly a year. Owing a combined $440 billion, according to mid-2025 data from the Department of Education, they’re no doubt waiting for a hammer to drop.

That’s because the Trump Administration’s Department of Education is happy to go along with widespread efforts to replace SAVE — it also isn’t accepting new SAVE applicants.

As Betsy Mayotte, the founder of The Institute of Student Loan Advisors nonprofit, said at a higher education finance symposium last month, “We know that SAVE is dead — we just don’t know who’s burying the body, if it’s going to be the courts or Congress.”

SAVE seems unsalvageable: How did we get here?

June 2023

The Biden Administration created the SAVE Plan, in part to replace REPAYE.

June-July 2024

Two federal courts froze aspects of the SAVE Plan, agreeing with state attorneys general who say the Biden Administration overstepped its power.

August 2024

The Education Department implemented a general forbearance (or repayment pause) due to the ongoing litigation.

October 2024

The interest-free SAVE Plan forbearance is extended.

January 2025

New guidance from the Education Department indicates borrowers should expect the pause to continue.

February 2025

The 8th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals again blocked SAVE. In response, the Education Department removed online IDR applications (they brought them back on March 26).

April 2025

The Trump Administration, which isn’t motivated to appeal the 8th Circuit Court’s latest decision, started the negotiated rulemaking process to, in part, remove SAVE permanently.

May 2025

The House of Representatives passed the first iteration of a budget reconciliation bill that would, among other potential student loan repayment reforms, shun SAVE altogether. (Republican lawmakers leading the charge might prefer the “legislative victory” of ending SAVE as opposed to waiting on the courts to do it for them.)

What comes next? Mark Kantrowitz, the nation’s leading student loans expert, estimated in April that borrowers would have at least “a month or two” more on SAVE. The Education Department’s latest advisory, published in mid-January, offers this timeline:

    • September 2025: Contracted federal loan servicers might begin recalculating SAVE borrowers’ dues on an alternative repayment plan.
    • December 2025: SAVE borrowers’ first monthly payments on a new plan could start coming due.
    • February 1, 2026: SAVE borrowers won’t have to recertify their IDR eligibility until at least this date.

Given the moving targets and mass confusion — Reddit users have reported receiving automated but incorrect return-to-payment emails, for example — don’t be surprised if you and your peers nationwide are stuck in SAVE until 2026.

State Enrolled SAVE borrowers
Alabama 102,900
Alaska 11,000
Arizona 148,400
Arkansas 65,100
California 597,300
Colorado 134,300
Connecticut 71,500
Delaware 21,000
District of Columbia 21,900
Florida 475,800
Georgia 286,000
Hawaii 19,400
Idaho 41,900
Illinois 244,700
Indiana 147,800
Iowa 68,400
Kansas 60,000
Kentucky 102,500
Louisiana 101,900
Maine 32,500
Maryland 127,800
Massachusetts 127,000
Michigan 239,700
Minnesota 131,500
Mississippi 69,900
Missouri 136,700
Montana 23,100
Nebraska 38,500
Nevada 59,400
New Hampshire 27,600
New Jersey 167,200
New Mexico 40,300
New York 374,300
North Carolina 237,800
North Dakota 13,100
Ohio 299,600
Oklahoma 77,200
Oregon 104,700
Pennsylvania 289,800
Puerto Rico 50,100
Rhode Island 21,800
South Carolina 131,200
South Dakota 18,500
Tennessee 151,600
Texas 591,700
Utah 55,000
Vermont 13,600
Virginia 177,900
Washington 133,500
West Virginia 38,500
Wisconsin 120,700
Wyoming 8,600
Source: Department of Education, as of January 2024

What to do if you’re stuck in SAVE

Be skeptical of what your federal loan servicer tells you, and don’t hold your breath waiting for Congress. Yes, that’s a tough place to be, but that’s where we find ourselves.

The more nuanced answer is that your best next step depends on your repayment goals.

If you’re pursuing federal loan forgiveness…

Your nonpayments under SAVE aren’t counting toward IDR-related relief (awarded after 20 or 25 years of payments) or Public Service Loan Forgiveness (10 years). So, if you’re close to qualifying for either type of loan cancellation, it could behoove you to switch to the one existing IDR plan that’s still awarding forgiveness, Income-Based Repayment.

Just keep in mind that…

  • While the Education Department is far behind in processing IDR applications, you could be awarded an interest-free “processing forbearance” while it awaits approval.
  • Congress’ budget reconciliation bill is proposing a new single IDR option (for new borrowers), though how it takes shape over the summer is anyone’s guess. (Lawmakers have set a July 4 deadline for their bill to become reality, according to reports.)
Another option: PSLF Buyback
Education Icon
PSLF Buyback

If you already have 120 months of qualifying service for a PSLF-eligible employer, you might consider this workaround. It allows you to “buy back” monthly payments that you didn’t previously submit because you were on a deferment or forbearance, such as the SAVE general forbearance. Be aware, though, that the Education Department is also currently delayed in processing buyback applications.

If you aren’t close to achieving federal loan forgiveness, and don’t mind purgatory…

Then stay where you are — but prepare for that hammer’s swing.

Imagine, for instance, your monthly payments doubling on a different repayment plan once SAVE is gone for good. Mayotte has speculated that SAVE borrowers could be returned to REPAYE.

What we do know is that the Education Department would have to transition SAVE borrowers to an alternative plan, potentially the Repayment Assistance Plan (RAP) in conservative lawmakers’ budget reconciliation bill.

But it might be wise to put your blinders on, and focus on what you can control. Some of the SAVE borrowers Bankrate interviewed this spring said they were using this elongated repayment pause to…

  • Earn interest on would-be monthly dues via a high-yield savings account
  • Pay off other, perhaps higher-interest debt
  • Make voluntary payments to whittle away at loan interest
Keep reading: How these 10 student loan borrowers are feeling about repayment in the Trump era

What’s your next step?

Other strategies to consider include optimizing your budget and utilizing the Department of Education’s Loan Simulator to determine whether you should apply for an alternative IDR plan.

Keeping communication lines open with your federal loan servicer is also critical. That way, you can stay apprised of changes to your repayment options.

Whatever you do, don’t stand idly by, particularly if your financial situation is in bad shape. Take it from a certified student loan counselor: Steps like those above can help you avoid joining the growing crowd of student loan borrowers in default.

