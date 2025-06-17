Major Sapphire Reserve changes ahead: Chase launching a new business card and increasing annual fees

Key takeaways The Chase Sapphire Reserve® is getting a major update, including a higher annual fee of $795.

Both cards will offer new benefits and spending incentives, as well as lofty welcome offers.

These cards are great options for frequent travelers and business owners, but make sure to check your eligibility before applying due to strict approval rules.

Starting on June 23, 2025, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® is getting a major revamp — and it’s coming at a higher cost. Additionally, Chase is launching the Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business card as its premium luxury business travel card. Both cards will come with a whopping $795 annual fee — an increase from $550 on the personal card. Authorized user cards on the personal card will incur an additional $195 annual fee each, but employee cards can be added to the business card for no fee.

In exchange, both cards will offer a ton of new credits and benefits designed for luxury travel and enhanced lifestyle experiences. Overall, the cards offer one of the best ways to earn Chase Ultimate Rewards , which Bankrate’s valuations put at around 2.0 cents cents per point.

Let’s take a look at what’s changing with the Sapphire Reserve, as well as the features of the new business card.

Lightbulb Icon Bankrate Insight Current cardholders and people who apply for the Sapphire Reserve prior to June 23, 2025, will get access to the new benefits and features starting October 26, 2025 (with the exception of Points Boost, which will be available immediately). The annual fee for those card members will be adjusted to $795 on their next anniversary date following October 26, 2025.

Chase Sapphire Reserve travel benefit changes

Both versions of the Sapphire Reserve will share the same travel benefits. While the Sapphire Reserve’s travel earning rates are increasing in some areas, they are becoming a bit more restrictive and less flexible to earn in others. On June 23, 2025, the Chase Sapphire Reserve’s earning rates will change as follows:

8X points on all Chase Travel SM purchases, replacing 5X points on flights and 10X points on hotels and car rentals booked through Chase Travel

on all Chase Travel purchases, replacing 5X points on flights and 10X points on hotels and car rentals booked through Chase Travel 4X points on flights and hotels booked directly, replacing 3X points on all other travel

The card will also add the following benefits:

$500 credit for The Edit , Chase Travel’s collection of over 1,000 hand-picked hotels and resorts ($250 semi-annually; minimum stay requirements apply)

, Chase Travel’s collection of over 1,000 hand-picked hotels and resorts ($250 semi-annually; minimum stay requirements apply) Complimentary IHG One Rewards Platinum Elite Status through December 31, 2027 (activation required)

New Points Boost program

In addition to these changes, Chase is introducing a new points redemption accelerator program called Points Boost.

Points Boost offers can boost points value up to 2X on thousands of top hotels and flights with select airlines and hotels through Chase Travel. For Chase Travel purchases not eligible for Points Boost offers, points can be redeemed at a 1:1 rate on Chase Travel (replacing the previous 1.5X redemption bonus on all Chase Travel purchases).

New Sapphire Reserve dining and lifestyle credits

As part of Chase’s effort to offer more premium experiences, the personal version of the Sapphire Reserve will still earn 3X points on dining purchases and now offer the following dining and lifestyle credits:

$300 dining credit and primetime reservations at Sapphire Reserve Exclusive Tables , in partnership with the Visa Dining Collection and available for booking on OpenTable ($150 semi-annually)

and primetime reservations at , in partnership with the Visa Dining Collection and available for booking on OpenTable ($150 semi-annually) $250 annual value with complimentary subscriptions to Apple TV+ and Apple Music (one-time activation required)

with complimentary subscriptions to Apple TV+ and Apple Music (one-time activation required) $300 annual credit for StubHub and viagogo credit for concert and event tickets ($150 semi-annually; activation required)

for StubHub and viagogo credit for concert and event tickets ($150 semi-annually; activation required) 10X points on eligible Peloton equipment and accessory purchases through December 31, 2027 (activation required)

on eligible Peloton equipment and accessory purchases through December 31, 2027 (activation required) Up to $120 in annual statement credits toward Peloton Membership purchases through December 31, 2027 ($10 monthly)

New Sapphire Reserve for Business credits

The Sapphire Reserve for Business will also include several business-centric perks and credits to provide over $1,200 in annual value to business owners. Here are the business-related features unique to the business card:

3X points on advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines

on advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines $400 credit with ZipRecruiter ($200 semi-annually)

with ZipRecruiter ($200 semi-annually) $200 annual credit for Google Workspace toward AI tools for business

for Google Workspace toward AI tools for business $100 credit for Giftcards.com ($50 semi-annually)

New spending incentives

Both versions of the Sapphire Reserve will now offer spending incentives, which can potentially provide excellent value in return if they fit into your plans (and if you can manage the spending). If you spend $75,000 in a calendar year on the personal card or $120,000 on the business card, you’ll unlock the following benefits:

IHG One Rewards Diamond Elite Status

Southwest Airlines® A-List Status

$500 Southwest Airlines credit when booked through Chase Travel

when booked through Chase Travel $250 credit (personal card) or $500 credit (business card) to The Shops at Chase, a new exclusive online shopping outlet with rotating promotions and the ability to pay using Ultimate Rewards

What’s not changing

The Sapphire Reserve keeps many of its top perks and benefits. Here’s what will stay the same on the card and also be available on the business card:

$300 annual travel credit

$120 credit for Global Entry, TSA Precheck or Nexus application fees every four years

for Global Entry, TSA Precheck or Nexus application fees every four years No changes to lounge access or guest privileges

to lounge access or guest privileges No changes to travel insurance benefits

to travel insurance benefits $10 monthly Lyft in-app credits , plus 5X points on eligible Lyft rides through September 30, 2027

, plus on eligible Lyft rides through September 30, 2027 $300 annual value in monthly DoorDash promos and complimentary DashPass membership worth $120 annually

Who should get these cards?

The Chase Sapphire Reserve ranks as one of our top travel cards and remains an outstanding option for people who want premium benefits and protections when they travel. Even with the higher annual fee, the benefits and credits can provide over $2,700 in total value, with over $1,200 in travel credits alone. That can easily justify the cost for regular travelers.

Business owners with travel needs will likely find the Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business a potentially lucrative option, especially if they can take advantage of the business-centric features.

My Sapphire Reserve has always been my go-to card for the bulk of my travel bookings. The trip protection features give me peace of mind when things go wrong with traveling, which happens fairly regularly. While the changes definitely mean there’s more work to do to maximize the card, the value has certainly increased. — Ryan Flanigan, CCC, Bankrate credit cards writer

Learn more: How to redeem Chase points

The bottom line

The increased annual fee on the Chase Sapphire Reserve requires significantly more work to maximize, but offers a substantial jump in value. The launch of the business card mirrors many features of the personal card while offering a solid slate of business credits, giving Chase a quality premium business travel card option.

Current Sapphire Reserve cardholders will need to examine the card’s new features to see if the card continues to make sense long-term. If you’re in the market for either of these cards, make sure you’ll be able to utilize the numerous features in order to justify the higher annual fee.