How to close a Discover account

Key takeaways You can close your Discover credit card account by sending a closure request in the mail or by calling the number on the back of your card and speaking with a representative.

Before closing your card, you should pay off any balance remaining and notify any authorized users on the account of your plan to close it.

If you have any unclaimed rewards on your card, you should also redeem those before closing the account.

Discover is well-known for its no-annual-fee cash back credit cards and lucrative Cashback Match program that doubles all the rewards you have earned in the first year as a welcome bonus.

Regardless, there are still situations where you may want to close your Discover credit card account. For example, maybe you’re getting a divorce and need to close all accounts with your former spouse. Or perhaps you’re just trying to simplify your finances and no longer want to keep credit cards you don’t use.

Either way, closing a Discover credit card account can be easy and quick. Here are the steps you need to take to close your Discover account, as well as a few alternative options to consider.

Steps to take before closing your Discover credit card account

Before you move forward with closing your Discover credit card account, there are a few housekeeping items to take care of:

Pay off your credit card balance. First, you should make sure you pay off your credit card balance, although you can close your Discover account even if a balance remains. But by paying off your remaining debt with Discover, you can close your account completely without having to continue making payments on a line of credit you can’t even use. Redeem any remaining credit card rewards. This part should be easy since Discover lets you redeem your rewards for cash back or statement credits at any time and in any amount. You can also redeem your rewards for gift cards, purchases made with Amazon.com or PayPal.com or charitable donations. Notify any additional cardholders that you’re closing the card. If you have authorized users on your card, you should let them know that they won’t be able to use the card anymore.

How to close a Discover credit card account

Now that you’ve gotten the housekeeping out of the way, you can move on to actually closing your credit card account. Here are the steps to follow:

Contact Discover. Discover doesn’t allow cardholders to cancel their accounts online, so you’ll have to do it over the phone or via mail. You can call the number on the back of your card or 1-800-DISCOVER (347-2683). Provide identifying information, if necessary. Once you speak with a representative, you may have to provide identifying information such as your name, account number or current address. Request that they cancel your account completely. Tell the customer service representative that you’re ready to close your account, keeping in mind that they may ask you to explain the reason behind it. However, you don’t have to provide them with a reason. You have the right to close a credit card account any time you want. Make sure your cancellation request has been processed. Once you’ve canceled your Discover credit card account, you should make sure your account has a notation that shows its new status. You should also request that your representative send a follow up email to you. Destroy your credit card. To keep your information safe and avoid issues where you or someone else try to use the deactivated card, you should have it destroyed. You can destroy a card by shredding it through a card shredder or chopping it up. If you have a metal credit card, you’ll have to avoid shredding it and be more careful with how you destroy it.

What to do after canceling your Discover credit card

Make sure any final payments you’ve made on your card are applied to your balance. If you still owe a balance on your Discover credit card, you should continue to make payments as usual until your debt is gone.

Star Icon Keep in mind: Your debt can still accrue interest even if the card is canceled, so it’s best to pay off your card’s balance as quickly as possible.

Should you cancel your Discover credit card?

If you’re on the fence about whether to cancel a credit card with Discover, there are other options you can consider.

Put your card away for safekeeping

Since Discover credit cards never charge an annual fee, you can simply stash your card away if you don’t want to use it. Doing so can ensure the available credit on the card will be there if you ever need it, and the lack of an annual fee means you won’t have to pay for the privilege of keeping your account open.

If your Discover credit card is one of the oldest credit cards in your wallet, it’s wise to keep your account open for that reason anyway. This is due to the fact that older accounts can help increase the average length of your credit history, which is a factor that makes up 15 percent of your FICO credit score.

Savings Icon Money tip: Before you stash your card, put a freeze on the account. You can do this through your online account or via Discover’s mobile app. With a freeze in place, no one will be able to use that line of credit, keeping you safe from credit card fraud.

Request a product change

If you simply want a different rewards credit card, you can also consider a product change through Discover. For example, you could ask to switch from a cash back card like the Discover it® Cash Back to a flexible travel credit card like the Discover it® Miles.

To request a product change, all you have to do is call the number on the back of your Discover credit card and ask.

Request a credit limit increase

Maybe you like using your card but don’t like how small of a credit limit it has. You can request a credit limit increase with Discover to give you more buying power and hopefully make the card a better fit for your budget. You can do this online or by calling Discover.

Star Icon Keep in mind: Before requesting your credit limit increase, take a look at your finances, particularly your income. If you can show that you’re currently making more money than when you first opened the card, Discover could see that as proof that you can handle a larger credit limit.

The bottom line

If you’ve been wondering how to close a Discover credit card, you should also think long and hard about whether you should close the card. Since Discover cards don’t charge an annual fee, they are a good option to stash away in a drawer or a safe place where you can access them later if need be. However, if you’re absolutely certain that you want to close your account, simply call the number on the back of your card and let a representative walk you through the process.

In the meantime, there’s nothing wrong with picking up a better everyday card for your regular spending and bills. Search all the best credit card offers on the market today, and you’re sure to find the right fit.

Frequently asked questions about closing a Discover credit card