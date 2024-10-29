Why I’m considering a balance transfer card to pay off my travel card debt

Key takeaways You don’t have to feel ashamed for using your credit card for something fun, like a trip, even if that fun thing results in carrying some debt — there are plenty of tools that can help get you back on track.

Using a balance transfer card to pay off high-interest credit card debt from traveling can be a smart move, as long as you leverage the card responsibly.

When choosing a balance transfer card, make sure you understand the introductory APR offer thoroughly and pay attention to other factors like balance transfer fees.

This page was originally published in late 2023 and reflects the author’s financial decisions during that time. The card details have since been updated.

I (reluctantly) applied for my first credit card when I was a sophomore in college, and that card was the Discover it® Student Chrome. I didn’t know much about the card, and I was leery of it, to say the least. As the child of a first-generation credit user, I didn’t trust credit cards in general, and quickly relegated this student card to a “use mostly never” category.

However, as I got older and began my career in personal finance (covering credit cards, no less), I learned important information that completely transformed my perspective. The more knowledge I gained, the more prepared and excited I was to start searching for my next credit card. This second card application would be the first card I’d fully, comprehensively understand. Instantly, I set my sights on a top travel credit card.

My first travel credit card

For me, the best thing about graduating from college was the newfound freedom. As my friends and I spread to various parts of the country to start jobs, grad school and more, the opportunity to see so many new places seemed endless. So, why not earn travel rewards on all these trips and experiences? Armed with fresh knowledge on credit cards in general — but most specifically on how travel credit cards work — I began shopping around for my first travel credit card.

Choosing my new travel credit card

There were a few things I kept in mind when I was choosing my travel card. I knew I didn’t have any brand loyalty to a specific airline, so a co-branded credit card wasn’t at the top of my list. I also knew that despite extensive travel plans in the near future, realistically, my travels would get less frequent over time. I wanted a card with decent short-term value (an easy sign-up bonus), travel rewards I’d rack up on everyday purchases and no annual fee. At the end of my search, I checked off all of these boxes with the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card.

Using my new travel credit card

I was approved quickly and earned the sign-up bonus with ease, thanks to a quick trip home for the holidays. Over the first few months with the card, I went back to my alma mater a couple of times, visited friends in California and New York City on back-to-back weekends, went to a college friend’s wedding in their hometown and traveled to my own family home more than once.

Needless to say, I racked up a balance of a few thousand dollars rapidly. Half of American credit cardholders (50 percent) are carrying a balance from month to month, according to Bankrate’s 2024 Credit Card Debt Survey, and I’m among them. Now that my travel frequency has leveled off as expected, I’m trying to pay off this balance as quickly as possible for more than a few reasons.

How I’m planning to pay off my travel card debt

Current credit card interest rates are still high, even with the Federal Reserve starting to cut rates, so now more than ever is the best time to focus on paying down high-interest credit card debt. Also, as a recent graduate who benefited significantly from the student loan repayment pause, the end of that program has me taking a hard look at my budget. One tool helping consumers like me to pay down high-interest credit card debt is a balance transfer credit card.

This type of credit card allows consumers to transfer high-interest credit card balances from one account to another with no or low interest for a set period. You typically pay a fee for completing a balance transfer — usually 3 percent or 5 percent of the transferred balance. The biggest advantage of a balance transfer card is that it can save you interest by buying you time to create a plan to eliminate as much debt as possible during the intro APR period.

These are a few steps I’m taking as I prepare to do a balance transfer.

1. Pay down as much of the balance on the current card as possible

When I get around to completing my balance transfer, I want to transfer as little of a balance as possible. The lower the transferred balance, the lower the added balance transfer fee. Also, by transferring less, I’m able to feasibly pay down the balance more quickly — and could get a boost to my credit score by lowering my credit utilization ratio. I plan to pay down as much as possible before making my transfer by paying well above the minimum payment on my travel credit card as often as I can.

2. Establish a repayment game plan

It’s best to go into balance transfer cards knowing a few key details, like how much time you’ll need to get the balance to zero before the card’s intro APR period ends. Budget how much you want to pay each month toward your debt, and begin setting some of that money aside before starting the transfer. And don’t forget to factor in the card’s balance transfer fee, setting aside funds to pay that added cost as well.

Calculator Icon Calculate your repayment plan Bankrate’s balance transfer calculator can help you figure out how much you’ll need to pay per month to get rid of your debt before your card’s introductory period ends.

3. Compare balance transfer cards

After you make your payoff plan, shop around for the best balance transfer card to meet your budget and financial goals. These cards offer varying intro APR period lengths, balance transfer fees and ongoing APRs that you’ll want to be aware of if you end up with a balance after the introductory period ends. Pick a card that fits best with your personal repayment timeline to maximize its value.

Credit Card Search Icon Need help finding the right card? Bankrate’s CardMatch™ tool can provide you with personalized, prequalified offers from balance transfer card issuers that show your approval odds, while our card comparison tool can help you look at card details for multiple cards at once.

The best balance transfer cards I’m considering

Three primary characteristics make up the best balance transfer card for me: having the longest available intro APR period for balance transfers, an additional intro APR period on purchases and no ongoing rewards program. While many people want a balance transfer card that offers rewards for long-term value, I’d rather get one without a rewards program so that I’m not tempted to spend on it. With that in mind, here are a few cards that I’m considering:

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card Card details Caret Down Icon

Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

BankAmericard® credit card Card details Caret Down Icon

Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Citi Simplicity® Card Card details Caret Down Icon

Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

The bottom line

In my time navigating post-grad life, I’ve learned a lot about my financial goals and the best ways to achieve them. I’m glad I took the leap and applied for my first travel credit card, and I’m glad I used it, too. I’m confident knowing that there are tools like 0 percent APR cards that are designed to help me manage my debt effectively so I can still live my life the way I want to. The same can be said for you, as long as you play your cards right.

*Information about the BankAmericard® and Citi Simplicity® Card has been collected independently by Bankrate. Card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.

The Bank of America content in this post was last updated on October 22, 2024.