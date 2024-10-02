At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Key takeaways The BankAmericard® credit card and Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card are two solid balance transfer cards for those looking to get the longest intro APR period possible.

Neither card offers rewards, but they both feature $0 annual fees.

While their intro APRs are nearly identical, they do differ in ongoing APRs and balance transfer fees, which may sway your decision when choosing between the Citi Diamond Preferred vs. BankAmericard.

The BankAmericard® credit card* and Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card* both feature introductory APR offers and $0 annual fees. Whether you’re looking to pay down debt or finance a large purchase, taking advantage of a 0 percent intro APR offer can be a great way to save money on the interest that would normally accrue on your balance.

In this comparison of the BankAmericard vs. Citi Diamond Preferred, we’ll cover the differences, benefits and drawbacks of both cards.

Main details

BankAmericard® credit card Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card Welcome bonus None None Rewards rate None None Intro APR 0% intro APR on purchases for 18 billing cycles

0% intro APR on balance transfers for 18 billing cycles on transfers made in the first 60 days (then a variable APR of 15.74% to 25.74%); 3% balance transfer fee applies 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months

0% intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months on transfers made in the first 4 months (then a variable APR of 17.74% to 28.49%); 5% balance transfer fee (minimum $5) applies Annual fee $0 $0

BankAmericard vs. Citi Diamond Preferred highlights

Badge Intro APR winner BankAmericard Why it won Caret Down

Badge Balance transfer fee winner BankAmericard Why it won Caret Down

Badge Annual fee winner Tie Why they tied Caret Down

Which card saves more on balance transfers?

Both of these cards feature intro APR offers, but which card will save you more money ultimately depends on how much you plan to transfer, your budget and how fast you plan to pay off the debt. While the Citi Diamond Preferred offers a higher balance transfer fee than the BankAmericard, it also offers a slightly longer introductory APR period.

BankAmericard vs. Citi Diamond Preferred balance transfer example

Let’s suppose you’re transferring a balance of $5,000 from another card.

Using the BankAmericard, you’ll incur a 3 percent balance transfer fee ($150), which will bring your total card balance up to $5,150. With 18 billing cycles to pay off the balance before incurring interest (then a variable APR of 15.74 percent to 25.74 percent), you could pay about $287 per month in order to reduce the balance to zero by the time the intro APR period ends.

With the Citi Diamond Preferred, you’ll incur a slightly higher 5 percent balance transfer fee ($250), for a total balance of $5,250. With 21 months to pay off your balance (then a variable APR of 17.74 percent to 28.49 percent), you would pay $250 per month in order to bring the balance to zero by the time the intro period ends.

As you can see by this example, you might pay more each month with the BankAmericard, but you’ll pay more overall with the higher balance transfer fee of the Citi Diamond Preferred. It may ultimately come down to your balance transfer fee preference — or even the variable APR you’re more comfortable with, should you fail to fully pay off your balance within the introductory window.

Why you should get the BankAmericard

While it doesn’t offer as many perks and benefits as standard rewards credit cards, the BankAmericard is a good option if you’re looking to do a balance transfer with Bank of America. Here are a few BankAmericard benefits to consider, including the recommended credit score for applying.

Additional benefits Caret Down

In addition to its intro APR offers, the BankAmericard comes with free FICO credit score access, no penalty APR (should you miss a payment one month) and basic security features like $0 fraud liability.

Recommended credit score Caret Down Borrowers need good to excellent credit (670 to 850) in order to qualify for this card.

Why you should get the Citi Diamond Preferred

Like the BankAmericard, the Citi Diamond Preferred Card is a great card for balance transfers, but it doesn’t come with many other bells and whistles. Here’s a look at Citi Diamond Preferred benefits and the recommended credit score range in order to qualify.

Additional benefits Caret Down

Additional benefits of the Diamond Preferred include access to Citi Flex Loans and Citi Entertainment , which offers exclusive ticket sales and other opportunities. Cardholders have access to basic security features like $0 fraud protection as well as free identity theft protection from Mastercard.

Recommended credit score Caret Down You need good to excellent credit (670 to 850) to qualify for this card.

The bottom line

Neither card comes with the perks and benefits associated with more premium rewards cards, but both the BankAmericard and Citi Diamond Preferred are good options to consider if you’re looking to transfer a balance from another card and pay off that balance with an intro APR offer. Check out our guide to BankAmericard benefits as well as the Citi Diamond Preferred benefits guide for a closer look at what these cards have to offer.

The card that’s right for your wallet ultimately depends on your balance transfer fee preference, how much time you need to transfer your balance and whether you’re interested in a longer intro APR on purchases. For more detailed information on both cards’ offerings, read through our BankAmericard credit card review and Citi Diamond Preferred Card review.

*The information about the BankAmericard® credit card was updated on Oct. 2, 2024.

*The information about the BankAmericard® credit card and Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuers.