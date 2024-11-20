Skip to Main Content

U.S. Bank Visa Platinum vs. Citi Diamond Preferred

Andy Shuman India Davis
Written by
Andy Shuman,
Edited by
India Davis
Published on November 20, 2024 | 3 min read

Bankrate is always editorially independent. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer. Our is to ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

woman sitting on the couch and looking at her phone and credit card
Kathrin Ziegler/Getty Images

Key takeaways

  • Balance transfer cards can be a helpful financial tool for paying off credit card debt or an expensive purchase over time without incurring interest charges.
  • The U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card offers one of the best cell phone protection benefits on the market, not commonly found with this type of card.
  • The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card offers a long introductory APR period, granting you up to 21 months to pay for balance transfers completed within four months of account opening.

Citi is an advertising partner.

For cardholders who carry a balance and owe thousands of dollars in credit card debt, rewards and cash back should be the last thing on their minds. While earning cash back is a great benefit of carrying a credit card, the average credit card interest rate is currently over 20 percent, which outweighs any rewards you’ll be earning. The best plan of action is to eliminate your debt before you start enjoying those rewards.

This is where simple balance transfer cards like the U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card* and the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card* come in handy. While 0 percent APR credit cards might seem boring, this type of card can help you pay down debt faster and without interest. But if you plan to take this route, which of the top balance transfer cards should you choose?

Main details

  U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card
Welcome bonus N/A N/A
Rewards rate N/A N/A
Intro APR
  • 0% intro APR for balance transfers for 21 billing cycles (must be completed within the first 60 days)

  • 0% intro APR for purchases for 21 billing cycles

  • 17.99% – 28.99% (Variable)

  • 5 percent of the amount of each transfer or $5 minimum, whichever is greater
  • 0% intro APR for balance transfers for 21 months (must be completed within 4 months of account opening)

  • 0% intro APR for purchases for 12 months

  • 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable)

  • 5 percent of the amount of each transfer or $5 minimum, whichever is greater
Annual fee $0 $0

U.S. Bank Visa Platinum vs. Citi Diamond Preferred highlights

Badge Icon ​Welcome bonus winner

Tie

Badge Icon Rewards rate winner

Tie

Badge Icon ​0% intro APR winner
Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card image

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card

Badge Icon Annual fee winner

Tie

Badge Icon Foreign transaction fee winner

Tie

Citi Diamond Preferred vs. U.S. Bank Visa Platinum: Which card saves you the most?

Since the Citi Diamond Preferred and U.S. Bank Platinum provides 21 months to pay off debt and charge the same 5 percent balance transfer fee, the difference will come down to interest. In this case, the Citi Diamond Preferred will save you more, but both will be equally beneficial if you pay off your debt within the balance transfer window. 

​U.S. Bank Visa Platinum vs. Citi Diamond Preferred balance transfer example

Let’s say you have $5,000 in credit card debt that you’d like to pay off with a balance transfer card. With both cards, you’ll add a 5 percent balance transfer fee for a total of $5,250 to pay off. This means you’ll need to pay $250 a month over 21 months to become debt-free by the time the intro period ends.

Why should you get the U.S. Bank Visa Platinum?

The U.S. Bank Visa Platinum is a great card for consumers who are looking to consolidate their high-interest debt from other credit cards or buy a high-ticket item and pay it off interest-free.

​Why should you get the Citi Diamond Preferred?

If you need a generous intro APR for 21 months to pay off debt, you will appreciate the Citi Diamond Preferred. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that the card offers a four-month window to transfer your high-interest balances, which could certainly make the card worth it if you need a longer window in which to move your balance over.

The bottom line

Both the U.S. Bank Visa Platinum and Citi Diamond Preferred offer generous introductory APR periods for balance transfers. However, the Citi Diamond Preferred has a lower interest rate, while the U.S. Bank Platinum offers a much longer intro APR offer on purchases. So, unless you plan on making a big purchase, the Citi Diamond Preferred might be a better choice.

After you’ve paid off your debts — or an expensive upcoming purchase — there are no compelling reasons to actively use either card, although the U.S. Bank Visa Platinum tries a bit harder to retain cardholders with its cell phone protection coverage. Still, we don’t recommend closing any no-annual-fee cards in most cases since doing so may negatively impact your credit score. Just use your plain balance transfer card every now and then to make sure the issuer doesn’t close it for you.

*The information about the U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card has been collected independently by Bankrate. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.

Written by
Andy Shuman Arrow Right Icon
Contributor, Credit Cards
Andy Shuman is a contributing writer to Bankrate. He is a New York-based freelance writer with strong expertise in consumer credit and travel loyalty programs.

