Key takeaways Balance transfer cards can be a helpful financial tool for paying off credit card debt or an expensive purchase over time without incurring interest charges.

The U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card offers one of the best cell phone protection benefits on the market, not commonly found with this type of card.

The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card offers a long introductory APR period, granting you up to 21 months to pay for balance transfers completed within four months of account opening.

For cardholders who carry a balance and owe thousands of dollars in credit card debt, rewards and cash back should be the last thing on their minds. While earning cash back is a great benefit of carrying a credit card, the average credit card interest rate is currently over 20 percent, which outweighs any rewards you’ll be earning. The best plan of action is to eliminate your debt before you start enjoying those rewards.

This is where simple balance transfer cards like the U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card* and the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card* come in handy. While 0 percent APR credit cards might seem boring, this type of card can help you pay down debt faster and without interest. But if you plan to take this route, which of the top balance transfer cards should you choose?

U.S. Bank Visa Platinum vs. Citi Diamond Preferred highlights

Citi Diamond Preferred vs. U.S. Bank Visa Platinum: Which card saves you the most?

Since the Citi Diamond Preferred and U.S. Bank Platinum provides 21 months to pay off debt and charge the same 5 percent balance transfer fee, the difference will come down to interest. In this case, the Citi Diamond Preferred will save you more, but both will be equally beneficial if you pay off your debt within the balance transfer window.

​U.S. Bank Visa Platinum vs. Citi Diamond Preferred balance transfer example

Let’s say you have $5,000 in credit card debt that you’d like to pay off with a balance transfer card. With both cards, you’ll add a 5 percent balance transfer fee for a total of $5,250 to pay off. This means you’ll need to pay $250 a month over 21 months to become debt-free by the time the intro period ends.

Why should you get the U.S. Bank Visa Platinum?

The U.S. Bank Visa Platinum is a great card for consumers who are looking to consolidate their high-interest debt from other credit cards or buy a high-ticket item and pay it off interest-free.

​Additional benefits Caret Down Icon While there are a few standard benefits that almost every credit card offers nowadays — like credit score access, identity theft monitoring and auto bill pay — this card’s cell phone protection is a remarkable perk, especially since this card has no annual fee. This benefit covers primary and additional lines as long as you pay your phone bill with your card. The protection covers damage or theft and pays up to $600 per occurrence with a two-claim maximum over a 12-month period. Additionally, there is a $25 deductible per claim.

Redemption options Caret Down Icon Since there is no rewards program associated with the U.S. Bank Visa Platinum, no redemption options are available.

​Recommended credit score Caret Down Icon The minimum recommended FICO score for the U.S. Bank Visa Platinum is 670.

​Why should you get the Citi Diamond Preferred?

If you need a generous intro APR for 21 months to pay off debt, you will appreciate the Citi Diamond Preferred. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that the card offers a four-month window to transfer your high-interest balances, which could certainly make the card worth it if you need a longer window in which to move your balance over.

​Additional benefits Caret Down Icon While this card isn’t heavy on the perks, it does have a few benefits beyond standard card benefits, including $0 fraud liability, 24/7 customer service and account alerts. If you like sporting events and shows, Citi Entertainment offers special access to sales, preferred seating and VIP packages. Finally, Citi Diamond Preferred offers an ID Theft Protection program you can enroll in to monitor your personal information and alert you of any suspicious activity.

Redemption options Caret Down Icon Citi Diamond Preferred doesn’t offer a rewards program, so there are no redemption options available.

​Recommended credit score Caret Down Icon For the Citi Diamond Preferred, the minimum recommended FICO score is 670. To increase your odds of approval, you can see if you prequalify for a Citi card through Citi’s website or Bankrate’s CardMatch tool

The bottom line

Both the U.S. Bank Visa Platinum and Citi Diamond Preferred offer generous introductory APR periods for balance transfers. However, the Citi Diamond Preferred has a lower interest rate, while the U.S. Bank Platinum offers a much longer intro APR offer on purchases. So, unless you plan on making a big purchase, the Citi Diamond Preferred might be a better choice.

After you’ve paid off your debts — or an expensive upcoming purchase — there are no compelling reasons to actively use either card, although the U.S. Bank Visa Platinum tries a bit harder to retain cardholders with its cell phone protection coverage. Still, we don’t recommend closing any no-annual-fee cards in most cases since doing so may negatively impact your credit score. Just use your plain balance transfer card every now and then to make sure the issuer doesn’t close it for you.

