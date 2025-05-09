Key takeaways Credit cards can help you save money on travel through waived foreign transaction fees, travel statement credits and elite benefits.

Look for cards that earn bonus rewards on travel and dining to help you maximize every dollar spent.

Take advantage of credit card travel protections, which can help you save money on travel insurance.

The summer travel season can be stressful and expensive, but necessary for most people. The school calendar dictates that most families travel in the summer months, which sends prices soaring. It also leads to long lines, delays and a stressful travel experience.

As a long-time points maximizer, I try to avoid traveling in the summer, though it’s not always possible. With several trips planned this summer, I’m preparing to save money and hassle with the right travel credit card line-up.

Here are five types of credit cards I’m packing this summer to save money and enhance my travel experience.

1. A card that earns bonus points on travel and dining

Have I mentioned travel is expensive this summer? When I can’t redeem points for travel, I try to use a credit card that earns high rewards on these types of purchases. The Chase Sapphire Reserve® and American Express® Gold Card are great for maximizing my travel and dining purchases. Travel and dining are two of my biggest spending categories, and the more I can maximize every dollar I have to spend, the more I’ll save on future travel.

The Chase Sapphire Reserve earns the following rewards on travel:

Earn 10x total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Travel℠.

Earn 5x total points on flights through Chase Travel℠.

Earn 3x points on other travel and dining.

Earn 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases.

The Sapphire Reserve also comes with a solid welcome offer and an annual $300 travel statement credit that kicks in automatically each account anniversary year.

The Amex Gold earns higher rewards on dining, though it includes some spending caps:

Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on purchases at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.

Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.

Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com.

Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on prepaid hotels and other eligible purchases booked on AmexTravel.com.

Earn 1X Membership Rewards® point per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases.

Since I’ll be doing some travel within the U.S., the Amex Gold’s $10 in monthly Uber Cash will help offset ground transportation expenses. The card also includes a $100 Resy credit, which I’ve previously used to dine at hot spots like Carbone’s in New York City.

Plus, both cards waive foreign transaction fees , so I won’t have to pay an additional fee to use my card abroad, which can definitely add up over time.

2. A hotel credit card that offers extra perks

Pent-up travel demand has caused hotel rates to skyrocket, and even hotel stays that use points are pricier than usual this summer. While I can’t do anything about high hotel rates, I can use hotel credit cards to save money during my hotel stays and earn more points for every dollar spent.

The Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card * was a staple in my wallet for many years, but I recently downgraded to a Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card for a lower $150 annual fee while maintaining exceptional perks.

The card’s Hilton Honors Gold elite status gets me free breakfast at Hilton hotels, while the $50 in quarterly Hilton credits offers extra savings on direct bookings.

The Hilton Surpass card also earns generous rewards on spending, plus a free night award after $15,000 spent in a calendar year. The rewards rates for this card include:

Earn 12X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged on your Card directly with a hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio.

Earn 6X Points for each dollar of purchases on your Card at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. supermarkets, and at U.S. gas stations.

Earn 4X Points for each dollar on U.S. Online Retail Purchases.

Earn 3X Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card.

3. A card with travel insurance

Travel insurance is crucial at any time of the year, but especially during the busy summer months. A lot more can go wrong when airports are packed and airlines are stretched thin. If you’re dealing with a travel delay, you may have difficulty reaching a customer service representative who can fix it. That’s where travel insurance can step in and help you resolve issues faster.

If your flight is delayed, and you incur expenses as a result, your credit card’s trip delay insurance could reimburse you for a certain amount per ticket. And if the airline cancels your flight and the line for a hotel voucher is too long, you might be able to pay for it with your credit card and get reimbursed.

This is why I always bring a credit card with trip cancellation and interruption coverage , like The Platinum Card® from American Express.

A few years ago, my brother got COVID before a family trip to the UK. The tickets was nonrefundable, and the airline was not willing to make an exception. Luckily, I had used my Amex Platinum Card and was able to use its trip cancellation and interruption coverage to get the cost of the airfare refunded (well over $1,000). I won’t be sleeping on this benefit any time soon!

4. A card with primary auto rental insurance

I always use a credit card with primary rental car insurance when renting a car. That way, if I’m involved in an accident, I won’t have to file a claim with my own insurance company. My Sapphire Reserve provides primary auto rental coverage up to the cash value of the rental vehicle (for eligible theft and collision damage), which is tremendously generous.

Car Icon Having primary auto rental insurance rather than secondary A few years ago, I was involved in a rental car accident and my credit card insurance helped me avoid over $3,000 in damages. I never even filed a claim with my auto insurance company and the entire balance (minus $424 for diminishment of value and loss of use) was covered by American Express. However, I had used my American Express Gold Card for the rental, which only provides secondary auto rental coverage. Thankfully, I had paid $14.99 for primary coverage through Amex’s Premium Car Rental Protection program, but ensuring you have primary auto rental insurance can make all the difference.

Amex’s premium car rental protection was well worth the cost, but my Chase Sapphire Reserve provides primary auto rental coverage as a built-in card benefit. Regardless of where I’m traveling and whether I plan to rent a car, I make sure to bring a card with primary auto rental insurance just in case.

5. A card with airport lounge access

Airport lounge access is immensely useful during the busy summer travel season. Airport terminals are often packed with travelers, making it difficult to find a place to sit, relax or even get a decent meal. Plus, everything can be overpriced at the airport and, if you’re traveling with family, the cost can really add up. The solution? Airport lounges.

Airport lounges provide quiet spaces to relax before a flight and enjoy complimentary meals and snacks. Some lounges even offer showers and meditation rooms, where guests can refresh and recover from long travel days. Some lounges restrict access for passengers traveling on specific airlines, but I’ve generally had no issues getting into a lounge at most airports.

Rather than paying $50 or more per visit, I leverage credit cards for free airport lounge access . My Chase Sapphire Reserve provides access to over 1,400 Priority Pass lounges worldwide, along with its own budding Sapphire Lounge network . The Amex Platinum Card is another great contender, providing access to Priority Pass lounges, Delta Sky Clubs, Centurion lounges and more.

Lightbulb Icon Bankrate’s take: If you’re looking for lounge access at a more reasonable annual fee, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card includes Priority Pass and Capital One lounge access at a $395 annual fee. (See rates and Fees).

The bottom line

Summer travel season is an exciting time that can still be enjoyable without breaking the bank . The best travel credit cards can save you money, help you maximize every dollar spent and even provide essential travel insurance you’d otherwise have to pay for.

To gear up for the summer travel season, I’ll be packing essential cards like the Amex Gold, Hilton Surpass, Chase Sapphire Reserve and Amex Platinum. I hope the above tips are helpful when you’re choosing your own credit card line-up for the summer.

*The information about the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.