How is credit card interest calculated?

Responsibly using a credit card means understanding how interest works and what it means for how much you could owe. Ideally, you’ll be able to pay your balance in full every month, but if you find yourself needing to carry a balance at some point, interest charges can rack up quickly. Here’s the lowdown on how credit card interest is calculated.

How credit card interest works: Credit card interest is the price you pay to borrow money from a lender. In most cases, credit card interest is charged when you don’t pay your entire balance by the end of your grace period (if your card has one) and decide to carry a balance from month to month.

The difference between interest and APR: The terms “annual percentage rate (APR)” and “interest rate” are often used interchangeably when discussing credit cards. However, there are some differences.

Interest rate

An interest rate is just the cost of borrowing money, expressed as a percentage of the loan principal, and it doesn’t include any other charges. Interest rates are typically associated more with mortgages and other types of loans.

APR

APR is the annual cost of credit, including both the interest rate and any applicable fees; for most credit cards, interest rate and APR are the same. The APR is expressed as a percentage and is the most widely used rate to compare credit products. There’s also more than one type of APR, including:

Purchase APR: The most commonly marketed APR applies to purchases made with your card

Balance transfer APR: Applied to any balance transfers you make to your card

Penalty APR: Kicks in after you fail to make at least the minimum payments due on your credit card and are usually higher than your card’s regular purchase or balance transfer APR

Why it matters: Interest, or the rate banks charge to lend you money, is an important factor to consider when using credit cards. Forty-three percent of those carrying credit card debt didn’t know the interest rates attached to their cards, according to a December 2022 Bankrate survey. Understanding how interest is calculated, and how you can calculate it yourself, can help you plan for the times you might have to carry a balance — or even avoid carrying one altogether.

Calculate credit card interest on your own: When calculating credit card interest, it’s important to consider the different factors that go into it. It’s calculated based on your annual percentage rate (APR), which is the interest rate expressed on an annual basis, as well as your average daily balance. You can calculate your interest using the following steps:

What happens if you carry a balance: When this occurs, the credit card company will calculate how much you owe at the end of each billing cycle. Although your interest compounds daily, your issuer typically won’t add the interest to your balance until the first day of the next billing cycle. This process is repeated each month if you don’t pay off your balance in full.

FAQs

