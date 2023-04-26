Christopher Murray

Contributor, Personal Finance
Ribbon EXPERTISE
  • Personal finance
  • Credit cards
  • Investing
  • Budgeting
Education EDUCATION
  • Bachelors in English Literature; Gender Studies from Smith College

 

Christopher Murray is a contributor to Bankrate covering personal finance, credit cards and investing. Murray began as a single staff writer for a budding finance blog, and was formerly a senior editor at Money Under 30. He is passionate about the intersection of finance and LGBTQ+ issues.

Christopher's latest articles