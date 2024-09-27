The cost of being an NFL fan
- Watching NFL football is fun, but not cheap. Going to a stadium for a game could cost hundreds of dollars.
- Buying your game ticket last minute and your parking ahead of time could help you save money.
- The cheapest way to watch football this season is at home with a streaming service. You could even earn credit card rewards while you ‘tailgate.’
Football fans are dedicated to the sport. Consider that National Football League (NFL) teams are worth $5.11 billion on average, according to 2023 data by Statista. Some teams might have more diehard fans or a larger fan base, but most NFL enthusiasts spend some money each year to support their favorite team.
About 1 in 7 U.S. adults (13 percent) said in Bankrate’s 2024 Discretionary Spending Survey that they would be willing to go into debt to attend a live entertainment event, like a football game. But are high-interest fees worth it to see your favorite team on the field?
Let’s examine the many costs associated with being an NFL fan — like attending one of the 272 regular season games, buying merch and enjoying the tradition of a beer and hot dog.
Cost of attending an NFL game
When stepping into an NFL stadium, you’re greeted by a roaring crowd celebrating touchdowns, drinking cold beer and eating concession stand food. But all of that comes with a price — and a steep one at that.
Thanks to a playoff run in 2023, the Detroit Lions take the cake for the most costly ticket price at $254 on average in 2024, according to SportsCasting. But you’ll pay the most for beer (96 cents an ounce) at Philadelphia Eagles games and the most for a hot dog ($8) while cheering on either the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Chicago Bears, according to Statista.
Some NFL fans get away with lower receipts, depending who they root for. You can see the New Orleans Saints play for a $43 ticket, on average, grab a beer at a Miami Dolphins game for just 42 cents an ounce, and chow down on a hot dog at an Atlanta Falcons game for only $2.
NFL game ticket prices
SportsCasting reports that average ticket prices have gone up 9 percent since last year. But with inflation currently at only 2.5 percent, what’s behind the jump in price?
Overall admission to sporting events is up 7.2 percent since August 2023 and 8.10 percent since pre-pandemic, as Bankrate reported via Bureau of Labor Statistics data. And demand for American football isn’t going anywhere. Surge pricing and resellers from third-party ticket sellers equal high price tags to see popular, high-performing teams. The stadium and your seat affect the price, too.
Plus, there’s post-pandemic revenge spending. According to Bankrate’s survey, more than 2 in 5 Americans (44 percent) expect to spend more on at least one fun purchase this year, whether it’s for travel, dining out or live entertainment. It’s possible football fans who had to stay home for games during the pandemic are now scratching the itch by attending games in person, no matter the cost.
And the NFL knows it.
My colleague, Ryan Flanigan, told me that even bad teams can get away with charging high prices because, with so few games (each team only plays 17 games each regular season), fans will travel for away games. In his opinion, the value of a ticket doesn’t always match the price.
Take a look at the most and least expensive average ticket prices for NFL teams, based on data from SportsCasting.
5 most expensive NFL teams
|NFL team
|2024 average ticket price
|Detroit Lions
|$254
|Las Vegas Raiders
|$243
|Philadelphia Eagles
|$224
|San Francisco 49ers
|$204
|Chicago Bears
|$176
5 least expensive NFL teams
|NFL team
|2024 average ticket price
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|$71
|Carolina Panthers
|$65
|Arizona Cardinals
|$58
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|$48
|New Orleans Saints
|$43
Merchandise prices
Buying an NFL jersey of your favorite player shows your team pride. But those jerseys aren’t cheap. For example, you can snag Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs jersey for a whopping $149.99 or Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens Jersey for $129.99 at the NFL Shop.
Just be sure you’re not overspending to keep up with the Joneses. Credit card debt and interest fees may not be worth fitting in with the crowd on game day.
Food, travel and parking prices
Tickets and team swag aren’t the only costs of being an NFL fan. If you go to a game, you might buy food and drinks as part of the experience. Plus, you’ll have to pay to get there and stay there.
You’ll buy the most expensive beer at the Philadelphia Eagles stadium (96 cents an ounce), followed by the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers stadium (92 cents an ounce), New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers stadiums (both 75 cents an ounce). The average price per ounce across all the NFL stadiums is 61 cents an ounce. For a 16-ounce beer, that’s $9.76.
For a hot dog, you’ll pay $8 at the Rams, Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears stadiums. The average price of a hot dog at NFL stadiums is $6, which is several bucks more than at a New York City hot dog cart or a Wienerschnitzel restaurant.
Plus, you might have to buy a flight or tank of gas to get to the game. Some teams’ fans cover a large geographic area, like the New England Patriots. Someone in Northern Maine has to travel much farther — and out of state — than someone in Massachusetts.
If you park in the stadium lot, you’ll pay for that. And don’t forget the cost of a nearby hotel.
If you’re going to travel for NFL games, consider swiping one of the best travel rewards cards. That way, you can earn points or miles toward future trips on travel purchases you make this football season. Learning how travel credit card rewards work can help you maximize their value while traveling to games.
How to spend less this NFL season
With half of American credit cardholders (50 percent) now carrying a credit card balance month to month, according to Bankrate’s 2024 Credit Card Debt Survey, spending less this football season might be the right play. Here are a few ways to save money while watching your favorite teams.
Watch NFL from home
If you watch football from home, you can still create an experience in your living room or backyard by hosting a tailgate or watch party. You won’t have to pay hundreds of dollars for tickets, and you’ll save money on travel, food and drinks.
These streaming services let you watch football for the whole season, usually for less than the price of a single in-person ticket. Plus, some cash back credit cards offer bonus rewards in the streaming service category.
- Peacock: You can watch Sunday night football with a $7.99 monthly Peacock membership.
- NFL Network: You can subscribe to the NFL Network and the game day-specific channel, NFL RedZone, through your cable provider. Prices vary by provider.
- NFL Sunday Ticket: You can get NFL Sunday Ticket for $479 per year (four monthly payments of $119.75). You can also opt for both NFL Sunday Ticket and a YouTube TV subscription for $167.74 monthly for four months (then $72.99 for YouTube TV).
- Amazon Prime: You can watch Thursday night football with Prime Video. An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 a month, and just a Prime Video membership costs $8.99 a month.
Just be certain whatever streaming decision you make is the right one for your football-watching needs. Flanigan, for his part, isn’t a fan of the NFL’s namesake streaming option.“NFL Sunday Ticket is absurdly overpriced and wildly underdelivers compared to other league pass type offerings in other sports,” Flanigan says.
What the NFL knows is that for as much as people complain about officiating or the prices, they still watch it.— Ryan Flanigan Bankrate Credit Cards Writer
Save money at football stadiums
If you opt to see an NFL game in person, there are a few ways to save a buck.
- Buy tickets last minute: You might get the best price if you buy a ticket about seven days before the game. Since the stadium is trying to sell as many tickets as possible, they offer discounts on unsold tickets a few days before the game. They won’t be the best seats in the stadium, but the view could be worth the savings.
- Attend a home game when a less popular NFL team is in town: Some teams are more popular than others. The New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos are some well-known names. If you’re a fan of a popular team, stick to hometown games where the opponent is less popular, like the Jacksonville Jaguars or Tennessee Titans.
- Avoid spending money on stadium food: As mentioned above, stadium food is pricey. Consider enjoying a meal and beverage farther from the stadium before or after the game.
- Avoid buying merchandise in the stadium: If you want team merch, buy it online. Jerseys and other items will be marked up in the stadium on game day.
- Book your parking passes online ahead of time: If you pay for parking at the last minute, you’ll park far away and pay a premium. Reserving parking before game day gets you a better spot for a little cheaper.
And, if nothing else, check out Bankrate’s list of the best credit cards for football fans or simply put your favorite rewards card to good use for all your purchases.
The bottom line
An NFL fan could spend up to thousands each year on game tickets, travel, food, drinks and jerseys. But if you plan ahead, you might be able to see your favorite NFL team in person for a slightly lower cost.
If you’re looking for the cheapest option, skip the in-person games and watch with a streaming service at home. A tailgate with friends, homemade snacks and a cooler might bring the energy you’re looking for. If you buy the streaming service and groceries with a cash back credit card, you could earn rewards to pay for your next tailgate.
