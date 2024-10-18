Skip to Main Content

Best credit cards for paying taxes

Ryan Flanigan,
Steve Dashiell
Published on October 18, 2024 | 6 min read

this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Businesswoman assessing expenses with calculator
Credit cards can be a convenient way to pay taxes while potentially earning some rewards along the way. Paying taxes with a credit card could also give you some breathing room if you don’t have the funds to pay your taxes by the due date.

Still, there’s one major hurdle you can’t avoid when paying taxes with a credit card — processing fees. Here are some of your best options for using a credit card to pay taxes while mitigating the downsides.

Comparing the best credit cards for paying taxes

Depending on your overall financial needs, here are some of our top choices for paying taxes with a credit card.

Card Name Best for Highlights Bankrate Score
Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card Intro APR
  • Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months
  • Unlimited 2% cash back on eligible purchases
  • 0% APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers (20.24 percent to 29.99 percent variable APR after)
 4.3
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Sign-up bonus
  • 60,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months
  • Points worth 25% more when redeemed through Chase Travel
 4.8
Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card Travel
  • 75,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months
  • $300 annual travel credit through Capital One Travel
  • 2X miles on eligible purchases
 5.0
Discover it® Miles First-year value
  • 1.5X miles on eligible purchases
  • Automatic match of all miles earned at the end of the first year
 4.1
The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card Business taxes
  • Earn a $500 statement credit after spending $3,000 in the first 3 months
  • 0% APR for 12 months on purchases (18.49 percent to 26.49 percent variable APR after)
  • 2% cash back on eligible purchases (up to $50,000 annually, then 1%)
 4.3

Top credit cards for paying taxes

How to choose the best credit cards for paying taxes

The best credit card for paying taxes depends on what card benefits you want in return for opening the account. You can often stack various incentives to provide a great initial value, or you might choose a card that offers more benefits over the long-term. Here are some of the primary considerations when choosing to pay your taxes with a credit card.

Determine what you need most out of your credit card when comparing cards.

Rewards

You can earn rewards on your tax bill spending, but it will be at a non-bonused rate on any card — usually 1 percent. If earning rewards is your primary focus, you’ll want to choose a card with a high rate on categories you regularly spend in or on all purchases, like one of our best flat-rate cash back cards.

You should also be aware that the rewards you earn are likely worth less than the fees you’ll owe for using a credit card on a tax payment. For example, if you must pay 3 percent in processing fees but only earn 2 percent cash back on the purchase, you’re losing out on that transaction. This is why you want a card that rewards you in many categories. Rewards shouldn’t be the primary consideration for paying a tax bill but rather part of a larger goal of earning a sign-up bonus or utilizing an intro APR offer.

Potential for a sign-up bonus

If your tax bill is high enough, it can help earn a credit card’s welcome bonus. Some of the best credit card offers come with sign-up bonuses that provide a significant return on required spending. Your tax bill could knock the whole amount required out in one purchase, providing you with a quick return.

If you want to apply for a new credit card for your tax spending, consider the size of your bill and the minimum spending requirement for the welcome offer. You can factor the value of the welcome offer and the return from any rewards earned against whatever you might pay in fees.

Intro APR offers

One approach to tackling a substantial tax bill is to find a card with an intro APR offer. This can give you space to pay down a tax bill that you may not be able to immediately afford. Just remember that 0 percent APR offers have an ending date, so you could wind up paying off your debt at your card’s regular variable rate if you can’t pay off the bill by the end of the introductory period.

If you can find a card with a solid intro APR offer on purchases and a welcome bonus, you’ll get the best of both worlds. You’ll earn rewards on paying the bill, earn a significant return via the welcome offer, and have time to pay the bill as needed.

Split payment

Another benefit to paying taxes with a credit card is you can split your tax bill across different cards. If your bill is high enough, this lets you earn or work toward multiple welcome offers. Stacking that with the rewards earned on those cards can result in a substantial return.

Just know that there are payment frequency limits for each processor and payment type. Typically, you are permitted two payments with each processor, but there is some variation.

Drawbacks when paying taxes with credit cards

While paying your taxes with credit cards can have some benefits, there can be significant drawbacks, such as processing fees and potential interest charges.

Processing fees

Make sure you earn more than you pay in fees.

If you use a credit card for convenience, you’ll have to pay processing fees, which can add up and quickly erase any value earned from the card. The following chart shows your options for paying federal taxes with a credit card to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), plus the fees each company charges:

While credit card surcharges for state taxes vary, you’ll pay between 1.82 percent and 1.98 percent to pay your federal tax bill with a credit card. Whichever payment processor and credit card you choose, you’ll want to ensure that you earn back more in value than you pay in fees. Bankrate’s points and miles valuations can help you discern the actual value of your earnings and subtract what you’ll owe in processing fees.

Impact on your credit score

A large purchase, such as a tax payment, can impact your credit score, often by increasing your credit utilization ratio. Even if you can pay off your balance promptly, your score may temporarily drop for a brief period.

If you carry a balance, you can pay significant interest charges, making your tax bill considerably more expensive. If your tax bill is higher than you can afford, you’ll want to plan wisely to pay off your credit card debt so you don’t end up paying tons of additional interest on top of your hefty tax bill.

Frequently asked questions

  • No, paying taxes with your credit card is treated like a retail purchase and will not be processed as a cash advance.
  • The IRS uses third-party payment processors for debit and credit card payments. They state, “This method is safe and secure, and your information is used only to process your payment.” Payments can be made online or over the phone.

The bottom line

Paying your taxes with a credit card can be rewarding, make sure the card offers plenty of perks and benefits outside of your tax purchases as well. Since you won’t earn boosted rewards on a tax payment, you’ll want to consider whether earning a sign-up bonus or having an intro APR offer to spread out your payments is something important to your payment needs.

