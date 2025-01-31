Though you can go to college with any bank account, some banks and credit unions offer products that are specifically catered to college students.

For example, these accounts often don’t have minimum balance requirements and if they have fees, they’re usually waived for students. Once you’re no longer a student, these accounts tend to convert to other checking products from the same bank. If you’d like to open an account specifically geared for students, check out our picks for the best of them below.

But before you do, shop around. You should also consider checking accounts from online banks , as these tend to have no fees, low or no minimum balance requirements and may even earn some interest. (You can find Bankrate’s selection of the best checking accounts here.)

Best student checking accounts of 2025

Best for ATM fee waivers: Navy Federal Credit Union, $0 minimum balance required to open the account

Navy Federal Credit Union, $0 minimum balance required to open the account Best for overdraft forgiveness: PNC Bank, $0 minimum balance required to open the account

PNC Bank, $0 minimum balance required to open the account Best for free checks: U.S. Bank, $25 minimum balance required to open the account

U.S. Bank, $25 minimum balance required to open the account Best for cash bonus: Chase, $0 minimum balance required to open the account

What is a student bank account?

A student bank account is one designed for students. Sometimes, these are the first bank accounts that high school and college students have.

These accounts are good opportunities for younger people to learn about banking and managing their finances.

What to look for in a student checking account

Most student accounts offer a maintenance-free banking option for your college years. Besides looking for an account without a minimum balance requirement, these are some other key features to look for in the best student checking accounts:

ATM fee waivers

How long student benefits last

Overdraft forgiveness

Free savings overdraft protection transfers

Free checks

Cash bonus

Availability for international students

Do you need to choose a student checking account?

A student checking account might be a good fit for you but it doesn’t have to have “student” in the name for it to be a good account for a student. Ultimately, you want to focus on finding an account that doesn’t charge a monthly fee, doesn’t have a minimum balance requirement and has perks that you might want (such as ATM reimbursements).