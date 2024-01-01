CD Rates in Wisconsin

Here's a summary of today's average CD rates in Wisconsin, broken down by term. We aggregate rates from multiple sources every day to ensure these rates are current and accurate.

Wisconsin CD Rates Wednesday, April 19
Term Average Rate Change Last week
1 year 2.29% 0.02 2.27%
18 months 3.03% 0.01 3.02%
2 year 2.33% 0.01 2.32%
3 year 2.51% 0.00 -- 2.51%
4 year 2.43% 0.00 -- 2.43%
5 year 2.65% 0.00 -- 2.65%
Jumbo 2.80% 0.00 -- 2.80%
