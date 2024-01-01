CD Rates in Wisconsin
Here's a summary of today's average CD rates in Wisconsin, broken down by term. We aggregate rates from multiple sources every day to ensure these rates are current and accurate.
|Term
|Average Rate
|Change
|Last week
|1 year
|2.29%
|0.02
|2.27%
|18 months
|3.03%
|0.01
|3.02%
|2 year
|2.33%
|0.01
|2.32%
|3 year
|2.51%
|0.00 --
|2.51%
|4 year
|2.43%
|0.00 --
|2.43%
|5 year
|2.65%
|0.00 --
|2.65%
|Jumbo
|2.80%
|0.00 --
|2.80%
CURRENT RATES IN
Wisconsin
1-YEAR CD
2.29%
18-MONTH CD
3.03%
2-YEAR CD
2.33%
5-YEAR CD
2.65%
Shop today's top CD rates in Wisconsin. Click "Next" to connect with the bank and lock in your rate.