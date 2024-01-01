CD Rates in Florida
Here's a summary of today's average CD rates in Florida, broken down by term. We aggregate rates from multiple sources every day to ensure these rates are current and accurate.
|Term
|Average Rate
|Change
|Last week
|1 year
|2.32%
|0.00 --
|2.31%
|18 months
|3.12%
|0.00
|3.12%
|2 year
|2.49%
|0.00 --
|2.48%
|3 year
|2.63%
|0.00 --
|2.63%
|4 year
|2.52%
|0.00 --
|2.52%
|5 year
|2.75%
|0.00 --
|2.74%
|Jumbo
|2.85%
|0.00 --
|2.85%
