CD Rates in Florida

Here's a summary of today's average CD rates in Florida, broken down by term. We aggregate rates from multiple sources every day to ensure these rates are current and accurate.

Florida CD Rates Wednesday, April 19
Term Average Rate Change Last week
1 year 2.32% 0.00 -- 2.31%
18 months 3.12% 0.00 3.12%
2 year 2.49% 0.00 -- 2.48%
3 year 2.63% 0.00 -- 2.63%
4 year 2.52% 0.00 -- 2.52%
5 year 2.75% 0.00 -- 2.74%
Jumbo 2.85% 0.00 -- 2.85%
