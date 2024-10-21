Skip to Main Content

2023 tax brackets

There are seven tax brackets for most ordinary income for the 2023 tax year: 10 percent, 12 percent, 22 percent, 24 percent, 32 percent, 35 percent and 37 percent. (If you’re looking for the current tax brackets instead, go to our most recently updated page.)

Your tax bracket depends on your taxable income and your filing status: single, married filing jointly or qualifying widow(er), married filing separately and head of household. Generally, as you move up the pay scale, you also move up the tax scale.

2023 tax brackets (for taxes due April 2024 or October 2024 with an extension)

Tax rate Single Head of household Married filing jointly or qualifying widow Married filing separately
10% $0 to $11,000 $0 to $15,700 $0 to $22,000 $0 to $11,000
12% $11,001 to $44,725 $15,701 to $59,850 $22,001 to $89,450 $11,001 to $44,725
22% $44,726 to $95,375 $59,851 to $95,350 $89,451 to $190,750 $44,726 to $95,375
24% $95,376 to $182,100 $95,351 to $182,100 $190,751 to $364,200 $95,376 to $182,100
32% $182,101 to $231,250 $182,101 to $231,250 $364,201 to $462,500 $182,101 to $231,250
35% $231,251 to $578,125 $231,251 to $578,100 $462,501 to $693,750 $231,251 to $346,875
37% $578,126 or more $578,101 or more $693,751 or more $346,876 or more
