The Oregon real estate market is hot, with strong demand for homes and buyers competing for limited inventory. Home prices are well above the national averages and are steadily increasing, with the current statewide median price at $513,100, up 3.6 percent from last year, according to April Redfin data.

Even amid such favorable market conditions, though, it typically takes a month for homes to go into contract. But the good news is, there are ways to speed up the process. Here’s a primer on how to sell your house in Oregon — fast.

How fast can you sell a house in Oregon?

As of April 2024, the median number of days a home spent on the market in Oregon was 28, per Redfin. That’s two days longer than the previous year, and it means it could be a month before your home even goes into contract. (Then, you’ll have to wait even longer for your buyer’s financing to be approved.)

Need to sell faster?

If you list during the window of Oregon’s best time to sell a home, which tends to be between May and July, things will likely move a bit faster. But if you need to speed things up considerably — say, if you’re relocating ASAP for a new job or you need the cash urgently — you have several options to consider.

Sell for cash: One of the quickest ways to sell a home is by working with one of the many companies that buy houses for cash in Oregon. Cash sales means there’s no need to wait on financing, and businesses of this type specialize in speed. Often you’ll have a cash offer within 24 hours and close in a matter of weeks, or even days. But there’s a caveat: You are not likely to get as much money for your home as you would selling the traditional way.

One of the quickest ways to sell a home is by working with one of the many companies that buy houses for cash in Oregon. Cash sales means there’s no need to wait on financing, and businesses of this type specialize in speed. Often you’ll have a cash offer within 24 hours and close in a matter of weeks, or even days. But there’s a caveat: You are not likely to get as much money for your home as you would selling the traditional way. Use an iBuyer: Working on a similar model, iBuyers are known for providing instant offers on homes. However, they also don’t pay top dollar, and they may charge steep fees to boot. One of the largest iBuyers, Opendoor, buys homes in the Portland area.

Working on a similar model, iBuyers are known for providing instant offers on homes. However, they also don’t pay top dollar, and they may charge steep fees to boot. One of the largest iBuyers, Opendoor, buys homes in the Portland area. Price aggressively: Pricing your home to sell is another tactic to consider. This involves studying the market and listing your home to undercut area prices — something that should be done with the guidance of a real estate agent who knows your local market very well.

Pricing your home to sell is another tactic to consider. This involves studying the market and listing your home to undercut area prices — something that should be done with the guidance of a real estate agent who knows your local market very well. Sell as-is: If you list your house as-is, you’re telling buyers “what you see is what you get.” As-is listings mean you aren’t willing to negotiate back and forth about repairs with potential buyers, which saves time.

Selling your home in Oregon

If you decide to sell the traditional way, with the assistance of a local Realtor, here are some of the factors to consider and discuss before you list the home.

How should you price your listing?

Getting the pricing right is one of the biggest challenges for home sellers. If you aim too high, you might turn off prospective buyers. And if you aim too low, you might leave money on the table. Pricing your home competitively usually involves your agent pulling and analyzing comps, or similar homes in the neighborhood that have recently sold. This helps you figure out how much your house is worth by giving you a sense of what local buyers have paid for other properties similar to yours,

What should you fix before selling your home in Oregon?

Put yourself in the buyer’s shoes to figure out what you need to repair before listing your home. Obvious issues, like a leaky shower, cracked kitchen tiles or carpeting that’s been ripped up by your dog, should be addressed before they turn off prospective buyers. But you don’t need to go crazy — ask your agent what’s worth doing and what’s not.

Is it worth upgrading your home before you sell?

Probably not. Major upgrades, like full kitchen remodels, rarely recoup their costs. Plus, supply chain issues and labor challenges may delay your sale. Look into faster (and cheaper) ways to increase your home’s value, such as adding an energy-efficient thermostat or repainting the front door.

Should you pay to stage your home?

First impressions are everything, and home staging is one way to make sure your house impresses everyone who sees it. From virtual staging that can make the property pop in online photos to in-person staging with furniture rentals and more, the costs of home staging can vary widely, so consult with your Realtor to see if your home could benefit from this service.

What do you need to disclose to a buyer?

As an Oregon home seller, you will need to complete the state’s seller’s disclosure form, a lengthy document that outlines any defects that could impact the value of the home. The buyer has five business days to revoke their offer after reviewing this disclosure statement. Additionally, if your property is part of a homeowners association, be prepared to hand over documents that share the association’s financials, bylaws and more.

The closing

Selling a home isn’t free, in Oregon or anywhere. Home sellers should be prepared to direct a portion of their proceeds to cover a range of closing costs and other expenses.

Costs of selling a home in Oregon

Realtor commissions: One of the biggest costs associated with selling a home is the money owed to the real estate agent(s) involved in the transaction. A listing agent typically receives between 2.5 and 3 percent of the home’s sale price — on a median-priced $513,100 Oregon home, 2.5 percent comes to more than $12,800. Depending on the deal you strike, you may or may not have to pay your buyer’s agent’s fee as well.

One of the biggest costs associated with selling a home is the money owed to the real estate agent(s) involved in the transaction. A listing agent typically receives between 2.5 and 3 percent of the home’s sale price — on a median-priced $513,100 Oregon home, 2.5 percent comes to more than $12,800. Depending on the deal you strike, you may or may not have to pay your buyer’s agent’s fee as well. Title insurance: This expense is your responsibility as the seller, and the cost depends on the purchase price of your home. For example, a standard Oregon title policy on a $400,000 home is $1,150, while the price jumps to $1,500 for a $600,000 property.

This expense is your responsibility as the seller, and the cost depends on the purchase price of your home. For example, a standard Oregon title policy on a $400,000 home is $1,150, while the price jumps to $1,500 for a $600,000 property. Transfer taxes: While sellers in many states must pay real estate transfer taxes to shift ownership to the buyer, most counties in Oregon don’t charge this common tax. One exception is Washington County (home to Beaverton, where Nike’s corporate headquarters are based): For sellers here, it’s standard practice to split this fee with the buyer.

While sellers in many states must pay real estate transfer taxes to shift ownership to the buyer, most counties in Oregon don’t charge this common tax. One exception is Washington County (home to Beaverton, where Nike’s corporate headquarters are based): For sellers here, it’s standard practice to split this fee with the buyer. Escrow fees: You will likely need to pay a fee for the escrow account that manages funds for the transaction; this cost may be able to be split with the buyer.

You will likely need to pay a fee for the escrow account that manages funds for the transaction; this cost may be able to be split with the buyer. Attorney fees : Home sellers in Oregon are not required to hire an attorney. But it’s smart to consider adding one to your team anyway, to oversee the legal details and make sure the paperwork is in order.

: Home sellers in Oregon are not required to hire an attorney. But it’s smart to consider adding one to your team anyway, to oversee the legal details and make sure the paperwork is in order. Capital gains taxes: Because property values have skyrocketed in many parts of Oregon, there may be tax implications from your home sale. Whether you will be subject to capital gains taxes depends on several factors, including how much of a profit you make on the sale.

Next steps

Ready to get moving on selling your house in Oregon? Your next step will depend on what’s more important to you: speed or price. If you need to sell quickly, and are willing to sacrifice a bit of profit to make that happen, reach out to an iBuyer or cash-homebuying company in your area. They will be able to close a deal fastest. If time is not a pressing factor and you’d rather hold out for the best price possible, start looking for local Realtors who can help you bring in top dollar for your Oregon home.

FAQs