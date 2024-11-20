Thinking about selling your home in the Show-Me State? If you’re like most homeowners, you’ll take the traditional approach of hiring a real estate agent — then waiting for a qualified buyer to make an offer, negotiating the terms, and waiting again for their financing to come through. But if you want to sell as quickly as possible, you might be asking yourself, Isn’t there a faster way?

There is: If you’re in a rush to sell, consider working with a “we buy houses” company in Missouri. Also known as cash-homebuyers , these companies can make all-cash offers within days and close within weeks, or sometimes even less. There’s a catch though: You’ll probably pocket less profit than you would if you’d sold on the open market. But in some circumstances, working with a “we buy houses” company can make a lot of sense. Here’s what you should know.

Types of companies that buy houses in Missouri for cash

If you’re aiming to sell your home fast in Missouri, working with a cash-homebuyer is one way to achieve that goal. You’ll find many such companies in the Show-Me State, including national brands, local operations and iBuyers.

National options

You might already be familiar with some of the big-name players that operate across the country, including these two. Like most cash-homebuyers, both buy homes in as-is condition, meaning there’s no need to to make upgrades or repairs, no matter what condition the home is in.

HomeVestors: This company is also known by its slogan, “ We Buy Ugly Houses .” It makes quick, all-cash offers on properties throughout Missouri, including in the Kansas City, Springfield and St. Louis markets. When you sell to HomeVestors, you can close in as little as three weeks.

We Buy Houses: This aptly named company also has multiple locations in Missouri, ranging from Columbia to Joplin to Saint Charles. Like HomeVestors, We Buy Houses specializes in fast cash deals, often extending offers in just one day and closing within a week or two.

Local options

There are smaller, locally owned “we buy houses” companies in Missouri, too, including these:

KC Property Connection: This family-run Kansas City business purchases homes on both sides of the Kansas/Missouri border. The company can close on a deal in two to four weeks, or at a later date of your choosing.

Chris Buys Homes in St. Louis: Based in Webster Groves, this firm buys houses in the St. Louis area. It promises a cash offer over the phone in just seven minutes.

Based in Webster Groves, this firm buys houses in the St. Louis area. It promises a cash offer over the phone in just seven minutes. Show Me Cash Offer: An O’Fallon-based company that typically makes offers within 24 hours and can close in as few as seven days.

iBuyers

Similarly, iBuyers also focus on purchasing homes for cash. However, these online-only operations are much choosier about the condition of homes they’ll buy and often charge service fees that other types of businesses don’t. The two biggest iBuying companies, Offerpad and Opendoor, both operate in the Kansas City and St. Louis markets.

How do ‘we buy houses’ companies work?

Most cash-homebuyers follow a similar business model: They purchase properties in any condition, no matter how poor, then fix them up and either resell them for a profit or rent them out.

In many cases, the entire transaction — from offer to close — takes only a few weeks. That’s far faster than selling the traditional way in Missouri, where homes spent a median of 32 days on the market before going under contract in October 2024, according to Redfin data . After that, it can take several more weeks, or even longer, until your buyer’s financing is approved and the deal can close. That’s not an issue with these buyers, who pay in cash and thus eliminate the need to wait on mortgage lenders and loan underwriting.

In addition to operating so swiftly, cash-homebuyers typically do not charge any fees and often even cover closing costs for the seller. However, in exchange for all this speed and convenience, you’re likely to be offered a lower price for your home than what you’d be able to earn on the open market. They have to make a profit on each house they flip, after all.

If this method of selling your home piques your interest, kick things off by reaching out to a cash homebuyer. You’ll provide some information about your home, then typically a representative will visit your home to assess its condition in person. From there, you’ll generally receive an all-cash offer within a day or two, or sometimes on-the-spot.

There’s no obligation to accept, so you can request offers from multiple companies. However, you shouldn’t expect much flexibility during this part of the process because cash-homebuyers typically don’t negotiate on price. Also, these offers usually come with expiration dates, so you won’t have a ton of time to mull them over.

If you get an offer you like, read all of the paperwork carefully before signing anything. Assuming everything looks good, you can then schedule a closing date to finalize the deal. Most companies will let you choose a date at your convenience.

Alternatives

Working with a “we buy houses” company can be a good option if you’re in a hurry to sell, or if you really need the cash fast. But if it doesn’t feel like the right option for you, consider one of these alternatives:

Sell with an agent: Selling the traditional way, with the help of a real estate agent, will take longer than selling to a cash-homebuyer. But if you have the time, opting for this type of sale will usually result in a higher profit — even when you take into account the agent’s commission fee .

Selling the traditional way, with the help of a real estate agent, will take longer than selling to a cash-homebuyer. But if you have the time, opting for this type of sale will usually result in a higher profit — even when you take into account the . Sell by owner: You can also sell your home without any professional help at all. Known as a “ for sale by owner ” transaction, this arrangement puts you in charge of everything — including pricing, marketing and negotiating — so it can be a lot of work. But it also spares you from paying a listing agent’s commission, which is typically 2.5 to 3 percent of the home’s sale price. On a $300,000 home sale, 3 percent comes to $9,000.

You can also sell your home without any professional help at all. Known as a “ ” transaction, this arrangement puts you in charge of everything — including pricing, marketing and negotiating — so it can be a lot of work. But it also spares you from paying a listing agent’s commission, which is typically 2.5 to 3 percent of the home’s sale price. On a $300,000 home sale, 3 percent comes to $9,000. Rent it out: You won’t get the quick boost of cash that you would from a sale, but if you have somewhere else to live, renting out your home can provide a steady stream of monthly income. In Missouri, the median rent for houses is $1,520 per month, according to Zillow Rental Manager .

Next steps

Selling your home is a major financial milestone, so take some time to consider whether working with a cash-homebuyer is the right decision for you. In some cases, it certainly could be — especially if you’re in a hurry to move or don’t have the means to fix up the home before selling. If your priority is earning top dollar, though, you’re likely better off enlisting a knowledgeable local real estate agent to handle the sale.

FAQs