How to see more Bankrate results in your Google searches

Key takeaways You can add trusted sources to your Google preferred publishers list to see more of our stories in your search results.

It’s simple to add trusted sources using direct links or with a few clicks directly from your Google search results.

Adding trusted publishers helps ensure you see more reliable, relevant sources at the top of your search results.

There are so many publishers competing for your attention online. Unfortunately, many of them aren’t worth your time.

Google has long played a critical role in filtering through the vastness of the internet to connect you with the best information on a given topic. But with the rapid rise of AI-assisted search and even wholesale content generation, Google’s search results can sometimes be confusing or frustrating.

It can be tough to find the best source of guidance and help. In an age when anyone with access to an AI tool can spin up a whole website’s worth of cheap, generic content based on work others have already published, the burden falls on you to sort through the good from the bad.

Here’s one thing you can do about it: Add trusted publishers (like Bankrate!) to your customized preferred sources list in Google. It will only take you a few minutes, and you’ll benefit by tilting the scales in favor of sources you trust for your Google Top Stories results.

How to add preferred publishers in Google

Adding a preferred publisher to your Google account settings is easy. Here are a few quick ways you can do it:

From a search result page

You can add sites to your preferred sources list from the results of an actual search. This can be good because you’ll have the benefit of live results and the sources you’re looking for. For example, here’s what a prospective homebuyer might see when they search for “mortgage rates” on Google:

Google commonly shows “Top Stories” results for high-interest topics like this, and for which many publishers are competing for your attention. Since Bankrate is a great and trustworthy source for information like this (yes, I am a bit biased here), that’s a good example of a site you could add to your preferred publisher list. To add Bankrate or any other publisher to the list directly from the search page, click this little icon:

This will prompt you with a field to add Bankrate (or any other publisher).

Using these links

If you want to go ahead and add Bankrate right now, here’s a link to quickly add us.

And here’s a link where you can add other preferred publishers you want to show up more frequently in your top stories.

For any of these methods, you’ll just need to make sure you are logged in to save it to your Google account preferences.

Why you should add Bankrate to your preferred publishers list

The writers and editors at Bankrate are committed to doing original work whose primary mission is to empower you to make better decisions in a complex world.

Whether you’re looking to buy a home, save money or pay off debt, our team wants to help. We regularly interview personal finance experts to better understand the latest circumstances that can impact and influence your decisions. Everything we publish is reviewed by human editors to ensure accuracy, clarity and helpfulness.

Consumer finance websites like Bankrate make money when we connect users like you to financial institutions that offer products like mortgages, savings accounts and credit cards. The lure of that money unfortunately attracts publishers that are less scrupulous than Bankrate.

While there are other personal finance sites that are more concerned with your dollars than your results, we know that helping you first and foremost is the key to long-term success (yours, and by extension, ours too). We’ll always be clear about where and how we make money via advertising, and that will enable us to keep helping you as our primary mission.