6 ways to make money from gift cards

That forgotten gift card in your wallet isn’t alone — according to a recent Bankrate survey , 43 percent of Americans have at least one unused gift card. Rather than letting these cards collect dust, you can transform them into cash or other useful alternatives.

Several options can help you reclaim this value, whether you’re building an emergency fund , preparing for an upcoming expense or simply wanting more flexibility with your funds.

Best ways to exchange gift cards for money

From online platforms to local options, here’s how to turn gift cards into usable funds safely and efficiently.

1. Use online gift card exchange sites

Online marketplaces provide a structured way to sell unwanted gift cards. These platforms typically offer two options: listing your card for sale or accepting an immediate cash offer.

While these exchanges handle most transaction details securely, making them ideal for those seeking hassle-free sales, be prepared that you won’t receive the full card value due to service fees and platform deductions.

Popular platforms: CardCash, Raise, Gift Card Granny and Cardpool

How it works: After creating an account and entering your card details, you’ll receive a cash offer. Accept it to receive payment through PayPal, direct deposit or check.

Tips for maximizing value: Compare offers across different sites, as values can vary based on the card’s brand and current demand. Watch for promotional periods that might increase your payout.

2. Sell directly to individuals

Selling gift cards directly to friends and family or through online platforms helps you avoid marketplace fees and maintain control over pricing. This approach often leads to better payouts since you can negotiate directly with buyers. However, these person-to-person transactions require extra vigilance to avoid potential scams and safety risks.

Where to look: Community spaces like Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, OfferUp and Nextdoor

How it works: Create a clear listing with your price and terms. This direct approach allows for negotiation and potentially higher returns if your card is in demand.

Staying safe: Always meet in well-lit public places, prefer cash or established payment apps (such as Venmo or PayPal), and never share card details before receiving payment. Consider bringing someone along when meeting buyers.

3. In-store gift card kiosks

Some retailers offer in-store kiosks that buy back gift cards in exchange for cash or store credit. These machines offer the convenience of instant payment and no waiting period. However, this speed comes at a cost — kiosks typically offer lower payouts compared to other exchange methods, making them best suited for situations where immediate cash access takes priority over maximum value.

Where to find them: Check major retailers like Walmart, Target and larger grocery stores

How it works: Insert your card at the kiosk for an immediate cash offer or store credit option.

Getting the best deal: While kiosk rates are fixed, checking around for available kiosks at different stores can help you find the best offer, especially during promotional periods.

4. Using gift cards for resellable items

If selling the card outright isn’t yielding a fair price, consider turning it into an opportunity to recover full value or even make a profit by purchasing popular products for resale.

While this approach can maximize your returns, it requires more time, effort and some knowledge of the resale market. You’ll also need to account for shipping and platform fees on sites like eBay.

Where to resell: Facebook Marketplace, eBay, Poshmark and Craigslist are ideal for selling goods.

How it works: Use the card to purchase items with a strong resale market, such as popular electronics, kitchen appliances or limited-edition products. List the items for resale at competitive prices.

How to maximize profits: Focus on consistently popular items like quality electronics, brand-name kitchen goods or seasonal merchandise. Also, consider checking resale prices on sites like eBay before purchasing to ensure a potential profit.

5. Use gift card exchange apps

Specialized apps like Prepaid2Cash and Cardtonic focus on converting gift cards directly to cash, making the process fast and convenient through a mobile-friendly interface. These apps can be a great option if you prefer handling everything from your phone.

Keep in mind that this convenience often comes with transfer fees, and certain gift cards may have limited exchange value depending on the platform.

Popular apps: Prepaid2Cash, Cardtonic, Raise app

How it works: Download the app, enter your gift card details and accept an offer. Funds are transferred directly to your bank account or PayPal.

Making the most of app exchanges: Look for special promotions that reduce fees, especially if you’re exchanging a high-value card. Some apps also offer loyalty rewards that can improve value over time.

6. Try exchanging cards with retailers for a different gift card

Trading your card for one from a retailer you’ll actually use often preserves more value than converting to cash. Some exchange platforms and stores offer the option to swap cards for those with a similar value, making it easier to spend your balance on something worthwhile.

However, you’ll need to work within the available selection of replacement cards, and some platforms charge small exchange fees.

Where to swap: Sites like CardCash and Raise sometimes offer this as an alternative to selling

How it works: Enter your gift card details and select from available exchange options, then complete an exchange for a card you’ll use.

Pro tip: If you’re willing to accept store credit rather than cash, swapping can be an excellent way to get full value for the gift card. This works particularly well for grocery stores, gas stations or large retailers with versatile offerings.

Protecting yourself from scams

As with any financial transaction, precautions are essential with gift card exchanges. Scammers often target people looking to buy, sell or trade gift cards, so it’s vital to recognize red flags. Watch for common warning signs: offers that seem too good to be true, requests for personal information beyond the transaction needs, or pressure to share card details before payment.

For person-to-person sales, stick with secure payment methods and trusted platforms. When using exchange sites, verify their legitimacy through research and clear privacy policies. Social media sales work best within established communities where members have visible history.

The bottom line

Those unused gift cards represent real value — whether you’re looking for cash, different cards, or strategic purchases. While various exchange options exist, success depends on choosing methods that match your priorities.

By understanding the trade-offs between convenience, security and value, you can make informed decisions about converting these cards into more useful forms.