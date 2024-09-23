At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

It's why over 100 million people — not to mention top publications such as The New York Times, Wall Street Journal and CNBC — depend on Bankrate as a trusted source of financial information every year.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

If you’ve ever found a stray gift card in your car’s glove compartment or the recesses of your wallet, you’re in the company of more than 2 in 5 U.S. adults (43 percent) with an unused gift card, gift voucher or store credit.

Those unused gift cards add up — to $244 per person on average, according to a new survey by Bankrate. That card you found could be equivalent in value to a flight, nice pair of shoes or tablet.

Learn more about which Americans are most likely to have unused gift money and why they’re not cashing it in.

Sometimes we're our own worst enemy when it comes to gift cards. We relegate them to the back of our wallet or stuff them in a junk drawer, never to be seen again. — Ted Rossman, Bankrate Senior Credit Card Analyst

Bankrate’s key insights on gift cards

43% More than 2 in 5 Americans have at least one gift card, gift voucher or store credit they haven’t used. That’s 43% of Americans who have an unused gift card, compared to 52% who don’t and 6% who aren’t sure. Credit Card Cash Back The average amount in unused gift cards, gift vouchers or store credit is $244 per person. That’s much higher than in 2023, when Americans had $187 in unused gift cards, gift vouchers or store credit. Money Bag More than 1 in 3 Americans have lost money with a gift card misstep. That’s 34% total, with overlap among 20% who let a gift card expire, 17% who lost a gift card and 12% who had a store go out of business before they used their gift card.

Among the 2 in 5 Americans with unused gift cards, it’s most likely in high income households

According to the new Bankrate survey, 43 percent of Americans have at least one unused gift card — including store-specific gift cards, gift vouchers, store credits, general-purpose gift cards (such as Visa/Mastercard/American Express gift cards) and airline redemption or food delivery service vouchers. That leaves 52 percent who don’t and 6 percent who aren’t sure.

But if you’re not trying to make ends meet or living paycheck to paycheck, it might be easier to leave money sitting around.

The data shows that 55 percent of households with annual incomes of $100,000+ have at least one unused gift card, more than any other income bracket. The average amount of unused gift cards for this income bracket is $348.

This contrasts sharply with households making under $50,000 annually. Just 35 percent of them have unused gift cards with an average value of $180. Here’s the breakdown of unused gift cards by household income:

$100,000 a year or more: 55 percent

$80,000-$99,999: 47 percent

$50,000-$79,999: 44 percent

Less than $50,000 a year: 35 percent

The value of unused gift cards has grown 30 percent since last year

Among all Americans with unused gift cards, the average value of that gift money is $244 per person. That’s nearly what a minimum wage worker earns in a week.

The average value of unused gift cards, gift vouchers or store credit per person is up 30 percent from 2023 when it was $187. And it’s up from $175 in 2022 and $116 in 2021. The median unused amount is currently $100.

“Gift cards represent real money,” says Ted Rossman, Bankrate senior analyst. “It’s disappointing that the amount of unused value continues to grow. Stores such as Walmart and Starbucks have more than $1 billion in unused gift cards on their books.”

Millennials carry the highest balance in unused gift cards by far. Here’s a breakdown of the average value of unused gift cards, gift vouchers or store credit per person by generation:

Millennials: $332

Gen X: $255

Baby boomers: $227

Gen Z: $142

Here’s a homework assignment: Look around, gather your unused gift cards and come up with a plan to use them. You might find hundreds of dollars just lying around your house. — Ted Rossman Bankrate Senior Analyst

More than 1 in 3 Americans have lost money due to expired, lost or out-of-business gift cards

Instead of finding a $100 gift card in your wallet you forgot about, imagine you dropped it on the ground to be gone forever. You’d be among the more than 1 in 3 Americans (34 percent) who’ve lost money due to a gift card misstep.

These situations include letting a gift card expire (20 percent), losing a gift card (17 percent) or having a store go out of business before they used their gift card (12 percent).

Millennials are most likely to lose money from a gift card. Here’s how many people in each generation have lost money due to a gift card expiring, losing the card or having the store go out of business:

Millennials: 41 percent

Gen Z: 36 percent

Gen X: 35 percent

Baby boomers: 26 percent

In addition, 24 percent of Americans say they’ve received a gift card for a store/restaurant that was inconvenient to get to and 23 percent for a store/restaurant they didn’t like.

Another 11 percent believe gift cards are impersonal gifts, and 7 percent have resold a gift card.

Even with gift cards going unused, more than 4 in 5 say they’ve given one as a gift to someone else

Americans seem more eager to give gift cards than use one themselves. More than 4 in 5 Americans (84 percent) say they’ve given a gift card as a gift.

“Americans love to give and receive gift cards,” Rossman says. “They were the second-most popular holiday gift last year, according to the National Retail Federation (behind clothing).”

Forty-eight percent of Americans have given a gift card to someone because they knew the recipient could use it; 42 percent say they picked a gift card for a store or restaurant the recipient liked; and 37 percent thought it was a practical gift.

“The biggest problem with gift cards is when they’re not targeted,” Rossman continues. “You’re wasting your money if you give a gift card to a store or restaurant that your recipient won’t enjoy.”

On the other hand, some people say they didn’t know what else to get the recipient (32 percent) or didn’t have time to get anything else (16 percent). Eight percent were regifting a gift card they already had, and 7 percent think cash is an inappropriate gift.

If you put some thought into the type of gift card that you give, it can be more personal than giving cash. Plus, the right gift card gives the recipient more choice than receiving an item they may or may not like. — Ted Rossman Bankrate Senior Analyst

FAQs about gift cards

What if I don’t need anything from the store where I have a gift card? Caret Down Perhaps you’re the recipient of a regifted or random gift card to a store where you don’t shop. This could be a good time to buy a gift for a friend or family member and hang onto it until the next special occasion. You may not find gear for your next hobby at Bass Pro Shops — especially if you don’t fish — but you might find a Christmas gift for your brother-in-law. Or, if you’re a non-coffee drinker with a Starbucks gift card on your hands, buy a round of lattes for your next work meeting. “It’s best to use gift cards promptly,” Rossman says. The sooner you spend gift card money, the less likely you are to forget about it. You can also sell gift cards.

Can I turn a gift card into cash? Caret Down If you’d rather have cash to spend somewhere else, you can usually sell gift cards online or trade them in for gift cards at big retailers like Walmart or Target. Just keep in mind you’ll lose some of the card’s original value. “If nothing else, sell the gift card on a platform such as CardCash or Raise,” Rossman says. “You can often get at least 70 or 80 percent of what it’s worth.”

How do I buy gift cards with credit card rewards? Caret Down If you have a cash back or travel rewards credit card, you can often purchase gift cards with your cash back, points or miles. The value of using rewards for gift cards varies by card, and may be worth less than travel but more than cash back, in some cases. Some card issuers offer discounts on gift cards, which get you even more bang for your buck. That gift card earned with rewards could mean a gift for someone else or a shopping spree at a retailer you actually love. Learn more about how to maximize your credit card rewards.