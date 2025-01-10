Best mortgage lenders in Florida in 2025
Florida’s housing market is diverse, encompassing everything from modest homes in rural regions to multimillion-dollar mansions and high-rises in Miami. Overall, though, median home prices in the Sunshine State are higher than the national median and have been increasing over the past year, according to Redfin. If you’re hoping to buy a home here, comparing mortgage lenders is key. Here are Bankrate’s picks for the best lenders in the state.
If you’re hoping to buy a home here, comparing mortgage lenders in Florida is key. Here are some of the best lenders in the state that have earned high marks from Bankrate and positive feedback from borrowers:
Best mortgage lenders in Florida
|Lender
|Credit requirements
|Down payment minimum
|Bankrate Score
|Bethpage Federal Credit Union
|620 for conventional loans, 500 for FHA loans
|3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans
|4.9
|Chase
|620 for conventional loans, 680 for jumbo loans, 640 for FHA loans, 640 for VA loans
|3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA loans
|4.9
|Tomo Mortgage
|580 for conventional loans
|3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA loans
|4.9
|Veterans United Home Loans
|620 for conventional loans and VA loans
|3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA loans and USDA loans
|4.9
Bethpage Federal Credit Union
- Availability: All U.S. states except Texas
- Loans offered: Conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA
- Credit requirements: 620 for conventional loans, 500 for FHA loans
- Down payment minimum: 3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans
- Where to find: Branch locations and online
Chase
- Availability: All U.S. states
- Loans offered: Conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA
- Credit requirements: 620 for conventional loans, 680 for jumbo loans, 640 for FHA loans, 640 for VA loans
- Down payment minimum: 3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA loans
- Where to find: Branch locations and online
Tomo Mortgage
- Availability: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin
- Loans offered: Conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA
- Credit requirements: 580 for conventional loans
- Down payment minimum: 3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA loans
- Where to find: Online
Veterans United Home Loans
- Availability: All U.S. states
- Loans offered: Conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, USDA
- Credit requirements: 620 for conventional loans and VA loans
- Down payment minimum: 3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA loans and USDA loans
- Where to find: Branch locations and online
How to find the best mortgage lender in Florida
- Set your priorities. Do you want to talk to a loan officer in person? Do you need a faster closing? Want to apply for and track your mortgage status through an app? Consider these and other questions as you come up with your short list of lenders in Florida.
- Compare lenders. While you could work with a national lender, there are also several regional banks and credit unions in Florida. Don’t rule out these local options.
- Get prequalified or preapproved. If you haven’t determined a homebuying budget, get prequalified for a mortgage first. This can help you understand how much a lender might allow you to borrow based on some preliminary financial information. If you’re ready to shop for homes, skip the prequalification and ask for a preapproval, which involves a credit check.
- Ask about first-time buyer and down payment assistance. Many mortgage lenders in Florida work with the state’s housing finance agency to connect eligible borrowers with more affordable mortgages and down payment help. Some programs are available to both first-time and repeat buyers, too. Compare what different lenders offer and how that might impact your budget.
- Understand the lender’s flood requirements. The home you end up buying might be located in a flood zone or other high-risk area. Before committing to a lender, make sure you understand its requirements to ensure you’re able to obtain the financing you need.
Florida first-time homebuyer programs
Buying your first home can be especially daunting, but you might be able to qualify for some extra help to ease your worries from Florida Housing, the state’s housing finance authority. The organization works with lenders to offer a range of programs that can help you lock in competitive rates on 30-year loans, pay less for mortgage insurance and get access to cash to cover down payment and closing costs.
To take advantage of any of Florida Housing’s offerings, you’ll need to meet income and purchase price requirements and complete a homebuyer education course.
Next steps to get a mortgage in Florida
Explore these Bankrate resources to learn more about the homebuying process in Florida:
- Compare mortgage rates in Florida
- Florida mortgage lender reviews
- How to buy a house in Florida
- 2025 Florida loan limits by county