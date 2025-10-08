Mortgage rates continue to hold steady, despite Fed rate cut
Current mortgage rates
|Loan type
|Current
|4 weeks ago
|One year ago
|52-week average
|52-week low
|30-year
|6.39%
|6.38%
|6.52%
|6.80%
|6.30%
|15-year
|5.58%
|5.53%
|5.78%
|6.00%
|5.51%
|30-year jumbo
|6.43%
|6.46%
|6.59%
|6.81%
|6.31%
The 30-year fixed mortgages in this week’s survey had an average total of 0.28 discount and origination points. Discount points are a way to lower your mortgage rate, while origination points are fees lenders charge to create, review and process your loan.
Shop smarter for mortgage rates
Monthly mortgage payment at today’s rates
The national median family income for 2025 is $104,200, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the median price of an existing home sold in August 2025 was $422,600, according to the National Association of Realtors. Based on a 20 percent down payment and a 6.39 percent mortgage rate, the monthly payment of $2,113 amounts to 24 percent of the typical family’s monthly income.
“While lower rates will bring some buyers and sellers into the market, [last month’s] cut will not be enough to break up the housing market logjam,” says Lisa Sturtevant, chief economist at Bright MLS, a listing service in the Mid-Atlantic region. “We will need to see further drops in mortgage rates and much slower home price growth, or even home price declines, to make a dent in affordability.”
What will happen to mortgage rates in 2025?
Amid expectations that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates last month, mortgage rates fell to their lowest level in nearly a year, dropping to 6.30 percent in mid-September, according to Bankrate’s national survey of lenders. That was the lowest level since early October of last year.
However, once the rate cut became official, mortgage rates rose. A similar scenario played out last year: Even as the Fed cut rates by a point over several meetings in late 2024, mortgage rates moved in the opposite direction, rising nearly a point. For now, though, mortgage rates are holding steady rather than rising.
While the Fed decided to leave the federal funds rate untouched for most of 2025, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell finally acted at the central bank’s Sept. 17 meeting. A tepid jobs report seemed to seal the deal. Even so, fixed mortgage rates are not set directly by the Fed but by investor appetite, particularly for 10-year Treasury bonds. When there’s uncertainty in the market, investors buy Treasury bonds, which in turn drives yields — and, often, mortgage rates — downward.
Meanwhile, the U.S. economy seems to be mostly on track: The gross domestic product grew by an impressive 3 percent in the second quarter, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis said last month. However, President Donald Trump’s tariff policies have been blamed for an increase in inflation, which moved up to 2.9 percent in August, making little progress toward the Fed’s inflation target of 2 percent. While 10-year Treasury yields moved briefly below 4 percent last week, they were above 4.1 percent as of Wednesday afternoon.
The one major question mark is the job market, which has been showing signs of weakness. Jeffrey Ruben, president of WSFS Home Lending at WSFS Bank, thinks mortgage rates are likely to stay in a narrow range in the coming months. And while the Fed doesn’t directly control interest rates, he sees the Fed holding firm on its benchmark policy rate.
“Inflation has really not gotten to where the Fed wants it, which argues for either doing nothing or for potentially raising rates,” Ruben says. “They have taken cover in the jobs market.”
