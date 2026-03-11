Home equity rates hold steady at multi-year lows

No movement for home equity rates in the latest week. The $30,000 home equity line and the five-year $30,000 home equity loan were unchanged, holding at 7.18% and 7.84%, respectively, according to Bankrate’s national survey of lenders.

As home equity rates remain at their lowest level in three years, a HELOC can be a good option for homeowners who have a lot of equity in their homes and upcoming expenses, says Jeff DerGurahian, chief investment officer and head economist at loanDepot.

“Maybe you got a mortgage rate of 3% or less during the pandemic and you don’t want to give it up, but you have one or multiple life events coming up,” he says. “Maybe you have multiple kids going to college, and you want to borrow money to cover that. Having the HELOC, to draw money now and potentially draw money a few years down the road, provided that the draw period is still open, is a nice feature to have.”

Current 4 weeks ago One year ago 52-week average 52-week low HELOC 7.18% 7.32% 8.04% 7.91% 7.18% 5-year home equity loan 7.84% 7.92% 8.37% 8.15% 7.84% 10-year home equity loan 8.04% 8.09% 8.52% 8.31% 8.04% 15-year home equity loan 8.00% 8.09% 8.45% 8.24% 8.00% Note: The home equity rates in this survey assume a line or loan amount of $30,000.

What’s driving home equity rates today?

Home equity rates are driven primarily by two factors — Federal Reserve policy and long-term inflation expectations. The Fed left interest rates unchanged at its January meeting, as it continues to monitor inflation and the job market. Looking ahead to the rest of the year, Bankrate’s senior industry analyst Ted Rossman forecasts the Fed will deliver three quarter-point cuts in 2026.

“Inflation continues to moderate, albeit slowly, and the job market appears to be stabilizing after a run-up in the unemployment rate,” he says. “Risks appear fairly balanced at the moment, and the Fed will likely take some time to determine its next move. We’re soon to get a new Fed Chairman, as well.”

Current home equity rates vs. rates on other types of credit

Because HELOCs and home equity loans use your home as collateral, their rates tend to be much less expensive — more akin to current mortgage rates — than the interest charged on credit cards or personal loans, which aren’t secured.

Credit type Average rate HELOC 7.18% Home equity loan 7.84% Credit card 19.58% Personal loan 12.26% Source: Bankrate national survey of lenders, March 11

While average rates are useful to know, the individual offer you receive on a particular HELOC or new home equity loan also reflects additional factors, like your creditworthiness and financials. Then there’s the value of your home and the size of your ownership stake. Lenders generally limit all your home loans (including your mortgage) to a maximum of 80% to 85% of your home’s worth.

Keep in mind: Even if you’re able to secure a favorable rate from a lender, home equity products are still relatively high-cost debt.

Mortgage Icon Home equity trends On average, mortgage-holding homeowners’ equity stakes have risen 142% nationwide since 2020, according to a Bankrate study on states with the most and least home equity gains.

Serious HELOC delinquencies rose 1.24% in 4Q 2025 compared to a 0.56% gain in 4Q of 2024, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

After gaining equity in 2023 and 2024, homeowners lost an average of $13,400 in equity in 2025, according to Cotality.

In Q4 2025, home equity originations jumped 14.3% to 714,000, the sixth straight quarter of growth, according to TransUnion.

In Q4 2025, mortgage holders had $11.2 trillion in tappable equity, marking the slowest growth in over two years, according to the ICE November Mortgage Monitor.