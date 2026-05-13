Mortgage rates rise again as inflation, Iran undermine confidence
Current mortgage rates
|Loan type
|Current
|4 weeks ago
|One year ago
|52-week average
|52-week low
|30-year
|6.46%
|6.34%
|6.88%
|6.44%
|6.09%
|15-year
|5.75%
|5.69%
|6.09%
|5.69%
|5.45%
|30-year jumbo
|6.54%
|6.48%
|6.90%
|6.53%
|6.22%
The 30-year fixed mortgages in this week’s survey had an average total of 0.31 discount and origination points. Discount points are a way to lower your mortgage rate, while origination points are fees lenders charge to create, review and process your loan.
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Monthly mortgage payment at today’s rates
The national median family income for 2026 was $106,800, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the median price of an existing home sold in April 2026 was $417,700, according to the National Association of Realtors. Based on a 20% down payment and a 6.46% mortgage rate, the monthly principal and interest payment of $2,103 amounts to about 24% of the typical family’s monthly income.
Meanwhile, home prices have begun to dip in many formerly hot markets. Half of the nation’s 50 largest metro areas experienced price declines over the past year, Zillow reported in early February. Separately, the S&P Cotality Case-Shiller index released April 28 showed national home prices grew just 0.7% in the past year. That was the weakest showing since 2011, when prices fell 3.9%.
“More than half of major U.S. metropolitan markets posted year-over-year price declines in February, signaling that the housing slowdown has broadened well beyond its Sun Belt origins,” said Nicholas Godec of the S&P Dow Jones Indices.
What will happen to mortgage rates in the rest of 2026?
The Federal Reserve opted to hold its benchmark rate steady at recent meetings. Rising inflation has been the main driver of higher mortgage rates — the April consumer price index was up 3.8% from a year earlier, well above the Fed’s 2% target. Oil prices have spiked amid the conflict in Iran, pushing inflation up and lifting mortgage rates from their 2026 low of 6.09%.
Housing economists no longer expect mortgage rates to fall below 6% in the near future, a reality that’s affecting home sales. While 2026 was once thought to be the year the housing market rebounded, home sales remain sluggish.
“Higher inflation will have more consumers moving cautiously on big financial decisions,” says Lisa Sturtevant, chief economist at Bright MLS, a large listing service in the mid-Atlantic region. “With prices rising again last month, and as the conflict in the Middle East shows no real signs of resolution, we’re likely to continue to see sluggish home sales for the rest of the spring and into the summer.”
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