Mortgage rates decline to lowest level in four weeks

Published on July 30, 2025

Mortgage rates retreated this week, with the 30-year fixed rate averaging 6.75 percent, compared to 6.76 percent the previous week, according to Bankrate’s latest lender survey.

Current mortgage rates

Loan type Current 4 weeks ago One year ago 52-week average 52-week low
30-year 6.75% 6.72% 6.86% 6.79% 6.20%
15-year 5.93% 5.85% 6.21% 6.01% 5.40%
30-year jumbo 6.75% 6.75% 6.98% 6.83% 6.36%

The 30-year fixed mortgages in this week’s survey had an average total of 0.32 discount and origination points. Discount points are a way to lower your mortgage rate, while origination points are fees lenders charge to create, review and process your loan.

Monthly mortgage payment at today’s rates

The national median family income for 2025 is $104,200, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the median price of an existing home sold in June 2025 was $435,300, according to the National Association of Realtors. Based on a 20 percent down payment and a 6.75 percent mortgage rate, the monthly payment of $2,259 amounts to 26 percent of the typical family’s monthly income.

“Affordability is still a challenge,” says Lisa Sturtevant, chief economist at Bright MLS, a listing service in the Mid-Atlantic region. “Some buyers are waiting both for rates and prices to come down before they get into the market.”  

What will happen to mortgage rates in 2025?

In today’s meeting, the Federal Reserve decided to leave the federal funds rate untouched. Mortgage rates didn’t respond to the Fed’s three consecutive cuts last year — a reminder that fixed mortgage rates are not set directly by the Fed but by investor appetite, particularly for 10-year Treasury bonds. When there’s uncertainty in the market, investors buy Treasury bonds, which in turn drives yields — and, often, mortgage rates — downward.

The U.S. economy seems to be back on track: The gross domestic product grew by an impressive 3 percent in the second quarter, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis said Wednesday. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump’s tariff policies have been blamed for an increase in inflation, which moved up to 2.7 percent in June from 2.4 percent in May. The Fed’s inflation target is 2 percent. In addition, as of Wednesday afternoon, 10-year Treasury yields were just below 4.4 percent.

