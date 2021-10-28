Best small business loans for women in March 2024
What To Know First
Across the United States, women own close to 13 million companies, according to a study commissioned by American Express. With 9.4 million employees, women-owned businesses annually generate an estimated $1.9 trillion in sales.
To help women business owners find business loans, Bankrate has rated the lending institutions that offer the best business loans for women. While these loans are not limited just to women business owners, these lenders offer features and flexibility that may appeal to borrowers who’ve struggled to get approved with other lenders.
Definition of Terms
APR: APR, short for annual percentage rate, includes the interest rate along with fees and other costs. It is also presented as a percentage and accumulates over the loan term.
Collateral: Property or assets a business pledges to a lender to secure a loan.
Factor rate: Most commonly seen with short-term and high-cost loans, factor rates show the cost of borrowing in decimal form. The factor rate is applied when you initially take out the loan. Multiply the funding amount by the factor rate to see the total amount you'll owe.
Interest rate: An interest rate is the annual cost of borrowing from the lender, expressed as a percentage. These rates may be fixed or may vary based on market conditions. Interest accumulates over the loan term.
Line of credit: A revolving, flexible loan. The lender sets the maximum amount the borrower can borrow, and the amount available replenishes as the borrower repays each draw.
Loan term: The amount of time you have to repay a loan.
Origination fee: An upfront fee some lenders charge for processing. It is typically a percentage of the total loan amount.
Personal guarantee: Sometimes spelled “personal guaranty,” this provision is a legally binding promise to the lender that you take personal responsibility for repaying a business loan in case of default. Lenders commonly require personal guarantees for small business loans.
Prepayment penalty: A fee lenders may charge if you repay your loan early, before the end of your term.
SBA loan: These loans are partially guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration but issued through partner financial institutions, such as banks and online lenders.
Term loan: This common loan type involves receiving a lump sum of money and repaying it over a set amount of time, usually in equal payments.
Compare the best business loans for women in March 2024
|LENDER AND LOAN TYPE
|BEST FOR
|MIN. FICO CREDIT SCORE
|LOAN AMOUNT
|MIN. TIME IN BUSINESS
|Quickbridge small business loans
|Short-term loans
|600
|$10,000 to $500,000
|6 months
|SMB Compass term loans
|Long-term funding
|680
|$25,000 to $5 million
|6 months
|OnDeck line of credit
|Working capital
|625
|$6,000 to $100,000
|1 year
|Taycor Financial equipment financing
|Equipment financing
|550
|$500 to $5 million
|Startups eligible
|Huntington Bank Lift Local Business loans
|Waived fees
|Not disclosed; "lower"
|$1,000 to $150,000
|Not disclosed
|Accion Opportunity Fund Small Business Progress Loans
|Extra support
|Not disclosed
|$5,000 to $100,000
|Not disclosed
|Kiva microloans
|Crowdfunded microloans
|Not applicable
|$1,000 to $15,000
|Not disclosed
|SBA 7(a) loans
|Government-backed loans
|Varies
|Up to $5 million
|Startups eligible
Quickbridge small business loans: Best for short-term loans
- Minimum FICO credit score
- 600
- Minimum annual revenue
- $250,000
- Minimum time in business
- 6 months
- Factor rate from
- 6.20%
- Loan amount
- $10,000 to $500,000
- Term lengths
- 4 to 24 months
Overview: Quickbridge was founded in 2011 to help small business owners access working capital. Meant for companies that need cash quickly without a long-term commitment, Quickbridge’s short-term loans are available for up to $500,000. Funding may be available within 24 hours following approval.
Why Quickbridge is best for short-term loans: The short term lengths — for to 24 months — and potential for an early payoff discount make Quickbridge best for short-term loans. The lender has a fast funding process, with funds possibly available within 24 hours of approval.
Pros
- Quick application process
- Fast funding times
- Early payoff discount
Cons
- No monthly payment option
- Origination fee of 1% to 3%
- Interest rates and fees not shown online
-
Loan applicants must own at least a 50 percent stake in total, and a personal guarantee is required. Quickbridge’s short-term loans are available in all states. Payments can be made daily or weekly.
SMB Compass term loans: Best for long-term funding
- Minimum FICO credit score
- 680
- Minimum annual revenue
- $500,000
- Minimum time in business
- 6 months
- Interest rate from:
- 6.99%
- Loan amount
- $25,000 to $5 million
- Term lengths
- 2 to 25 years
Overview: With a focus on business owners, SMB Compass is an online lender that offers loans and financial education. The lender offers term loans up to $5 million. Borrowers can choose from flexible payment terms. SMB Compass also offers bridge and SBA loans, lines of credit and equipment, inventory and invoice financing.
Why SMB Compass is best for long-term funding: SMB Compass offers longer term lengths than many other lenders. Equipment loans can be financed for up to 10 years, while SBA loans and some business term loans can be extended to 25 years.
Pros
- Flexible payment terms
- Long term length
- High loan amounts
Cons
- Steep annual revenue requirement
- Funding may take up to 7 days
- Not available for owners with bad credit
-
SMB Compass’s term loans are unavailable in California. Both fixed and variable rates are available; payments are made monthly. Loans may require a personal guarantee and collateral. Sole proprietorships are ineligible.
OnDeck line of credit: Best for working capital
- Minimum FICO credit score
- 625
- Minimum annual revenue
- $100,000
- Minimum time in business
- 1 year
- Interest rate from
- 29.90%
- Loan amount
- $6,000 to $100,000
- Term lengths
- Up to 12 months
Overview: Founded in 2006 to help small businesses get financing, OnDeck uses data analytics and digital technology in its approval process. You have up to 12 months to repay each draw. Payments are reported to business credit bureaus, so timely repayments will help you grow your business credit score.
Why OnDeck is best for working capital: Not only does OnDeck’s business line of credit give borrowers instant access to funds for draws between $1,000 and $10,000, but the repayment term resets with each new draw.
Pros
- Lower annual revenue requirement
- Soft credit pull
- Instant access to funds
Cons
- High interest rates
- Longer time in business requirement
- Not available in every state
-
OnDeck’s business line of credit is not available in Nevada, North Dakota or South Dakota. Nor are they available to the following industries:
- Adult entertainment
- Drug dispensaries
- Firearms vendors
- Horoscope/fortune telling
- Loan brokers
- Gambling-related businesses
- Money services businesses
- Mortgage businesses
- Rooming and boarding houses
- Government, non-profits, public administration or civic organizations
Payments are made weekly by automatic withdrawal. Borrowers must sign a personal guarantee, and OnDeck requires a general lien on your business to secure the loan.
Taycor Financial equipment financing: Best for equipment financing
- Minimum FICO credit score
- 550
- Minimum annual revenue
- None for requests under $250,000
- Minimum time in business
- Startups eligible
- Interest rate from
- 4.99% to 35.000%
- Loan amount
- $500 to $2 million
- Term lengths
- 12 months to 7 years
Overview: Taycor Financial, which has offices in California and Utah, has been serving businesses for close to 30 years. Taycor also offers equipment lease funding, refinancing and sale leaseback options, plus other business loan types.
Why Taycor Financial is best for equipment financing: Taycor Financial does not require a down payment for equipment financing, instead offering 100 percent equipment financing. It offers a wide loan amount range and a low starting interest rate. After approval, you’ll have 90 days to shop around for equipment.
Pros
- Available to startups
- One-page application for loans <$400,000
- Lower credit score requirement
Cons
- Documentation fee
- Rates and fees unclear before applying
- Revenue requirements for larger loans unclear
-
Taycor Financial operates in all 50 states. Excluded industries are:
- Adult entertainment
- Gaming/gambling
- Marijuana
Taycor charges a documentation fee of $695 for titled assets and $395 for non-titled assets. Any owner with a 10% or higher stake must be on the application and must sign a personal guarantee; well-qualified companies may be exempted from the personal guarantee requirement. There’s no set revenue requirement for requests under $250,000, but companies may be asked to demonstrate they have enough funds to cover 5% of the equipment cost.
Flexible payments options include monthly, quarterly and semi-annual payments.
Huntington Bank Lift Local Business loans: Best for waived fees
- Minimum FICO credit score
- “Lower credit score requirements”
- Minimum annual revenue
- Not disclosed
- Minimum time in business
- Not disclosed
- Interest rate from
- Not disclosed
- Loan amount
- $1,000 to $150,000
- Term lengths
- Not disclosed
Overview: Founded in 1866, Huntington Bank is a traditional regional bank based in Columbus, Ohio. Its Lift Local Business program launched in 2020 and supports women-owned businesses, along with minority- and veteran-owned businesses, throughout their lifecycle. Women-owned businesses have received 32 percent of loans issued through the Lift Local Business program. Approved loans come with free financial and entrepreneurial courses.
Why Huntington Bank Lift Local Business loans are best for waived fees: With Huntington Bank’s Lift Local Business loans, you are not charged origination fees. And, if you’re talking out a SBA loan, Huntington Bank will pay the fees on your behalf. Additionally, you won’t have a service fee on select checking accounts or return check fees.
Pros
- Heavy focus on women-owned businesses
- Multiple fees, including SBA fees, waived
- Traditional bank
Cons
- Only available in 10 states
- Many details not disclosed, making comparisons difficult
- Low maximum loan amount
-
To be eligible for Huntington Bank's Lift Local Business term loans, businesses must be located in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia or Wisconsin. You may apply by phone or in person. For questions about eligibility or to apply, call 800-480-2001
Accion Opportunity Fund Small Business Progress Loans: Best for extra support
- Minimum FICO credit score
- Not disclosed
- Minimum annual revenue
- Not disclosed
- Minimum time in business
- Not disclosed
- Interest rate from
- 5.99% to 16.99%
- Loan amount
- $5,000 to $100,000
- Term lengths
- 12 months to 5 years
Overview: Since 2020, global non-profit Accion has been operating the Accion Opportunity Fund. The fund provides financial support for small businesses that advance gender, racial and economic justice.
The program doesn’t disclose a minimum credit score, stating it looks beyond that number to assess business viability.
Why Accion Opportunity Fund Small Business Loans are best for extra support: Borrowers of Accion Opportunity Fund Small Business Loans gain access to coaching, support networks and educational resources in both Spanish and English.
Pros
- Support provided in English and Spanish
- Customized loans and repayment terms
- Mentoring and support provided
Cons
- Unclear eligibility criteria
- Low maximum loan amount
- Not available in every state
-
Accion Opportunity Fund’s Progress Loans aren’t available in available in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Tennessee or Vermont. Additionally, minimum loan amounts and eligible business types vary by state. Borrowers may apply online or by phone.
Kiva microloans: Best for crowdfunded microloans
- Minimum FICO credit score
- Not applicable
- Minimum annual revenue
- Not disclosed
- Minimum time in business
- Not disclosed
- Interest rate
- No interest
- Loan amount
- Up to $15,000
- Term lengths
- Up to 3 years
Overview: Founded in 2005, Kiva is an international non-profit that provides financial services to underserved communities through crowdfunded peer-to-peer loans.
After applying, business owners will be contacted by a Kiva representative within 10-15 business days. For this crowdfunded loan, borrowers must demonstrate social capital by having five to 35 friends and family members lend money through the network during a 15-day private fundraising period. This is followed by a 30-day public fundraising period to raise the remaining funds.
Why Kiva microloans are best for crowdfunded microloans: Unlike other crowdfunding platforms, Kiva does not charge its borrowers and interest rate. You also do not need a minimum credit score. And, in mid-2022, Bank of America established the Loan Fund for Women Entrepreneurs and committed $1 million to matching pledges while funds last.
Pros
- Fast online application
- Few qualification requirements
- No fees
Cons
- Can take as long as 60 days to received funds
- Low maximum loan amount
- Family and friends must contribute
-
Kiva microloan applicants cannot be in foreclosure or bankruptcy; their business must not have any current liens. The following industries are ineligible:
- Multi-level marketing anddirect sales
- Any illegal activities
- Gambling
- Financial investing and stocks
SBA (7)a loans: Best for government-backed loans
- Minimum FICO credit score
- Varies
- Minimum annual revenue
- Varies
- Minimum time in business
- Startups eligible
- Interest rate
- Up to prime + 8%
- Loan amount
- Up to $5 million
- Term lengths
- 5 to 25 years
Overview: The Small Business Administration operates the 7(a) loan program for small businesses. It can be used for real estate purchases, construction or renovation, business acquisition or expansion, working capital, equipment purchases and refinancing business debt. Rates are set by the lender, so there could be a wide range. However, the government sets maximum rates, capping out at prime + 8 percent.
Why SBA (7)a loans are best for government-backed loans: The SBA guarantees 85 percent of the loan if it’s under $150,000 and 75 percent if it’s over $150,000. And, the SBA offers a Lender Match tool to help you select the best lending institution for your needs.
Pros
- Backed by the government
- Lower interest rates that are capped
- Longer repayment terms
Cons
- Requires a great deal of documentation
- Rates are set by the lender
- Long funding time — up to 90 days
-
Business owners must use some of their personal assets before seeking out this loan. You may need to make a down payment of 10% to 30% and pay an upfront fee of 0.25% to 3.75% of the guaranteed portion of the loan. Borrowers cannot be delinquent on any existing debt obligations to the U.S. government.
Excluded industries are:
- Real estate investment
- Speculation
- Rare coin and stamp dealers
- Lending institutions
- Pyramid sales plans
- Gambling
- Illegal activities
- Charitable, religious or non-profit institutions
The Bankrate guide to choosing the women's business loans
But despite the economic impact female business owners have, it’s harder for them to be approved for business loans. In fact, they are about 18 percent less likely than men to be approved. The outlook is even worse for women of color, who were two to three times more likely than male business owners to be denied COVID-19 relief funding.
To help women business owners find business loans, Bankrate has rated the lending institutions that offer the best business loans for women. While these loans are not limited just to women business owners, these lenders offer features and flexibility that may appeal to borrowers who’ve struggled to get approved with other lenders.
Among the factors considered we considered were availability, interest rates, required time in business, minimum annual revenue and fees.
Requirements for women’s business loans
Each lending institution has their own set of qualification requirements for applying for one of their loans. Most set minimum requirements around your personal credit score, time in business and annual revenue, among other factors.
Women may face challenges in meeting some of these requirements. Typically, women have a lower income than men do. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, women earn 82 cents for every dollar a man earns.
Among the top industries for women-owned businesses are retail establishments, restaurants, business services and health and beauty. These are often industries with thin margins and high risk of failure, which could make securing funding challenging.
Lenders often request documentation on the following:
- Your name, address, phone number, date of birth and Social Security number
- Annual revenue
- Recent bank statements
- Previous tax returns
- Business plan
- Business licenses and registration
- Most recent and projected balance sheet, income statement and cash flow statements
- List of other debts and obligations
How to apply for a business loan for women
As with loan requirements, there is no set standard for loan applications among lending institutions. But here are the basic steps for women applying for a business loan:
- Choose the type of loan you need — for example, real estate, equipment, working capital, etc.
- Decide how much money you want to borrow.
- Determine your eligibility.
- Compare lenders. Make sure to consider online lenders alongside banks and credit unions.
- Gather the documentation your lending institution requires.
- Submit your application.
Types of women’s business loans
Your choice on the type of business loan to use depends on the reason you need the funds. There are several types to choose from.
Term loans
Term loans are one of the most common types of business loans for women. They can be used for a variety of purposes and are often available both to established businesses and startups.
Pros
- High maximum amounts
- Multiple uses
Cons
- May require a personal guarantee
- May have high interest rates
Equipment financing
Whether you need to buy heavy duty construction equipment or computers for the office, you may want to pay for it through equipment financing. This type of financing is typically secured using the equipment as collateral.
Pros
- Lower interest rates
- Widely available
Cons
- Equipment could be seized if you default on the payments
- May have high monthly payments
Commercial real estate
If you want to establish a physical location, expand in your current location or add a second location, you may want a commercial real estate loan. Like a personal mortgage, this type of loan is backed by the property.
Pros
- Lower interest rates
- Longer repayment terms
Cons
- More involved application process
- Typically not available for startups
SBA loan
The Small Business Administration offers several types of loans that can be used for a variety of purposes. Backed by the government, SBA loans offer competitive rates.
Pros
- Lower interest rates
- Limited fees
- Large maximum amounts
Cons
- Strict eligibility requirements
- Funding process is slow
Microloan
Designed for new businesses, microloans provide funding at lower amounts, typically up to $50,000. They are available through the SBA, nonprofits and online lenders.
Pros
- Available for new businesses
- Generous eligibility requirements
Cons
- Lower funding amounts
- Higher interest rates
Where to get women’s business loans
When searching for small business loans for women, some people may limit their applications to traditional banks and credit unions. While they are a major source of loans, there are other lending institutions to consider. These include online lenders and nonprofits.
Traditional banks, like Bank of America or U.S. Bank, and credit unions are a good choice if you have good credit, have been in business for a couple of years and have strong annual revenue figures. They typically offer a variety of loan products and lower interest rates. However, they may have strict eligibility and extensive documentation requirements.
Online lenders include online banks, such as Ally, and financial services lenders like Fora Financial. They often have a simpler application process and quick approval and funding times. But they may have higher interest rates and limited customer support.
Some nonprofits offer microloan programs, which may target underserved communities like women, people of color and veterans. They may require a lower credit score. But they typically offer smaller loan amounts and slower approval times.
How to choose a lender
Securing your business loan starts by choosing your lender. The following steps will help you through that journey.
- Consider the different types of lending institutions. Evaluate the options provided by banks, credit unions, online lenders and nonprofits.
- Decide on the purpose of the loan. Identifying how you’ll use the funds will help you choose a loan type.
- Evaluate your business’s qualifications. Knowing in advance where you stand with the common requirements will help direct you to the right lending institution.
- Compile a list of lending options. If, for example, you decided in step 1 that you want to borrow from a credit union, make a list of credit unions that offer the type of loan you’re seeking.
- Compare details. For each lending institution listed, compare interest rates, term lengths, fees and other details such as credit score and revenue requirements. Select the one that best fits your business.
Alternatives to business loans for women
If you don’t qualify for a business loan from any of these lending institutions or if you decided taking out a business loan is not the best way to fund your business, there are several other options available to you.
Grants
Grants available to women are offered through the federal government and private entities. The benefit of securing a grant is these funds do not need to be paid back. Grants typically have a competitive application process and low acceptance rate. Plus, funds may only be issued at set times throughout the year — grants aren’t great for quick cash.
Crowdfunding
Crowdfunding involves a time-limited, fundraising campaign typically executed on online funding platforms like Kickstarter or Indiegogo. Businesses publicize their campaign and seek out backers who will donate money.
Crowdfunding can be a good avenue for launch new products. The funds will come from many investors, helping you build a customer base for your product. However, many crowdfunding campaigns do not reach their goal. Some platforms don’t disburse funds unless you meet your goal. Additionally, the fees to use the funding platform can be steep.
Business credit cards
Business credit cards operate like personal credit cards but often have a higher credit limit. Some have extended interest-free periods and provide rewards based on your spending. However, interest rates may be steep.
Angel investors
Angel investors can either be a single individual or a group of people that invest in businesses. They typically invest in startups in exchange for equity in the business. Additionally, since angel investors often take a small ownership stake, they serve as mentors to help owners grow the business.
Venture capital
Venture capital is funding provided to businesses from private equity groups in exchange for an ownership stake in the business. These private equity groups receive a return on their investment when the business is sold. Venture capital is typically available to more established companies.
However, this is a difficult avenue of funding for female business owners. In 2022, female-only founded companies received only 2 percent of funding from venture capital, the lowest amount since 2017.
Other resources for women entrepreneurs
Beyond funding, there are a wealth of resources for women business owners.
Women’s Business Centers: Operated through the SBA, Women’s Business Centers provide counseling and training to women who want to start, grow and expand their business. There are centers located throughout the country.
National Association of Women Business Owners: Founded in 1975, NAWBO has local chapters throughout the country and represents more than 10 million women-owned businesses. It provides advocacy, certification and resources.
Women’s Business Enterprise National Council: Founded in 1997, WBENC provides advocacy, certification, networking and resources for women business owners.
International Association of Women: This organization provides female executives with networking events, professional development opportunities and business development and promotional services.
FAQs about women's business loans
-
Though it is illegal for lenders to discriminate against loan applicants based on their gender, fewer women are approved for business loans than men. They are about 18 percent less likely than men to be approved. So, it’s important for female business owners to do their research on lending institutions and have their documentation in order before applying.
-
Each lending institution sets its own criteria for the approval of loans. However, online lenders often set their personal credit score minimum in the mid-500s or low 600s, while traditional lenders may require scores in the upper 600s or higher.
Methodology
To choose the best loans for women, we considered features that make loans affordable and accessible to businesses with different characteristics and needs, including interest rates, required time in business, minimum annual revenue and fees. Additionally, lenders were evaluated for notable features such as funding speed and nontraditional eligibility criteria.