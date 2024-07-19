The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .
Calling itself “the dog coin of the people,” Bonk coin is a dog-themed cryptocurrency based on the cryptocurrency Solana. Bonk launched on Christmas Day 2022, and is a prototypical memecoin, a cryptocurrency that surges due to social media hype and promotion. The coin now ranks among the 100 largest cryptocurrencies by total value, according to CoinMarketCap.
What is Bonk coin?
The Bonk cryptocurrency (symbol BONK) is based on Solana, one of the most popular coins, and so it’s integrated with the larger Solana ecosystem. The coin’s ultra-low price — miniscule fractions of a cent — means that even pocket change can buy you tens of thousands of coins.
Bonk’s functionality includes:
- BonkSwap, a decentralized crypto exchange
- BonkVault, a cryptocurrency wallet for storing Bonk and other coins
Bonk has a maximum supply of 93 trillion coins, and more than 68 trillion have already been created, according to CoinMarketCap. A massive portion of its initial supply was distributed for free to the Solana community, helping generate support and enthusiasm for the project.
Bonk uses a “burning” mechanism that reduces its supply over time, with a portion of each transaction fee permanently destroyed. This approach helps to keep the supply in check and induces some deflation to prop up the coin’s price.
Burning is a popular way to help induce deflation in cryptocurrency, and it helps maintain traders’ confidence that the market will not be oversaturated with coins. The second-largest crypto, Ethereum, made a similar move in 2021, when it began burning transaction fees on its network.
Bonk is governed by a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) known as the BONK DAO, which manages and votes on how the cryptocurrency will be run.
As a memecoin, Bonk has benefited tremendously from social media such as TikTok, which has helped drive interest in the coin and contributed to the rapid growth during its short existence.
BonkSwap
BonkSwap is a decentralized exchange platform that allows users to trade memecoins and other tokens within the Bonk ecosystem, including Bonk, Solana and stablecoins, whose value is pegged to a real-world currency.
BonkVault
BonkVault is a cryptocurrency wallet within the Bonk ecosystem that is designed to securely store Bonk coins and other digital assets. It provides cold storage options for greater security, and Bonk conducts regular security audits to protect against unauthorized access and hacking.
How to buy Bonk coin
You can buy Bonk coin on a variety of crypto exchanges, including Binance and Coinbase. To do so, you’ll need to:
- Create an account at a crypto exchange. You’ll need to create an account at a crypto exchange by providing personal information such as name and address.
- Add a payment method. You can connect your bank account or debit card to your crypto account to pay for your trades.
- Buy Bonk coin. Finally, you place the trade for Bonk coin based on your available cash.
Given the increasing popularity of Bonk coin, more exchanges may be adding the coin to their list of tradable cryptocurrencies.
Risks of Bonk coin and other memecoins
Bonk coin and other memecoins presents a variety of risks to traders:
- Not backed by anything: Cryptocurrency such as Bonk is not supported by the hard assets or cash flow of an underlying entity, as a stock is. In contrast, the only thing supporting the coin’s price is the sentiment of traders, meaning if their interest and attention move elsewhere, then the price of the crypto will fall — and there is no guarantee it will go back up.
- Volatility: Given its highly speculative nature, Bonk coin is volatile, with the price rising and falling significantly, driven in huge part by social media.
- Fraudulent crypto markets: Memecoins such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu as well as crypto in general are prone to “pump and dump” schemes and fraud, as scammers race to take advantage of the greed of traders.
- Dependence on Solana: Bonk depends on the Solana cryptocurrency, so its success is tied to that of Solana itself.
These risks are substantial, and traders in cryptocurrency must be prepared to lose their entire investment.
Bottom line
Bonk coin is one of the newest of some 20,000 cryptocurrencies in existence, and like almost all coins, its price is not backed by anything more than the sentiment of traders who want to buy and sell it. This setup makes Bonk coin — and most cryptocurrency — a risky investment proposition.
Related Articles
Ethereum price history: 2015 to 2024
If you invested $1,000 in Nvidia 10 years ago, here’s how much money you’d have now
Best gold ETFs: Top funds for investing in gold