State Farm vs. Amica
State Farm provides competitive rates for younger drivers, while Amica offers better rates for drivers with at-fault accidents.
Founded in 1922, State Farm offers a portfolio of products, ranging from automobile and property insurance to checking and savings accounts and retirement plans. It is also the largest property and casualty insurer by market share.
Founded in 1907, Amica specializes in car, home, liability and marine insurance, but also offers insurance products for small businesses. While the provider does not rank among the top 10 insurers by market share, Amica often ranks highly in J.D. Power customer satisfaction studies. For more info and quotes, go to amica.com or call 1-800-242-6422.
Our verdict
In our State Farm vs. Amica comparison, we found that both carriers offer a similar lineup of insurance products. While both insurers offer bundling discounts to policyholders who purchase home and auto insurance, Amica provides more ways for its customers to reduce their premiums. Although both carriers charge similar average annual rates for full and minimum coverage, State Farm provides lower average rates for teen drivers, while Amica offers lower average rates for motorists with a history of at-fault accidents. The carriers offer a wide selection of digital tools to manage your policy or file a claim and both rank highly in consumer studies.
State Farm vs. Amica comparison
Featured
State Farm
4.3
Cost & ratings4.3
Coverage4.0
Support4.4
Amica
4.6
Cost & ratings4.5
Coverage5.0
Support4.2
OVERVIEW
State Farm might be a suitable choice for those who value personalized service through a network of local agents and the convenience of bundling multiple insurance types. This provider is often favored by families and individuals looking for a comprehensive, all-in-one financial service experience, including life insurance and banking.Read More
Amica could be a strong choice for those who prioritize outstanding customer service and comprehensive coverage options. It is particularly suitable for policyholders who do not mind potentially higher premiums for various insurance products, valuing instead a robust support and claims process.Read More
STANDOUT FEATURES
Two safe driving programs
Banking and investment products
Local agents available
Multiple reward options
Strong mobile and online tools
Teen driver training program
AVG FULL COV. AUTO RATE
|$2,364
|$2,664
AVG MIN COV. AUTO RATE
|$702
|$674
JD POWER AUTO SCORE
|882/1000
|909/1000
AM BEST RATING
|A++(Superior)
|A+(Superior)
State Farm pros and cons
Writes car insurance policies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.
Local agents available
Ranked No. 1 in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study in the Florida and Southwest regions
Auto, health, home and life insurance products available
Only a few optional coverage types
High average rates for people with poor credit
No loyalty discount
Gap insurance is not an available add-on
Amica pros and cons
Writes auto insurance policies in all states (except Hawaii) and Washington, D.C.
Top ranking in 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study
Car, home and life insurance products available
Homeownership and loyalty discounts available
Few local offices
No rideshare coverage available
High average rates for teen drivers
Online quotes are not available in Louisiana and coverage options are not available in Hawaii
Is State Farm cheaper than Amica?
Based on rates provided by Quadrant Information Services, Bankrate determined that Amica offers slightly lower average annual auto insurance rates than State Farm. Comparing average rates can help answer if Amica is cheaper than State Farm across various driver profiles and help you determine which insurance carrier best fits your budget. However, insurers set premiums based on several personal factors, which can include your driving record, annual mileage, location and vehicle type, among others.
|Driver profile
|State Farm avg. full coverage premium
|Amica avg. full coverage premium
|Young driver (age 25)
|$2,783
|$3,136
|Senior driver (age 70)
|$2,248
|$2,579
|Good driver, good credit
|$2,364
|$2,664
|Good driver, poor credit
|$8,828
|$6,396
|Speeding ticket with good credit
|$2,709
|$3,281
|At-fault accident with good credit
|$2,995
|$3,165
Bankrate's take
It is important to mention that our comparison table usually includes rates for drivers with a DUI on their record. State Farm typically does not write auto insurance policies for drivers with a DUI, so rates have not been included. If you have had a DUI conviction, you might consider getting a quote from an insurer that offers high-risk auto insurance.
State Farm vs. Amica: discounts
While State Farm offers a handful of discounts for car insurance policyholders, Amica provides a more well-rounded selection of savings. In some cases, discounts can significantly reduce your auto insurance premium, so it’s worthwhile to take advantage of all discounts for which you qualify. Actual discount availability and amounts may vary by insurer and location.
Discounts available from both carriers
Both State Farm and Amica offer a range of discounts that can help policyholders reduce their premiums. These discounts are particularly beneficial for customers looking to combine multiple policies or enhance vehicle security. Knowledge of available discounts can guide you in making an informed decision about which insurer might offer the best value for your specific needs.
- Home and auto bundle: You may be able to lower your premiums by bundling home insurance and auto insurance policies with either State Farm or Amica.
- Anti-theft discount: Installing anti-theft devices in your vehicle could qualify you for a discount on your auto insurance policy with either carrier.
- Accident-free discount: Maintaining a record free of accidents typically makes you eligible for a discount, rewarding safe driving behavior.
State Farm discounts
- Multiple auto discounts: You might earn a discount if you insure more than one vehicle with State Farm.
- Responsible driver discounts: State Farm offers a variety of good driver discounts. Remaining accident-free, avoiding traffic violations or taking a defensive driving course may qualify you for additional savings on your auto insurance policy.
- Vehicle safety discounts: Vehicles equipped with anti-theft systems and passive restraint devices, such as an airbag system, may qualify for a discount.
Amica discounts
- Loyalty discounts: Remain an Amica policyholder for at least two years and you might qualify for a discount. The provider also offers loyalty discounts to drivers under age 30 whose parents have carried an Amica car insurance policy for five or more years.
- Payment discounts: Paying your premium in one payment, opting for electronic policy documents and bills or signing up for automatic payments may qualify you for a discount.
- Youthful driver discounts: Amica gives young drivers several ways to reduce their premiums. College and high school students may qualify for a discount if they maintain a “B” or higher grade point average and motorists under age 21 might earn savings by taking a driver training course. Students may also qualify for a discount when they go away to school but leave their car at home.
State Farm and Amica telematics programs
Typically, insurers offer premium discounts or other types of rewards to drivers who maintain safe driving habits or drive seldomly. Telematics or usage-based programs involve installing a device in your car or downloading an app on your smartphone that tracks your driving patterns.
State Farm and Amica both offer usage-based insurance programs, but they are not available in all states. State Farm’s program is called Drive Safe & Save. Amica’s program is called StreetSmart. Below is a streamlined comparison of each insurer’s program giving you insight from what is tracked to discounts offered.
|State Farm Drive Safe & Save
|Amica StreetSmart
|Device
|Mobile app or Connected Car feature on new Ford and Lincoln cars
|Mobile app
|Can it raise your rate?
|No
|No
|Availability
|46 states
|22 states
|Discount
|Up to 30 percent
|10 percent for signing up with the potential to increase after 91-day test period
|What it monitors
|Acceleration, braking, cornering, speed and phone use
|Hard braking, speeding, road segment type, phone use and phone screen tapping
State Farm vs. Amica: customer experience comparison
In the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, both carriers ranked above average, with Amica ranking first and State Farm ranking fifth. Both offer mobile apps that enable you to manage your policy and file a claim. Amica’s app also gives you the ability to access and pay your bill online. Although both providers’ apps have earned high ratings for Android and Apple devices, Amica’s Android app has received a lower rating.
|State Farm
|Amica
|Apple store
|4.8 of 5
|4.8 of 5
|Google play
|4.7 of 5
|3.4 of 5
|J.D. Power claims satisfaction
|891 / 1,000
|909 / 1,000
Customer complaints
When choosing an insurance provider, it's important to consider how companies handle customer complaints, as this can be a significant indicator of service quality. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) complaint index measures an insurance company's customer complaints relative to its size. This index is calculated by dividing the company's market share of complaints by its market share of premiums. An index of 1.00 suggests the company has an average number of complaints, while a number lower than that indicates fewer complaints than average and a higher number suggests more than average. This metric can be useful in the comparison of Amica vs. State Farm, helping to gauge overall customer satisfaction and reliability.
State Farm auto insurance customer complaints
State Farm's NAIC complaint index scores over the past few years indicate a consistently lower-than-average number of customer complaints compared to other insurers of a similar size. This trend suggests that State Farm generally maintains a satisfactory level of customer service.
Amica auto insurance customer complaints
Amica's NAIC complaint index scores demonstrate its effective management of customer complaints, with scores consistently below 1.00, which suggests fewer complaints than the industry average for insurers of its size. These results indicate that Amica typically provides a customer service experience that exceeds average expectations, reflecting well on its commitment to addressing policyholder concerns efficiently.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze April 2024 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a single, 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Credit-based insurance scores: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. Four states prohibit or limit the use of credit as a rating factor in determining auto insurance rates: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 25-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Bankrate Scores
Our 2024 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. Our scoring model provides a comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and highlighting where they fall short.
Cost & ratings 50%
Coverage & savings 30%
Support 20%
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, average quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best, Demotech and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.
Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.