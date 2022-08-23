Pronto Insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 21, 2023

Bankrate logo The Bankrate promise Caret Down At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

Bankrate logo Editorial integrity Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. Key Principles We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers. Editorial Independence Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

Bankrate logo How we make money You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey. Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers. We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money. Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

Bankrate logo Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

At a glance

Not rated Rating: 0 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Caret Down About Bankrate Score Bankrate's take Policyholders in Texas or California who are more comfortable handling their insurance business in Spanish might consider Pronto their company of choice. May be good for

May not be good for

Company details Pronto might be a good option if you need SR-22 insurance or if you frequently travel to Mexico, since it offers both these types of insurance in addition to standard coverage options. Pronto's offerings are basic and the company doesn't stand out in any way from the competition, so if you are looking for a high level of customer care or lots of discounts, endorsements and other bells and whistles, Pronto may not be your first choice. Texas customer service: 1-855-200-4567 or customerservice@prontoinsurance.com

1-855-200-4567 or customerservice@prontoinsurance.com California customer service: 1-800-949-3274 or ca.contact@prontoinsurance.com

1-800-949-3274 or ca.contact@prontoinsurance.com Florida customer service: 1-844-776-4361 or pg.info@prontoinsurance.com

1-844-776-4361 or pg.info@prontoinsurance.com Texas claims: 1-888-224-7740 or make a claim online

1-888-224-7740 or make a claim online California claims: 1-800-272-3922 or make a claim online

1-800-272-3922 or make a claim online Roadside assistance: 1-888-649-8029

1-888-649-8029 Website: prontoinsurance.com

prontoinsurance.com Address: Pronto General Agency LTD, P.O. Drawer 3267, Brownsville, TX 78523-3267

Pronto General Agency LTD, P.O. Drawer 3267, Brownsville, TX 78523-3267 Availability: Pronto sells insurance in Texas and California. The company is no longer actively writing policies in Florida. Compare rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers

New What’s new with Pronto? Pronto no longer writes home or auto insurance in the state of Florida. If you previously had a Florida insurance policy, call 1-844-776-4361 for more details, including contact phone numbers for the company that now services your policy, which will vary depending on your policy number prefix. You can also email pg.info@prontoinsurance.com. Pronto's parent company, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., is a 13-time honoree for Ethisphere Institute's list of the World's Most Ethical Companies. Gallagher also earned a place on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's list of Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ equality and was named by Forbes as one of America's Best Large Employers in 2023.

Pronto car insurance

Based on Bankrate’s Pronto Insurance review, the company could be a good option for car insurance if you are a high-risk driver. However, you must live in California or Texas to get a policy. The carrier specializes in non-standard auto insurance and offers three tiers of coverage: Essential, Comprehensive and Alternative, which is a non-owner’s liability policy. Pronto sells all the basic coverage types you might expect, and offers SR-22 filings, personal injury protection (PIP), custom equipment coverage and towing coverage, depending on the package you purchase. Pronto car insurance uniquely offers one-, two-, three-, six- and 12-month terms, so you can choose the length of policy that works best for you. If you need coverage to drive in Mexico, Pronto can help with that, too, which is not something every U.S. car insurance company offers.

Pros and cons

Car insurance cost

Pronto car insurance discounts Pros and cons of Pronto car insurance Pronto might be a good fit for some drivers, but it isn’t the most robust insurance carrier we reviewed. Here are some perks and drawbacks of Pronto car insurance: Pros SR-22 filings available

Offers several policy term lengths

Mexico coverage is available Cons Only sold in two states

Fewer endorsements than other carriers

Only offers four discount opportunities Pronto car insurance cost Average rate data for Pronto is not available, but your rates with Pronto will vary depending on whether you live in California or Texas, which policy type and term you choose, your driving history and the specific details of your policy. Remember that if you are a high-risk driver, cheap car insurance will be relative; you’ll likely pay higher rates based on your driving history. The average cost of car insurance in the U.S. is $2,542 for full coverage and $740 for state-mandated minimum coverage, which might help give you a starting point as you request quotes. Contact Pronto for a car insurance quote to know how much your policy will cost. Most insurance experts recommend that you obtain quotes from several insurance companies so you can choose the most affordable option for your purposes. Pronto car insurance discounts One of the drawbacks of Pronto auto insurance is that it does not offer as many discounts as some of the best car insurance companies, and none of the discounts offered are particularly unique. Any time you are shopping for car insurance, it can be a good idea to get quotes from several providers so you can compare rates, discounts and policy features. Pronto offers these four discounts to help you save on car insurance: Multi-car discount Caret Down If you insure more than one vehicle with Pronto, you could save up to 35 percent. Renewal discount Caret Down Renewing your policy with Pronto and staying loyal to the company may result in a lower premium. Auto Pay discount Caret Down Signing up for automatic payments might lower your rate by up to 10 percent. Pay in full discount Caret Down If you can pay your entire policy term premium in one payment, you might earn up to a 10 percent discount.

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Get personalized auto insurance quotes Answering a few quick questions to check your availability with Pronto Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

Pronto home insurance

Overall, Bankrate determined that Pronto may not be the best home insurance provider on the market for most homeowners. Just like with auto insurance, you can only get coverage if you live in California or Texas, and there are several coverage requirements. For example, Pronto will not insure your home if it is not well-maintained, does not have smoke detectors and does not have a thermostatically controlled heat source. You also cannot get coverage for a vacation home if it is not regularly occupied by you seasonally. Pronto also does not insure manufactured homes, modified manufactured homes or trailers or homemade houses. And its basic coverage only includes 40 percent of personal property contents. In terms of coverage, Pronto home insurance is standard. You can purchase all the basic coverage types, as well as several endorsements, like dwelling replacement cost coverage, glass coverage and dog/animal liability insurance. The company sells policies with up to $1 million in dwelling coverage, up to $500,000 in personal liability coverage and up to $10,000 in medical payments coverage.

Pros and cons

Homeowners insurance cost

Pronto home insurance discounts Pros and cons of Pronto home insurance While Pronto home insurance could be a good option for some, it’s helpful to understand the benefits and disadvantages of its coverage. When you’re looking for a new policy, comparing home insurance quotes from a few companies and looking at each carrier’s offerings can be a good strategy to find the coverage that is right for you. Pros Fairly high coverage limits

Offers several helpful endorsements

Bilingual agents available Cons Limited state availability

Relatively strict underwriting requirements

No discounts are advertised Pronto home insurance cost Pronto’s average rates aren’t available, and your premium will vary based on the specific features of your policy and your rating factors. For context, the average cost of home insurance in California for $250,000 in dwelling coverage is $1,217 per year and, for the same coverage limit, the average price in Texas is $2,114 per year. Keep in mind that California’s home insurance market is a bit volatile right now, and it could be difficult to get coverage in certain high-risk areas. If you’re shopping for the cheapest home insurance or the policy that best fits your needs, getting quotes from several companies can be a helpful strategy. Pronto home insurance discounts Pronto’s website states that home insurance discounts are offered, but no specific savings opportunities are listed. It may be worth getting a quote for home insurance in your state and speaking to a Pronto insurance agent to see which discounts may be available.

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Mortgage Get personalized home insurance quotes Answering a few quick questions to check your availability with Pronto Zip code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure What brings you to Bankrate? Caret Down Caret Up Do you own or rent this home? Own Rent Square Footage Caret Down Caret Up Field is required Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. Quick Facts Moneybag $382/year average savings through Bankrate Two Thirds 2 out of 3 homes are underinsured Insurance Home 1 out of every 20 insured homes makes a claim each year Circle Check 100% of homes need insurance before getting a mortgage Mortgage Leaving so soon? Your custom quotes are just minutes away. Return to form

Pronto life insurance

Pronto has limited life insurance products available, and it sells life insurance only in Texas. There is little information about its life insurance policies on the website, but it appears that they offer term, universal life and whole life insurance. Term insurance can be purchased for a specific amount of time, such as 10 or 20 years, while the latter two are types of permanent insurance and last for your life, as long as you pay your premiums. It's not clear from the company website if they underwrite their own policies or work with a third-party underwriter; for this and other questions you will need to contact an agent.

Pros and cons

Pronto life insurance endorsements Pros and cons of Pronto life insurance When looking at your options for life insurance, here are some points you may want to consider before making your decision about whether Pronto’s policies are the right choice for you. Pros Term insurance is available if you only want to be insured for a specific length of time

Two types of permanent policies are available

There may be a cash value component with its permanent policies Cons Little information about life insurance on company website

No online quotes

Life insurance only available in Texas Pronto life insurance endorsements Pronto Insurance does not list any available endorsements, or add-ons, that might be available for policyholders. To find out more about how you can customize your policy, you will need to contact an agent.

Advertising Disclosure This advertising widget is powered by HomeInsurance.com, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 8781838) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and clickable links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Homeinsurance.com LLC in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what ads and links appear, and how, where, and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available to you as a consumer. We strive to keep our information accurate and up-to-date, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer terms from an advertiser may be different than the offer terms on this widget. All offers may be subject to additional terms and conditions of the advertiser. Compare life insurance providers quickly and easily See which provider is right for you. Zip code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Coverage amount The amount of coverage you need depends on many factors, including your age, income, mortgage and other debts and anticipated funeral expenses. Info Caret Down Caret Up Please select Coverage amount Policy type Whole life insurance combines life insurance with an investment component. Coverage for life

Tax-deferred savings benefit if premiums are paid

3 variations of permanent insurance: whole life, universal life and variable life include investment component Term life insurance is precisely what the name implies: an insurance policy that is good for a specific term of time. Fixed premium over term

No savings benefits

Outliving policy or policy cancellation results in no money back Info Caret Down Caret Up Please select Policy type Find matches Powered by HomeInsurance.com (NPN: 8781838) Insurance Disclosure This advertising widget is powered by HomeInsurance.com, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 8781838) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. HomeInsurance.com LLC services are only available in states where it is licensed and insurance coverage through HomeInsurance.com may not be available in all states. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. View rate Arrow Right Bankrate Why Lemonade? It's a fresh twist on life insurance: easy, accessible and affordable. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

Compare Pronto with other insurers

If you are not sure that Pronto is the right insurance provider for your needs, consider adding these insurance carriers to your search list: Pronto vs. The General Like Pronto, The General also specializes in high-risk auto insurance and aims to offer affordable rates for drivers with poor credit, a history of accidents or a DUI conviction on their record. Additionally, The General is more widely available than Pronto, so it could be a good choice if you live outside of California and Texas, which are the only two states where Pronto is offered. Learn more: The General Insurance review Pronto vs. National General National General advertises low-cost auto and home insurance, and based on our research, it has more coverage options and discounts than Pronto makes known on its site. National General doesn’t have many third-party ratings, though, so just like Pronto, it may be difficult to assess its level of service before committing to coverage. Learn more: National General Insurance review Pronto vs. Bristol West If you need non-standard auto insurance or an SR-22, Bristol West may be another good insurance company to consider, especially because it is part of a large national insurer, Farmers Insurance Group. Coverage is available in 43 states, which far outpaces Pronto’s two-state coverage area. Learn more: Bristol West Insurance review

Is Pronto a good insurance company?

Pronto Insurance Company might be a good option for high-risk drivers in California or Texas who want to bundle their auto and home policies with one company. However, Pronto’s endorsements and options for policy personalization are lacking compared to other companies, and its limited availability means it’s not an option for everyone. A lack of third-party reviews could also make it difficult to assess the level of service you’ll get prior to buying a policy. Getting a quote from Pronto can never hurt, but you may find that another carrier can offer you a more robust policy. Pronto customer satisfaction It's hard to find Pronto Insurance reviews from third-party organizations. Pronto was not rated by J.D. Power for customer or claims satisfaction and does not have a complaint index with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). Additionally, Pronto is not rated by AM Best, Demotech or Standard & Poor’s (S&P) for financial strength. It is also difficult to find ratings and scores for its parent company, Arthur J. Gallagher. This could make it difficult to assess the company’s overall level of service and its historical ability to pay claims. You may want to speak with current policyholders about Pronto’s service before you commit to a policy. Other Pronto Insurance tools and benefits In addition to auto and home insurance, Pronto also sells several other policy types. Here are some of the standout offerings: Mexico insurance: If you are planning to travel from California or Texas to Mexico, you can purchase a special auto insurance policy from Pronto to get protection while driving outside the U.S.

If you are planning to travel from California or Texas to Mexico, you can purchase a special auto insurance policy from Pronto to get protection while driving outside the U.S. Watercraft insurance: Pronto sells watercraft insurance if you need to insure a boat or jetski. The package includes coverage for total loss replacement, full coverage for fishing equipment, mechanical breakdown coverage and more.

Pronto sells watercraft insurance if you need to insure a boat or jetski. The package includes coverage for total loss replacement, full coverage for fishing equipment, mechanical breakdown coverage and more. Commercial insurance: If you own a business, Pronto could provide you with various types of coverage, including workers compensation, general liability and builder’s risk policies.

If you own a business, Pronto could provide you with various types of coverage, including workers compensation, general liability and builder’s risk policies. Mobile home insurance: This coverage is only available for Texas homeowners.

This coverage is only available for Texas homeowners. Condo coverage: Available in Texas or California; covers annual, seasonal and short-term condo locations.

Available in Texas or California; covers annual, seasonal and short-term condo locations. Renters insurance: This coverage could help you recover and replace your belongings after an approved claim.

This coverage could help you recover and replace your belongings after an approved claim. Pharmacy discount card: Pronto offers policyholders a pharmacy discount card that can save you up to 85 percent on name brand and generic prescriptions at participating pharmacies.

Pronto offers policyholders a pharmacy discount card that can save you up to 85 percent on name brand and generic prescriptions at participating pharmacies. Roadside assistance: Pronto's roadside assistance program offers emergency service when you break down on the road, as well as customized trip routing and hotel and rental car discounts.

Frequently asked questions about Pronto Insurance

How do I file a claim with Pronto Insurance? Caret Down With Pronto, you can file a claim in a few different ways: File online in the claim center Call 1-800-272-3922 for California claims Call 1-888-224-7740 for Texas claims Contact your local agent For Florida residents who had a Pronto policy before the company stopped its business in the state, call 1-844-776-4361 for more information about claims. You’ll be directed to contact the appropriate new company based on your policy number prefix.

Is Pronto Insurance legit? Caret Down Yes, Pronto Insurance is a legitimate company that is owned by international insurance brokerage and risk management firm Arthur J. Gallagher and Co. Although Pronto is a fairly small company, it serves more than 5.3 million customers in Texas and California. It has paid out more than $1 billion in claims since it was founded in 1987.

Which company is best for vehicle insurance? Caret Down There's no single company that is right for everyone. Finding the best company for your needs involves determining your priorities and then looking for the company that best fulfills them. For example, if low price is most important to you, you may want to check out Bankrate's picks for the cheapest car insurance companies. If you are most interested in a company that has Spanish-speaking agents, however, then you may want to look at Pronto.

Are online insurance quotes legit? Caret Down They can be, but they may not be as accurate as a quote you receive directly from an agent. Getting a quote from a live agent means you'll have a knowledgeable person who can ensure that you're getting all the discounts for which you are qualified and can answer any questions you have about the amount of coverage you need or any other insurance matter. Having said that, though, online quotes can be a great way to start your insurance search, because they will give you a general sense of the price you may pay once you choose your carrier. To get the most accurate quote, be sure to input as much information about yourself and your vehicle as possible.

Clock Wait 46 years of industry expertise Search 122 carriers reviewed Location 20.7K ZIP codes examined Dollar Coin 1.2M quotes analyzed