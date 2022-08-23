Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Pronto Insurance review 2024
Policyholders in Texas or California who are more comfortable handling their insurance business in Spanish might consider Pronto their company of choice.
Pronto might be a good option if you need SR-22 insurance or if you frequently travel to Mexico, since it offers both these types of insurance in addition to standard coverage options.
Pronto no longer writes home or auto insurance in the state of Florida. If you previously had a Florida insurance policy, call 1-844-776-4361 for more details, including contact phone numbers for the company that now services your policy, which will vary depending on your policy number prefix. You can also email pg.info@prontoinsurance.com.
Pronto's parent company, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., is a 13-time honoree for Ethisphere Institute's list of the World's Most Ethical Companies. Gallagher also earned a place on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's list of Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ equality and was named by Forbes as one of America's Best Large Employers in 2023.
Pronto car insurance
Based on Bankrate’s Pronto Insurance review, the company could be a good option for car insurance if you are a high-risk driver. However, you must live in California or Texas to get a policy. The carrier specializes in non-standard auto insurance and offers three tiers of coverage: Essential, Comprehensive and Alternative, which is a non-owner’s liability policy. Pronto sells all the basic coverage types you might expect, and offers SR-22 filings, personal injury protection (PIP), custom equipment coverage and towing coverage, depending on the package you purchase. Pronto car insurance uniquely offers one-, two-, three-, six- and 12-month terms, so you can choose the length of policy that works best for you. If you need coverage to drive in Mexico, Pronto can help with that, too, which is not something every U.S. car insurance company offers.
Pros and cons of Pronto car insurance
Pronto might be a good fit for some drivers, but it isn’t the most robust insurance carrier we reviewed. Here are some perks and drawbacks of Pronto car insurance:
SR-22 filings available
Offers several policy term lengths
Mexico coverage is available
Only sold in two states
Fewer endorsements than other carriers
Only offers four discount opportunities
Pronto car insurance cost
Average rate data for Pronto is not available, but your rates with Pronto will vary depending on whether you live in California or Texas, which policy type and term you choose, your driving history and the specific details of your policy. Remember that if you are a high-risk driver, cheap car insurance will be relative; you’ll likely pay higher rates based on your driving history.
The average cost of car insurance in the U.S. is $2,542 for full coverage and $740 for state-mandated minimum coverage, which might help give you a starting point as you request quotes. Contact Pronto for a car insurance quote to know how much your policy will cost. Most insurance experts recommend that you obtain quotes from several insurance companies so you can choose the most affordable option for your purposes.
Pronto car insurance discounts
One of the drawbacks of Pronto auto insurance is that it does not offer as many discounts as some of the best car insurance companies, and none of the discounts offered are particularly unique.
Any time you are shopping for car insurance, it can be a good idea to get quotes from several providers so you can compare rates, discounts and policy features. Pronto offers these four discounts to help you save on car insurance:
Pronto home insurance
Overall, Bankrate determined that Pronto may not be the best home insurance provider on the market for most homeowners. Just like with auto insurance, you can only get coverage if you live in California or Texas, and there are several coverage requirements. For example, Pronto will not insure your home if it is not well-maintained, does not have smoke detectors and does not have a thermostatically controlled heat source. You also cannot get coverage for a vacation home if it is not regularly occupied by you seasonally. Pronto also does not insure manufactured homes, modified manufactured homes or trailers or homemade houses. And its basic coverage only includes 40 percent of personal property contents.
In terms of coverage, Pronto home insurance is standard. You can purchase all the basic coverage types, as well as several endorsements, like dwelling replacement cost coverage, glass coverage and dog/animal liability insurance. The company sells policies with up to $1 million in dwelling coverage, up to $500,000 in personal liability coverage and up to $10,000 in medical payments coverage.
Pros and cons of Pronto home insurance
While Pronto home insurance could be a good option for some, it’s helpful to understand the benefits and disadvantages of its coverage. When you’re looking for a new policy, comparing home insurance quotes from a few companies and looking at each carrier’s offerings can be a good strategy to find the coverage that is right for you.
Fairly high coverage limits
Offers several helpful endorsements
Bilingual agents available
Limited state availability
Relatively strict underwriting requirements
No discounts are advertised
Pronto home insurance cost
Pronto’s average rates aren’t available, and your premium will vary based on the specific features of your policy and your rating factors. For context, the average cost of home insurance in California for $250,000 in dwelling coverage is $1,217 per year and, for the same coverage limit, the average price in Texas is $2,114 per year. Keep in mind that California’s home insurance market is a bit volatile right now, and it could be difficult to get coverage in certain high-risk areas.
If you’re shopping for the cheapest home insurance or the policy that best fits your needs, getting quotes from several companies can be a helpful strategy.
Pronto home insurance discounts
Pronto’s website states that home insurance discounts are offered, but no specific savings opportunities are listed. It may be worth getting a quote for home insurance in your state and speaking to a Pronto insurance agent to see which discounts may be available.
Pronto life insurance
Pronto has limited life insurance products available, and it sells life insurance only in Texas. There is little information about its life insurance policies on the website, but it appears that they offer term, universal life and whole life insurance. Term insurance can be purchased for a specific amount of time, such as 10 or 20 years, while the latter two are types of permanent insurance and last for your life, as long as you pay your premiums. It's not clear from the company website if they underwrite their own policies or work with a third-party underwriter; for this and other questions you will need to contact an agent.
Pros and cons of Pronto life insurance
When looking at your options for life insurance, here are some points you may want to consider before making your decision about whether Pronto’s policies are the right choice for you.
Term insurance is available if you only want to be insured for a specific length of time
Two types of permanent policies are available
There may be a cash value component with its permanent policies
Little information about life insurance on company website
No online quotes
Life insurance only available in Texas
Pronto life insurance endorsements
Pronto Insurance does not list any available endorsements, or add-ons, that might be available for policyholders. To find out more about how you can customize your policy, you will need to contact an agent.
Compare Pronto with other insurers
If you are not sure that Pronto is the right insurance provider for your needs, consider adding these insurance carriers to your search list:
Pronto vs. The General
Like Pronto, The General also specializes in high-risk auto insurance and aims to offer affordable rates for drivers with poor credit, a history of accidents or a DUI conviction on their record. Additionally, The General is more widely available than Pronto, so it could be a good choice if you live outside of California and Texas, which are the only two states where Pronto is offered.
Learn more: The General Insurance review
Pronto vs. National General
National General advertises low-cost auto and home insurance, and based on our research, it has more coverage options and discounts than Pronto makes known on its site. National General doesn’t have many third-party ratings, though, so just like Pronto, it may be difficult to assess its level of service before committing to coverage.
Learn more: National General Insurance review
Pronto vs. Bristol West
If you need non-standard auto insurance or an SR-22, Bristol West may be another good insurance company to consider, especially because it is part of a large national insurer, Farmers Insurance Group. Coverage is available in 43 states, which far outpaces Pronto’s two-state coverage area.
Learn more: Bristol West Insurance review
Is Pronto a good insurance company?
Pronto Insurance Company might be a good option for high-risk drivers in California or Texas who want to bundle their auto and home policies with one company. However, Pronto’s endorsements and options for policy personalization are lacking compared to other companies, and its limited availability means it’s not an option for everyone. A lack of third-party reviews could also make it difficult to assess the level of service you’ll get prior to buying a policy. Getting a quote from Pronto can never hurt, but you may find that another carrier can offer you a more robust policy.
Pronto customer satisfaction
It's hard to find Pronto Insurance reviews from third-party organizations. Pronto was not rated by J.D. Power for customer or claims satisfaction and does not have a complaint index with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). Additionally, Pronto is not rated by AM Best, Demotech or Standard & Poor’s (S&P) for financial strength. It is also difficult to find ratings and scores for its parent company, Arthur J. Gallagher. This could make it difficult to assess the company’s overall level of service and its historical ability to pay claims. You may want to speak with current policyholders about Pronto’s service before you commit to a policy.
Other Pronto Insurance tools and benefits
In addition to auto and home insurance, Pronto also sells several other policy types. Here are some of the standout offerings:
- Mexico insurance: If you are planning to travel from California or Texas to Mexico, you can purchase a special auto insurance policy from Pronto to get protection while driving outside the U.S.
- Watercraft insurance: Pronto sells watercraft insurance if you need to insure a boat or jetski. The package includes coverage for total loss replacement, full coverage for fishing equipment, mechanical breakdown coverage and more.
- Commercial insurance: If you own a business, Pronto could provide you with various types of coverage, including workers compensation, general liability and builder’s risk policies.
- Mobile home insurance: This coverage is only available for Texas homeowners.
- Condo coverage: Available in Texas or California; covers annual, seasonal and short-term condo locations.
- Renters insurance: This coverage could help you recover and replace your belongings after an approved claim.
- Pharmacy discount card: Pronto offers policyholders a pharmacy discount card that can save you up to 85 percent on name brand and generic prescriptions at participating pharmacies.
- Roadside assistance: Pronto's roadside assistance program offers emergency service when you break down on the road, as well as customized trip routing and hotel and rental car discounts.