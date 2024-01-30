Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Amica vs. Progressive

Updated Mar 21, 2024
Founded in 1907, Amica Insurance is the oldest mutual auto insurer for automobiles in the United States. It underwrites its own auto insurance products under Amica Mutual Insurance Company. Amica offers all the standard auto insurance coverage types, as well as a selection of optional coverage types. To discuss a quote with Amica, those interested can contact Amica over the phone or by visiting www.amica.com.

Progressive Insurance, founded in 1937, is one of the country’s three largest auto insurance companies. The national carrier has several underwriting companies for auto insurance, depending on where you live and what rating class you fall into. One feature that Progressive stands out for is its Name Your Price Tool, which allows potential customers to set a budget to determine the type of coverage options available within their price range.

Amica Progressive
Bankrate score 4.6 4.4
Tier 1 4.5 4.2
Tier 2 5.0 5.0
Tier 3 4.2 4.3
Our verdict

Amica has lower average rates, but Progressive may be a more realistic option for drivers with high-risk incidents on their record. Amica has higher scores from J.D. Power for customer and claims satisfaction, but Progressive may be a better option for policyholders who value digital tool capacity. While Amica isn’t available nationwide (no coverage in Hawaii), it’s one of our 2023 Bankrate Award winners for best overall auto insurance company and has a slightly higher Bankrate Score than Progressive.

Amica vs Progressive comparison

Although both carriers offer customizable coverage and a variety of discounts, Amica shines with lower average rates and top customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction scores from J.D. Power in 2022. However, not everyone will qualify for Amica auto insurance, which could be one reason it has a lower market share than Progressive. Both Amica and Progressive have a financial strength rating of A+ (Superior) from AM Best.

Amica pros and cons

Pros

    Customers may have the potential to earn dividends

    Numerous discounts and optional coverage types available

    Scored highest in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study

    Low NAIC Complaint Index for its auto insurance product

Cons

  • Not available in Hawaii

  • Rideshare coverage is not available

  • Few local offices available for face-to-face policy management

Progressive pros and cons

Pros

    Available nationwide

    Local agents available for in-person policy management

    Above-average scores from J.D. Power for digital tools and experience

    Many coverage types and discounts available

    May be an option for high-risk drivers

Cons

  • Below-average 2023 customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction scores from J.D. Power

  • Average premiums may not be as low as other large auto insurance companies

  • Some drivers may see rates increase after Snapshot participation

Is Amica cheaper than Progressive?

When comparing Progressive and Amica car insurance rates, Amica has cheaper average annual rates for both minimum and full coverage. However, both carriers offer an array of potential discounts that may affect rates. Those shopping for auto insurance may want to consider getting quotes from both to see how their personal driving profile factors could affect rates with each carrier.

Car insurance company Average annual premium for full coverage Average annual premium for minimum coverage
Amica $1,467 $429
Progressive $1,642 $553

Comparing rates by credit score

Depending on where you live and the insurance company you choose, your credit score may be used to calculate your policy premium. Some states, like Hawaii, California, Michigan and Massachusetts, do not allow car insurance carriers to consider your credit score when they determine your rate. Credit-based scores have not been made available for Progressive, but the table below shows average auto insurance rates by credit score for Amica compared to the national average. Auto insurance premiums tend to decrease as your credit score increases, but Amica’s average rates beat the national average across all rating categories.

Credit Score Amica National average
Poor $2,216 $3,479
Average $1,544 $2,921
Good $1,467 $2,014
Excellent $1,392 $1,764

Average rates are fairly similar for young drivers

In most states, your age is one of the most impactful factors that could affect your rate. Young drivers typically pay the highest car insurance rates due to their lack of experience on the road. Hawaii and Massachusetts do not allow the use of age as an auto insurance rating factor, but Massachusetts does allow insurers to consider the years of driving experience you have.

The table below includes average full coverage car insurance rates from Amica and Progressive for young adults on their parents’ policy. Average rates for young drivers are fairly similar from Progressive and Amica, and the cheapest carrier may depend on your specific age, as well as other personal rating factors.

Amica Progressive
Age 16 $3,682 $3,473
Age 17 $5,423 $3,509
Age 18 $3,122 $3,163
Age 19 $2,747 $2,885
Age 20 $2,603 $2,600

Amica is generally cheaper for adult drivers

The table below includes average full coverage car insurance rates from Amica and Progressive for adults on their own policy. Amica’s average annual rates are lower than Progressive’s for each adult age category. Younger adults may stand to save the most with Amica, but average rates get closer together for older drivers.

Amica Progressive
Age 18 $5,423 $7,088
Age 25 $1,718 $2,070
Age 30 $1,515 $1,779
Age 40 $1,467 $1,642
Age 60 $1,434 $1,460

Amica is generally cheaper for high-risk drivers

Drivers without accidents or speeding tickets on their record often see lower average premiums. In the table below, we included average annual full coverage premiums from Amica and Progressive for drivers with a clean record, one speeding ticket conviction, one at-fault accident and one DUI. In all categories except for a DUI, Amica is cheaper than Progressive. Not all carriers will offer auto insurance coverage to drivers with a DUI. If you have a DUI on your record, comparing quotes from both Amica and Progressive may help you determine if you are eligible for coverage with either or both carriers and how their rates compare for your personal driving profile.

Amica Progressive
Clean driving record $1,467 $1,642
Speeding ticket conviction $1,788 $2,140
At-fault accident $1,742 $2,638
DUI conviction $3,934 $2,156

Amica vs Progressive: discounts

Amica and Progressive both offer a wide variety of car insurance discounts. However, the exact savings available are unique to each provider. Below are some of the discounts you might get through Progressive and Amica.

Amica unique discounts

  • Loyal customer discount: Amica Insurance customers may get a discount for staying with the company for multiple years and may even save by demonstrating that they remained with a different company for more than two years before switching carriers.
  • Vehicle safety discount: Amica offers savings for vehicles equipped with certain safety features, including passive restraints, anti-theft systems and forward collision warnings.
  • Young driver training discount: Amica rewards young drivers who have completed an approved driver training program with a discount on auto insurance policies.

Progressive unique discounts

  • Buy and sign online discount: Drivers who get a quote from Progressive online and sign their policy documents digitally may qualify for a combined discount of up to 15 percent.
  • Homeowner discount: Progressive provides a discount on car insurance for homeowners, regardless of whether the home is insured with Progressive or another company. Contact Progressive to see if you qualify.
  • Snapshot program discount: You might save on your premium if you enroll in Progressive’s Snapshot program and demonstrate safe driving habits.

Amica vs Progressive: customer experience comparison

When it comes to choosing an auto insurance carrier, customer experience may be as important as pricing for some drivers. Looking at mobile app ratings, Progressive receives superior ratings from Good Play users, while both carriers are rated similarly by iOS users. Looking at the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study, both Progressive and Amica received above average scores with Amica scoring the highest in the study.

Looking at claims satisfaction, Amica earned the top spot in J.D. Power’s Auto Claims Satisfaction Study with 909 points, while Progressive earned just 870, which is below the industry average of 878 points. Amica has a private passenger NAIC Complaint Index below the baseline of 1.00, at 0.49, indicating that the carrier receives fewer complaints than expected for a company of its size. On the other hand, Progressive’s index falls just shy of the baseline at 0.82.

Amica Progressive
Apple store 4.8 of 5 4.8 of 5
Google play 3.8 of 5 4.6 of 5
J.D. Power claims satisfaction 903 / 1,000 861 / 1,000

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 18-21 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.

Bankrate Scores

Our 2024 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.

5
Overall Score
  • Cost & ratings 50%
  • Coverage & savings 30%
  • Support 20%

Each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. Our scoring model provides a comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and highlight where they fall short.