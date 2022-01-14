Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Adriana's Insurance review 2024
Bankrate's take
Drivers who are considered high risk in Southern California might find Adriana’s Insurance to be a good fit, but it is an agency, so it does not issue its own policies.
High-risk drivers in Southern California may find Adriana's agency services helpful in finding low rates.
Adriana's car insurance
Adriana’s Insurance may be a good option for high-risk drivers in Southern California who have a difficult time securing affordable coverage. This agency works with drivers and insurance companies to get the best rate possible for each customer's coverage needs. Some of the companies it works with include Bristol West, National General and Kemper.
Adriana's is not an insurance provider. It’s an agency that helps drivers find auto insurance options in California. The agency is particularly focused on assisting high-risk drivers, including those who need an SR-22 filing. As such, this agency could be a good choice for drivers who are unsure where to start for comparing rates and options for coverage.
Coverage options will vary based on the carrier Adriana's pairs you with, but the company may be able to help drivers secure standard coverage types, including full coverage, plus endorsements like windshield replacement coverage and roadside assistance.
Pros and cons of Adriana's car insurance
Advertises affordable coverage options for high-risk drivers
As an agency, Adriana's can source quotes and coverage options from numerous carriers for you to compare
Only available to some California residents
Offers limited digital tools
Adriana's car insurance cost
Adriana's is an insurance agency, so your quoted rate will vary based on the carrier you are matched with.
Adriana's car insurance discounts
There is not much information available regarding the available discounts for auto insurance policies and other ways to save from Adriana’s Insurance. However, the company does state that it provides discounts for good drivers. Discounts will vary based on the carrier the agency pairs you with. For more specific discount details, we recommend you reach out to an agent from Adriana's.
Adriana's home insurance
California residents who are seeking homeowners insurance may find a broad range of options at Adriana’s Insurance, depending on the carrier they work with. The company's homeowners insurance policy types include condo and mobile home coverage as well as coverage for specialty homes. The potential endorsements you will find with Adriana's vary based on the carrier you are paired with.
Pros and cons of Adriana's home insurance
Offers varying coverage types for homeowners and renters living in a number of different dwelling types
Agency model may make it easier to compare quotes from many different carriers
Available only to some California residents
Discount information is not readily available
Adriana's home insurance cost
As with car insurance, Adriana’s handling of home insurance coverage is unique. Adriana’s acts as an agency working with multiple providers, so exact rate quotes are not available.
Adriana's home insurance discounts
There is no available information regarding the discounts on homeowners policies through Adriana’s Insurance, likely because it works with a list of homeowners insurance companies with various discounts. However, the goal of this company is to provide you with the lowest rate in the region.
Adriana's life insurance
Adriana's website does not offer much information about its life insurance offerings, but it does mention both permanent and term policy options. Some of the partner carriers features on Adriana's website include Corebridge Financial (formerly AIG) and John Hancock. Unlike its home and auto offerings, Adriana's does have an online quoting tool for life insurance, but you must speak with an agent to complete your policy coverage selections and purchase.
Pros and cons of Adriana's life insurance
Offers term and permanent options to customers
Limited online quoting tool is available
Limited options compared to competitors
Only available to residents in certain parts of California
Adriana's life insurance endorsements
Life insurance endorsements from Adriana's will vary based on the company you are paired with and the policy type you choose. Specific endorsement information is not available on the company's website.
Compare Adriana's with other insurers
If you’re not sure that Adriana’s Insurance is right for you, or if you live outside of the region it serves, you may want to consider these other companies instead:
Adriana’s Insurance vs. Electric Insurance
While Adriana’s is limited to a specific geographic region, Electric Insurance serves all 50 states, including Puerto Rico. It also provides a lengthy list of car and home insurance coverage options. Like Adriana's, Electric has limited digital tools, but offers personalized service through agents.
Adriana’s Insurance vs. Secura Insurance
Unlike Adriana’s Insurance, Secura Insurance offers its own policies to customers. If you live outside of Adriana's coverage area, Secura may be an option. The carrier is available in 13 states and puts a major emphasis on social responsibility, including working with charitable organizations focused on sustainability.
Adriana’s Insurance vs. Encompass
Encompass is an Allstate company that offers a full range of car and home insurance coverage options and discounts for a majority of states in the U.S. If you're looking for home and auto coverage, you may be interested in Encompass' single policy deductible option.
Is Adriana's Insurance a good insurance company?
Adriana’s is a unique option for people seeking insurance. Rather than offering policies directly, it serves as an agency, helping you shop for the best deal. That may make it highly useful for people in Southern California who want to work with an agent for coverage guidance. It may also appeal to high-risk drivers who have difficulty securing coverage.
However, Adriana's is only available in Southern California and offers limited information about its coverage details or the carriers it works with. For more information, you'll likely need to reach out to a company agent.
Adriana’s customer satisfaction
Because Adriana’s does not issue its own insurance policies, third-party ratings for customer satisfaction are not available. You may want to speak with existing customers to get an idea of their level of satisfaction with the company. You may also benefit from researching third-party reviews for the potential carriers you get matched with through the agency. Major third-party customer satisfaction and financial strength assessors in the insurance industry include J.D. Power and AM Best.
Adriana's Insurance tools and benefits
In addition to shopping for the best insurance deals, Adriana’s Insurance offers other perks that may be worth considering, including:
- Immigration services
- DMV services
- Traffic school
- Motorcycle insurance
- Renters insurance
- Recreational vehicle insurance
- Commercial auto and truck insurance
- Business insurance
- Special event insurance
- Mexico travel insurance