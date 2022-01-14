Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Adriana's Insurance review 2024

Written by
TJ Porter
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Updated Dec 22, 2023

At a glance

Not rated
Caret Down

About Bankrate Score

Bankrate's take

Drivers who are considered high risk in Southern California might find Adriana’s Insurance to be a good fit, but it is an agency, so it does not issue its own policies.

High-risk drivers in Southern California may find Adriana's agency services helpful in finding low rates.

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers

Adriana's car insurance

Adriana’s Insurance may be a good option for high-risk drivers in Southern California who have a difficult time securing affordable coverage. This agency works with drivers and insurance companies to get the best rate possible for each customer's coverage needs. Some of the companies it works with include Bristol West, National General and Kemper.

Adriana's is not an insurance provider. It’s an agency that helps drivers find auto insurance options in California. The agency is particularly focused on assisting high-risk drivers, including those who need an SR-22 filing. As such, this agency could be a good choice for drivers who are unsure where to start for comparing rates and options for coverage.

Coverage options will vary based on the carrier Adriana's pairs you with, but the company may be able to help drivers secure standard coverage types, including full coverage, plus endorsements like windshield replacement coverage and roadside assistance.

Pros and cons of Adriana's car insurance

Pros

  • Advertises affordable coverage options for high-risk drivers

  • As an agency, Adriana's can source quotes and coverage options from numerous carriers for you to compare

Cons

  • Only available to some California residents

  • Offers limited digital tools

Adriana's car insurance cost

Adriana's is an insurance agency, so your quoted rate will vary based on the carrier you are matched with.

Adriana's car insurance discounts

There is not much information available regarding the available discounts for auto insurance policies and other ways to save from Adriana’s Insurance. However, the company does state that it provides discounts for good drivers. Discounts will vary based on the carrier the agency pairs you with. For more specific discount details, we recommend you reach out to an agent from Adriana's.

Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.

Get personalized auto insurance quotes

Answering a few quick questions to check your availability with Adriana's
Caret DownCaret Up
Please select age
Location-Icon
Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises.
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

See more providers in
Choose from insurers in

Adriana's home insurance

California residents who are seeking homeowners insurance may find a broad range of options at Adriana’s Insurance, depending on the carrier they work with. The company's homeowners insurance policy types include condo and mobile home coverage as well as coverage for specialty homes. The potential endorsements you will find with Adriana's vary based on the carrier you are paired with.

Pros and cons of Adriana's home insurance

Pros

  • Offers varying coverage types for homeowners and renters living in a number of different dwelling types

  • Agency model may make it easier to compare quotes from many different carriers

Cons

  • Available only to some California residents

  • Discount information is not readily available

Adriana's home insurance cost

As with car insurance, Adriana’s handling of home insurance coverage is unique. Adriana’s acts as an agency working with multiple providers, so exact rate quotes are not available.

Adriana's home insurance discounts

There is no available information regarding the discounts on homeowners policies through Adriana’s Insurance, likely because it works with a list of homeowners insurance companies with various discounts. However, the goal of this company is to provide you with the lowest rate in the region.

Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Mortgage

Get personalized home insurance quotes

Answering a few quick questions to check your availability with Adriana's
Location-Icon
Your information is kept secure
Caret DownCaret Up
Caret DownCaret Up
Field is required
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Quick Facts
Moneybag
$382/year
average savings through Bankrate
Two Thirds
2 out of 3 homes
are underinsured
Insurance Home
1 out of every 20
insured homes makes a claim each year
Circle Check
100% of homes
need insurance before getting a mortgage
Mortgage

Leaving so soon? Your custom quotes are just minutes away.

Adriana's life insurance

Adriana's website does not offer much information about its life insurance offerings, but it does mention both permanent and term policy options. Some of the partner carriers features on Adriana's website include Corebridge Financial (formerly AIG) and John Hancock. Unlike its home and auto offerings, Adriana's does have an online quoting tool for life insurance, but you must speak with an agent to complete your policy coverage selections and purchase.

Pros and cons of Adriana's life insurance

Pros

  • Offers term and permanent options to customers

  • Limited online quoting tool is available

Cons

  • Limited options compared to competitors

  • Only available to residents in certain parts of California

Adriana's life insurance endorsements

Life insurance endorsements from Adriana's will vary based on the company you are paired with and the policy type you choose. Specific endorsement information is not available on the company's website.

Advertising Disclosure
This advertising widget is powered by HomeInsurance.com, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 8781838) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and clickable links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Homeinsurance.com LLC in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what ads and links appear, and how, where, and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available to you as a consumer. We strive to keep our information accurate and up-to-date, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer terms from an advertiser may be different than the offer terms on this widget. All offers may be subject to additional terms and conditions of the advertiser.

Compare life insurance providers quickly and easily

See which provider is right for you.

Location-Icon
Your information is kept secure
Caret DownCaret Up
Please select age
Caret DownCaret Up
Please select Coverage amount
Caret DownCaret Up
Please select Policy type
Powered by HomeInsurance.com (NPN: 8781838)
Insurance Disclosure

This advertising widget is powered by HomeInsurance.com, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 8781838) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. HomeInsurance.com LLC services are only available in states where it is licensed and insurance coverage through HomeInsurance.com may not be available in all states. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

View rate Arrow Right
Bankrate
Why Lemonade? It's a fresh twist on life insurance: easy, accessible and affordable.
See more providers in
Choose from insurers in

Compare Adriana's with other insurers

If you’re not sure that Adriana’s Insurance is right for you, or if you live outside of the region it serves, you may want to consider these other companies instead:

Adriana’s Insurance vs. Electric Insurance 

While Adriana’s is limited to a specific geographic region, Electric Insurance serves all 50 states, including Puerto Rico. It also provides a lengthy list of car and home insurance coverage options. Like Adriana's, Electric has limited digital tools, but offers personalized service through agents. 

Learn more: Electric Insurance

Adriana’s Insurance vs. Secura Insurance

Unlike Adriana’s Insurance, Secura Insurance offers its own policies to customers. If you live outside of Adriana's coverage area, Secura may be an option. The carrier is available in 13 states and puts a major emphasis on social responsibility, including working with charitable organizations focused on sustainability.

Learn more: Secura Insurance

Adriana’s Insurance vs. Encompass

Encompass is an Allstate company that offers a full range of car and home insurance coverage options and discounts for a majority of states in the U.S. If you're looking for home and auto coverage, you may be interested in Encompass' single policy deductible option. 

Learn more: Encompass

Is Adriana's Insurance a good insurance company?

Adriana’s is a unique option for people seeking insurance. Rather than offering policies directly, it serves as an agency, helping you shop for the best deal. That may make it highly useful for people in Southern California who want to work with an agent for coverage guidance. It may also appeal to high-risk drivers who have difficulty securing coverage. 

However, Adriana's is only available in Southern California and offers limited information about its coverage details or the carriers it works with. For more information, you'll likely need to reach out to a company agent. 

Adriana’s customer satisfaction

Because Adriana’s does not issue its own insurance policies, third-party ratings for customer satisfaction are not available. You may want to speak with existing customers to get an idea of their level of satisfaction with the company. You may also benefit from researching third-party reviews for the potential carriers you get matched with through the agency. Major third-party customer satisfaction and financial strength assessors in the insurance industry include J.D. Power and AM Best

Adriana's Insurance tools and benefits 

In addition to shopping for the best insurance deals, Adriana’s Insurance offers other perks that may be worth considering, including:

  • Immigration services
  • DMV services
  • Traffic school
  • Motorcycle insurance
  • Renters insurance
  • Recreational vehicle insurance
  • Commercial auto and truck insurance
  • Business insurance
  • Special event insurance
  • Mexico travel insurance

Frequently asked questions about Adriana's Insurance

Clock Wait
46
years of industry expertise
Search
122
carriers reviewed
Location
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
Dollar Coin
1.2M
quotes analyzed
Savings

Compare rates and save on auto insurance today!

ZIP code
Close X
Written by
TJ Porter
Contributor, Personal Finance

TJ Porter is a contributing writer for Bankrate with eight years of experience writing about finance.  TJ writes about a range of subjects, from budgeting tips to bank account reviews.

Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Editor, Insurance