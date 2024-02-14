Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Best cheap homeowners insurance in San Bernardino
Best cheap home insurance companies in San Bernardino
Searching for cheap homeowners insurance can be overwhelming, so Bankrate screened dozens of the biggest providers on consumers’ behalf. Our goal is to make finding a great policy at an affordable price easier. Based on data provided by Quadrant Information Services, Allstate, USAA and Nationwide offer some of the lowest average home insurance rates in San Bernardino.
Further, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team — which includes licensed agents — evaluated customer satisfaction scores per J.D. Power’s 2022 U.S. Home Insurance Study. We also analyzed each provider’s availability, affordability, coverage options, financial strength ratings, digital tools and more. Then, we assigned each insurer a Bankrate Score on a five-point scale.
|Home insurance company
|Bankrate Score
|Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|J.D. Power score
|Allstate
|4.2
|$673
|809/1,000
|USAA*
|4.7
|$718
|881/1,000
|Nationwide
|4.3
|$898
|812/1,000
|Travelers
|4.1
|$934
|790/1,000
|State Farm
|4.2
|$946
|829/1,000
*Not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions
Allstate
Although Allstate ranked below the national average for customer satisfaction in J.D. Power’s study, it has the lowest average rates of any of our chosen providers for cheap homeowners insurance in San Bernardino. Plus, Allstate offers a wide array of optional coverages to maximize your home’s protection. Following a covered storm damage loss, the yard and garden endorsement may help pay for landscaping, tree removal and replacement of damaged equipment, like a riding lawnmower. Allstate also offers optional identity theft restoration and water backup coverages, as well as scheduled personal property coverage to cover expensive items such as antiques and artwork.
Learn more: Allstate insurance review
USAA
USAA has some of the cheapest home insurance in San Bernardino at only $718 per year, on average. It also consistently receives high scores in J.D. Power’s annual study, although it is not officially ranked due to eligibility restrictions. USAA extends coverage to veterans, active military and qualifying family members. If you qualify, your home policy comes with replacement cost coverage at no additional charge. You may also buy flood insurance directly through USAA instead of through FEMA or a separate insurer. However, USAA does not offer as many discounts as some other insurers we evaluated.
Learn more: USAA insurance review
Nationwide
Nationwide does not have the cheapest average premium on our list, but policyholders may be able to save by taking advantage of a number of discount opportunities. Homeowners who purchased a home in the last 12 months, made renovations or added protective devices, such as a home security system or smoke alarms, could qualify for savings. For customers looking to customize their policies, Nationwide offers Better Roof Replacement to rebuild your roof with stronger materials following a covered loss, as well as Valuable Plus coverage to insure your high-value items. Note that while Nationwide gives auto insurance customers the option to file a claim using their mobile app, it does not extend the feature to home insurance policyholders.
Learn more: Nationwide insurance review
Travelers
If environmental issues matter to you, Travelers may be a good choice. The company offers green home coverage as an optional endorsement, which provides additional protection if you wish to repair your home after a claim with green materials. There’s also a potential discount for green homes if your dwelling is LEED-certified. Although Traveler’s average rate is on the high side among the companies listed here, a handful of discounts could help lower the cost of coverage. Eligible homeowners can potentially save by purchasing multiple policies (like home and auto), buying a house in the last 12 months or going claims-free for a specified time period.
Learn more: Travelers insurance review
State Farm
Although State Farm’s average rate is the highest of our chosen companies, it is still well below San Bernardino’s average rate of $1,298. The company also scores above average on J.D. Power’s Overall Customer Satisfaction Index Ranking, which may imply that it values customer relationships. State Farm could be a good choice for you if you prefer doing business in person rather than through a mobile app or website — there are multiple offices in the city. State Farm policyholders also have access to the company’s Premier Service Program, which can help homeowners find a reputable contractor after a covered claim.
Learn more: State Farm insurance review
Compare home insurance rates
Home insurance coverage options in San Bernardino
State and local laws do not require San Bernardino homeowners to buy home insurance, but if you finance your house, the terms of your mortgage will likely require you to carry coverage throughout the life of the loan. On average, San Bernardino homeowners insurance costs $1,298 per year for a policy with $250K in dwelling coverage. That’s $73 more than the state average of $1,225 but less than the national average of $1,428.
On top of a basic home insurance policy, some homeowners may choose to add coverage through endorsements. Policy endorsements come with an increase in premiums but could provide added financial protection in case of a covered peril.
San Bernardino homeowners may want to consider the following add-ons:
- Flood insurance: Some areas in San Bernardino County are prone to flooding, landslides and mudslides. Flood insurance is not included in a standard homeowners insurance policy, but adding a flood insurance endorsement or purchasing a separate policy could provide financial protection in the event that your home is damaged due to a covered event.
- Earthquake insurance: The entire state of California is at risk for earthquakes. A basic HO-3 homeowners policy does not include coverage for earthquakes. You may be able to purchase coverage through your insurance company or the California Earthquake Authority.
- Identity theft coverage: If someone fraudulently takes money from your checking account, obtains an unauthorized loan or opens a credit card account using your personal information, identity theft coverage may help pay to restore your identity. Expenses could include administration fees, attorney’s fees and government-issued identification replacement.
Home insurance discounts in San Bernardino
You may be able to save money on home insurance in San Bernardino by exploring discounts. Most insurance companies offer several. Experts recommend asking an agent what’s on offer that you may qualify for.
The following are some of the most common discounts insurers might offer:
- Bundling discounts: Many San Bernardino homeowners also own a vehicle. Bundling auto and home insurance (or other insurance products) with the same provider may offer savings. This is sometimes called a multi-policy discount.
- Claims-free discounts: Many insurers reward policyholders for not filing a claim for a designated period of time, typically three to five years.
- Safety discounts: Some providers extend discounts for homes equipped with safety and security devices. For example, you may earn a discount if you install a burglar alarm system, an impact-resistant roof, smoke detectors, a sprinkler system or storm windows.
Bundling discounts typically offer more substantial savings than safety discounts, although exact savings will vary by provider. Although safety and security upgrades require initial out-of-pocket costs, they could earn you a discount and potentially reduce your risk of filing a claim. During the life of your homeowners policy, you may earn new discounts along the way. When it is time to renew your insurance, consider asking your agent about discounts for which you may qualify.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 current rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:
- Coverage A, Dwelling: $250,000
- Coverage B, Other Structures: $25,000
- Coverage C, Personal Property: $125,000
- Coverage D, Loss of Use: $50,000
- Coverage E, Liability: $300,000
- Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000
The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required).
These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.
Bankrate Scores
Cost & ratings 50%
Coverage & savings 30%
Support 20%