Best cheap homeowners insurance in San Bernardino

Further, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team — which includes licensed agents — evaluated customer satisfaction scores per J.D. Power’s 2022 U.S. Home Insurance Study . We also analyzed each provider’s availability, affordability, coverage options, financial strength ratings, digital tools and more. Then, we assigned each insurer a Bankrate Score on a five-point scale.

Searching for cheap homeowners insurance can be overwhelming, so Bankrate screened dozens of the biggest providers on consumers’ behalf. Our goal is to make finding a great policy at an affordable price easier. Based on data provided by Quadrant Information Services, Allstate, USAA and Nationwide offer some of the lowest average home insurance rates in San Bernardino.

*Not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions

Allstate

Although Allstate ranked below the national average for customer satisfaction in J.D. Power’s study, it has the lowest average rates of any of our chosen providers for cheap homeowners insurance in San Bernardino. Plus, Allstate offers a wide array of optional coverages to maximize your home’s protection. Following a covered storm damage loss, the yard and garden endorsement may help pay for landscaping, tree removal and replacement of damaged equipment, like a riding lawnmower. Allstate also offers optional identity theft restoration and water backup coverages, as well as scheduled personal property coverage to cover expensive items such as antiques and artwork.

Learn more: Allstate insurance review

USAA

USAA has some of the cheapest home insurance in San Bernardino at only $718 per year, on average. It also consistently receives high scores in J.D. Power’s annual study, although it is not officially ranked due to eligibility restrictions. USAA extends coverage to veterans, active military and qualifying family members. If you qualify, your home policy comes with replacement cost coverage at no additional charge. You may also buy flood insurance directly through USAA instead of through FEMA or a separate insurer. However, USAA does not offer as many discounts as some other insurers we evaluated.

Learn more: USAA insurance review

Nationwide

Nationwide does not have the cheapest average premium on our list, but policyholders may be able to save by taking advantage of a number of discount opportunities. Homeowners who purchased a home in the last 12 months, made renovations or added protective devices, such as a home security system or smoke alarms, could qualify for savings. For customers looking to customize their policies, Nationwide offers Better Roof Replacement to rebuild your roof with stronger materials following a covered loss, as well as Valuable Plus coverage to insure your high-value items. Note that while Nationwide gives auto insurance customers the option to file a claim using their mobile app, it does not extend the feature to home insurance policyholders.

Learn more: Nationwide insurance review

Travelers

If environmental issues matter to you, Travelers may be a good choice. The company offers green home coverage as an optional endorsement, which provides additional protection if you wish to repair your home after a claim with green materials. There’s also a potential discount for green homes if your dwelling is LEED-certified. Although Traveler’s average rate is on the high side among the companies listed here, a handful of discounts could help lower the cost of coverage. Eligible homeowners can potentially save by purchasing multiple policies (like home and auto), buying a house in the last 12 months or going claims-free for a specified time period.

Learn more: Travelers insurance review

State Farm

Although State Farm’s average rate is the highest of our chosen companies, it is still well below San Bernardino’s average rate of $1,298. The company also scores above average on J.D. Power’s Overall Customer Satisfaction Index Ranking, which may imply that it values customer relationships. State Farm could be a good choice for you if you prefer doing business in person rather than through a mobile app or website — there are multiple offices in the city. State Farm policyholders also have access to the company’s Premier Service Program, which can help homeowners find a reputable contractor after a covered claim.

Learn more: State Farm insurance review