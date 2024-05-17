Best cheap homeowners insurance in Fort Wayne

Annual premiums are important, but to find the best homeowners insurance companies in Fort Wayne, we also looked for insurers that provide excellent customer support, have sound financial stability, provide excellent standard and optional coverages and extend money-saving discounts.

Travelers

Among our top five Fort Wayne home insurance companies, Travelers offers the lowest average annual premiums. The provider offers a handful of potential homeowners discounts, including up to a 5% discount for LEED certified green homes, up to a 12% multi-policy discount and further savings for homes equipped with safety and security devices, such as burglar alarm systems and smoke detectors.

While Travelers’ standard home insurance policies pay actual cash value for covered personal property, the carrier offers optional replacement cost coverage. With this valuable coverage, following a covered loss, you can replace items such as furniture and kitchen appliances at current market prices. Travelers also offers optional scheduled personal property coverage, which provides extra protection for expensive possessions such as coin collections, jewelry and silverware.

Erie Insurance

Erie Insurance’s standard homeowners policies include guaranteed dwelling replacement cost coverage, a feature some insurers only offer as an option. The guarantee applies to repairs over $5,000, with limited ordinance or law coverage. The provider’s standard policies also include up to $500 in animal, bird and fish coverage to protect the family pet.

Erie also offers optional water backup and sump overflow coverage and service line protection, which covers underground utility lines that connect your house to infrastructure such as a sewer or electrical grid. Customers who purchase more than one Erie insurance policy may qualify for a 16% to 25% multi-policy discount.

American Family

American Family pulls ahead of the pack with an impressive selection of optional coverages. Equipment breakdown coverage, which many providers do not offer, covers critical home systems, such as electrical and mechanical systems that keep your home running. Following a covered loss, American Family’s matching siding protection replaces damaged siding and pays up to $20,000 to replace undamaged siding to match the new sections. Through a partnership with CyberScout, American Family also offers optional credit theft protection and monitoring coverage, which alerts you if someone fraudulently opens a credit account in your name.

When you bundle an American Family home insurance policy with car insurance, you could earn up to a 20% discount on your homeowners policy and up to a 29% savings on auto coverage. The carrier also extends a smart home discount to houses equipped with smart home security systems and safety devices such as water monitors. Through a partnership with Frontpoint Home Security Systems, American Family offers its policyholders security systems and 24/7 monitoring service.

USAA

In J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Home Insurance Study, USAA blew away the competition, earning an overall customer satisfaction index score of 889 out of 1,000. But, USAA does not qualify for ranking in the survey, because it only offers home insurance to members of the U.S. military, veterans, pre-commissioned officers and their kids and spouses.

USAA’s standard home insurance policies include all basic coverages, plus earthquake coverage, which most providers only offer as an add-on. Standard policies also include home sharing coverage, which protects your home if you rent it while on deployment or rent a room to a regular lodger. The insurer’s standard policies also include personal property replacement cost coverage at no additional cost.

Nationwide

Nationwide stands out in the crowd with a notable selection of discounts. The carrier extends a discount to new customers who have continuously insured their home with another provider and an additional savings for homes purchased in the last 12 months. You can also earn a discount if you purchase multiple policies and if your home resides in a gated community or is equipped with safety and security devices. The insurer offers a discount when you renovate your home’s electrical, cooling, heating or plumbing system and when you remain claims free for a specified period.

Nationwide’s standard home insurance policies include ordinance or law coverage, which, following a covered loss, pays to repair your house to current building codes. Standard policies also include credit card coverage, which covers losses caused by forged checks and fraudulent ATM card or credit card transactions, up to a specified limit.