Key takeaways Each insurer determines whether your treehouse will have an impact on your premium.

Treehouses may be considered “attractive nuisances” — hazardous items that are attractive to children.

Your treehouse may be covered under the other structures part of your policy, which is usually capped at 10 percent of the dwelling coverage.

You may also have coverage through your liability insurance, medical payments coverage or via a personal umbrella policy.

Taking safety measures such as adding guardrails and proper lighting can help make your treehouse safer.

What child isn’t overjoyed to have a treehouse hideaway in their backyard? But as a homeowner, you may be wondering if your home insurance covers the treehouse. If someone gets injured, does your policy cover it? If the structure is damaged, will a claim be approved? The answers to these questions vary from carrier to carrier. In this guide, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team shines a spotlight on treehouse insurance, so you can understand the risks and plan accordingly.

Does homeowners insurance cover treehouses?

The best way to find out if your homeowners insurance covers your treehouse is to ask your agent. If it is covered, it is likely to be under your other structures coverage , called coverage B, which is what the name suggests: insurance for buildings other than your main home. This might include a detached garage, shed or gazebo, and may also cover treehouses. The portion of your policy that covers liability , as well as the medical payments portion of your policy, may cover injuries that result from your treehouse, such as a fall that results in a broken arm or leg.

Every insurer has its own rules and regulations on what it will cover, however, and which govern how much you will pay for your policy as well as what risks they are willing to cover. Asking your insurance agent for clarification is probably the best way to determine if your treehouse is covered. If you’re planning to build a treehouse, your agent can also let you know if there are any restrictions you’ll need to take into account in order for it to be covered.

Is a treehouse an attractive nuisance?

In home insurance, there is a term called an “attractive nuisance.” This refers to any potentially hazardous element on your property that could be dangerous. It’s often used to refer to items that are especially appealing to children. This could include swimming pools, trampolines, playground structures and treehouses. It is your responsibility as the homeowner to ensure that attractive nuisances are safe or secured in such a way that they’re not a danger.

An attractive nuisance may increase the amount you pay for your policy. That might make you want to avoid telling your insurer about it, but that’s never a good idea. If an accident occurs due to an attractive nuisance on your property that your insurer isn’t aware of, they may deny a claim , and could even go so far as to cancel your policy for withholding information.

When are treehouses covered by home insurance?

When your treehouse is covered depends on your policy and its limitations. Your insurer may not increase your rate, or they may require you to implement safety features, such as guardrails, to make the treehouse safer. If you’re planning a treehouse build in the near future, insurance experts recommend that you touch base with your insurance agent so you know how the structure will impact your premium, and can implement any safety features that they recommend.

Damage to your treehouse

If your treehouse is damaged, you may wonder if you can file a claim to have the damage paid for (after paying your deductible) by your insurer. If you have an HO-3 policy , which is the most common type of homeowners insurance, and your insurer covers treehouses, the damage would probably be paid for from your other structures coverage. This is generally 10 percent of your dwelling insurance . So, for example, if you have $300,000 in dwelling coverage, you could file a claim for up to $30,000 for the treehouse damage. If your treehouse or other detached structures has a value higher than this, you should talk with an agent about increasing your dwelling coverage.

Treehouses are covered on an “open peril” basis in HO-3 policies. This means they are covered for any damage except that which is excluded from the policy. Typically, exclusions include flood damage, which is not likely to be a factor for treehouses, and earthquakes . But many common perils, including fire, snow, hail, windstorms, vandalism and more, would be included in the coverage.

Treehouse-related injuries

Similarly, your homeowners insurance might cover treehouse-related injuries under certain circumstances. The personal liability portion of your policy could help cover medical or legal costs if a guest gets injured in your treehouse and you are found negligent or liable (up to your policy limits). Even if you aren’t found liable for the injuries, your policy’s medical payments coverage may pay for related medical care. However, coverage isn’t universal and some insurers may exclude treehouses or require specific safety measures. It’s always best to talk with your insurance provider before adding a treehouse to your property to fully understand how it could impact your coverage .

If you’re concerned about the liability risks of a treehouse, you could also consider purchasing personal umbrella coverage. An umbrella policy provides extra liability coverage designed to kick in once you’ve exhausted the limits of your underlying policies. While umbrella insurance is not a catch all, in some cases, it can cover loss that isn’t covered under your primary policies.

How much does treehouse insurance cost?

Technically, treehouse insurance does not exist as a standalone policy. But your home insurance may be able to offer coverage to your new backyard addition under your other structures, liability and medical payments portions of your policy.

When you shop for insurance, you should expect a treehouse to make your home insurance costs go up, but that may not happen in every case. Not all insurance companies will increase rates after a treehouse is added to a property, but some will as a way to compensate for the added risk that comes with the structure. If you need to increase your other structures, liability or medical payments coverage to account for the added risk, though, you’ll likely pay more. Ask your insurance agent or provider if you would pay more for your policy if you put a treehouse in your yard so you can weigh the potential benefits versus the costs.

Additionally, if you need your policy to pay for damage to the treehouse, be prepared to meet your deductible when you file a claim with the other structures portion of your policy. It’s possible that treehouse damage may be applied to your windstorm or wind/hail deductible if damage is caused by an event that falls under this separate deductible, such as a hurricane or tornado. Note that liability and medical payments coverage types do not have deductibles.

With a treehouse on your property, an umbrella policy may be considered. According to the Insurance Information Institute, $1 million of personal umbrella coverage typically ranges from approximately $300 to $600. Many insurers offer umbrella policy limits up to $5 million. However, note that umbrella insurance costs depend on many variables, including where you live.

Tips on how to build a safe treehouse

With a little careful consideration, you may find ways to reduce your treehouse liability. Making a few tweaks to your building plan can make a treehouse safer, and leave you less liable for possible costly claims or lawsuits. Consider implementing the following factors:

Cameras: If you build a treehouse, adding a camera or two may be a good idea. This can help you look out for potential safety hazards and eliminate liability in case of an accident. Cameras may also help you monitor the treehouse while you are away and ensure only permitted users are accessing your treehouse.

If you build a treehouse, adding a camera or two may be a good idea. This can help you look out for potential safety hazards and eliminate liability in case of an accident. Cameras may also help you monitor the treehouse while you are away and ensure only permitted users are accessing your treehouse. Lighting: Another way to make a treehouse safer is to add lighting. This may help deter crime and reduce the risk of falls.

Another way to make a treehouse safer is to add lighting. This may help deter crime and reduce the risk of falls. Railings: Installing railings on a treehouse can help prevent falls. You can use railings inside and out and may also want to consider a railing along the ramp or ladder.

Installing railings on a treehouse can help prevent falls. You can use railings inside and out and may also want to consider a railing along the ramp or ladder. Gates: Adding a gate and locks to the treehouse, at the base of the ladder or around the tree can help keep kids safe and prevent people from accessing the structure without permission.

Adding a gate and locks to the treehouse, at the base of the ladder or around the tree can help keep kids safe and prevent people from accessing the structure without permission. Weather guards: If you live in an area that deals with a lot of wind, rain, snow and ice, you may want to consider adding weather guards to the roof and walls of your treehouse. This will help keep the treehouse protected from severe weather and prevent leaks and water damage.

If you live in an area that deals with a lot of wind, rain, snow and ice, you may want to consider adding weather guards to the roof and walls of your treehouse. This will help keep the treehouse protected from severe weather and prevent leaks and water damage. Hire a builder: While building your own treehouse may sound fun, if you don’t have the proper experience, it could be dangerous. Hiring a professional contractor to build your treehouse or at least review your plans could help prevent injuries and ensure it’s structurally sound.

It may also be beneficial to talk with your local insurance agent about your treehouse plans. Your agent may be able to suggest a few ways to financially protect your treehouse, reduce liability and save on homeowners insurance costs .

Frequently asked questions

What if my treehouse is a livable structure? Caret Down Icon It’s not unheard of to have a treehouse that doubles as a tiny home with electricity and basic plumbing. A livable treehouse may still fall under the other structures portion of your home insurance policy, but you may want higher coverage limits to account for the complexity of the structure. Consulting a home insurance agent is the best way to know if you have enough coverage for your unique treehouse.

Do I have to tell my insurance company about my treehouse? Caret Down Icon A treehouse can affect your home insurance because it is an additional structure on your property and a potential attractive nuisance. While a treehouse could raise your cost of home insurance, it’s generally a good idea to disclose the fact that you have one to your home insurance company to ensure you have the coverage you need. Additionally, your carrier could deny a claim or cancel your policy mid-term or nonrenew it at the end of your term if it discovers you omitted critical information from your application.