Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Best cheap car insurance in Tulsa for 2024
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our .
The cheapest car insurance companies in Tulsa, Oklahoma, include Geico, Farmers and USAA, according to Bankrate’s 2023 analysis of quoted annual premiums. Bankrate understands that finding the best car insurance is likely about more than just price, so we chose carriers offering strong customer satisfaction scores, financial strength ratings, coverage options, discounts and digital tools.
Best cheap car insurance companies in Tulsa
The average annual cost of car insurance in Tulsa is $2,158 for full coverage, or about $180 per month, while minimum coverage averages $479 a year, or about $40 per month. These rates are above the national average cost of insurance of $2,014 per year for full and $622 a year for minimum coverage. The higher full coverage auto insurance rates in Tulsa may be attributed to factors like the higher population density in the Tulsa area, which may increase the likelihood of accidents.
Based on premium data from Quadrant Information Services, we found the cheapest car insurance companies in Tulsa include Geico, Farmers, USAA, Mercury and American Family. In addition to finding companies with cheap average rates, Bankrate reviewed several other factors to determine how the companies stack up. Coverage options, discounts and third-party ratings, such as the 2023 J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study and AM Best ratings for financial strength, all factored into our rankings. These factors and more contribute to each carrier’s Bankrate Score out of five points. Bankrate Scores can be used as a tool to provide a quantitative overview of how a company may be able to meet your insurance needs.
|Insurance company
|Bankrate Score
|J.D. Power score (Central region)
|Average annual premium for full coverage
|Average annual premium for minimum coverage
|Geico
|4.3
|819/1,000
|$1,059
|$270
|USAA
|4.2
|890/1,000*
|$1,459
|$317
|American Family
|4.1
|837/1,000
|$1,644
|$388
|Farmers
|3.8
|819/1,000
|$1,455
|$398
|Mercury
|3.6
|Not scored
|$1,539
|$347
*USAA is not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions
Geico
Geico has some of the cheapest auto insurance in Tulsa, both for full and minimum coverage options, according to our analysis of premium data. Not only does Geico offer competitive rates for the area, but drivers may appreciate its large number of discounts available. Potential discounts include safety features, good student, multi-vehicle and affiliation savings. However, Geico did score below the segment average for customer satisfaction in the Central region, indicating that policyholders may not be fully satisfied with the level of service provided.
Learn more: Geico Insurance review
USAA
USAA consistently earns high scores from J.D. Power for customer satisfaction, but the carrier is only available to current and former military members and their immediate family. Military members may appreciate the carrier’s military-specific discount options, including potential savings for garaging a vehicle on base. USAA only does business online and over the phone, so if you prefer working with an in-person agent, it may not be the carrier for you.
Learn more: USAA Insurance review
American Family
American Family, commonly known as AmFam, is a regional carrier with some unique endorsement and discount options. Coverage add-ons include a usage-based insurance option and diminishing deductibles. AmFam may be a good choice for young philanthropists, as it offers a potential discount for drivers under 25 who complete at least 40 volunteer hours with a non-profit. Although AmFam’s digital tools are not as robust as some competitors, the company did come in second place in the Central region of J.D. Power’s customer satisfaction study, indicating that policyholders may receive a top-notch level of service.
Learn more: American Family Insurance review
Farmers
Farmers offers many add-on coverage options for drivers who appreciate a customizable policy. In addition to standard coverage types, you may be able to build a more robust policy with windshield coverage, accident forgiveness and new car replacement. In addition to low average Tulsa rates, policyholders may save on their Farmers premium with potential discounts for shared family vehicles, distant students and on-time payments. Farmers did score slightly below the segment average for customer satisfaction from J.D. Power, so you may want to speak with existing policyholders about the level of service.
Learn more: Farmers Insurance review
Mercury
Mercury Insurance may be a good option for customers who prefer to work with a more regional carrier. Mercury is only available in 11 states, which may be why it was not included in J.D. Power’s customer satisfaction study. Mercury does not have as many endorsement and discount options as some larger carriers, but it does offer rental car reimbursement and rideshare coverage. Discounts may be available for safety features, low mileage and bundling.
Learn more: Mercury Insurance review
How to get and keep the cheapest car insurance in Tulsa
Budget-conscious drivers may be focused on finding the cheapest rates for their circumstances, but maintaining cheap rates over time may be equally important for your wallet. These tips may help you find and keep the cheapest car insurance in Tulsa.
- Shop multiple providers. Different companies use their own algorithms to calculate car insurance premiums. This is why your quoted rates may differ across companies, even for the same coverage. Comparing quotes from multiple carriers may help you find the insurer that offers the cheapest rates for your circumstances and personal rating factors.
- Maintain a clean driving record. Drivers with clean driving records typically receive the lowest rate quotes from providers. A clean driving record may also qualify you for additional savings, such as discounts for safe drivers or an accident-free discount.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates in May 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates include the most recent approved rate changes filed by insurance companies that affect our profile. These revised rates are then weighted based on the population density in each geographic region so that policyholders can see the impact rates have in their areas. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 20-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16- or 18-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy.
Bankrate Score
Our 2024 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. Our scoring model provides a comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and highlighting where they fall short.
-
Cost & ratings 50%
-
Coverage & savings 30%
-
Support 20%
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, average quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best, Demotech and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.