Best cheap car insurance in Tulsa for 2024

Based on premium data from Quadrant Information Services, we found the cheapest car insurance companies in Tulsa include Geico, Farmers, USAA, Mercury and American Family. In addition to finding companies with cheap average rates , Bankrate reviewed several other factors to determine how the companies stack up. Coverage options, discounts and third-party ratings, such as the 2023 J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study and AM Best ratings for financial strength, all factored into our rankings. These factors and more contribute to each carrier’s Bankrate Score out of five points. Bankrate Scores can be used as a tool to provide a quantitative overview of how a company may be able to meet your insurance needs.

The average annual cost of car insurance in Tulsa is $2,158 for full coverage, or about $180 per month, while minimum coverage averages $479 a year, or about $40 per month. These rates are above the national average cost of insurance of $2,014 per year for full and $622 a year for minimum coverage. The higher full coverage auto insurance rates in Tulsa may be attributed to factors like the higher population density in the Tulsa area, which may increase the likelihood of accidents.

*USAA is not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions

Geico

Geico has some of the cheapest auto insurance in Tulsa, both for full and minimum coverage options, according to our analysis of premium data. Not only does Geico offer competitive rates for the area, but drivers may appreciate its large number of discounts available. Potential discounts include safety features, good student, multi-vehicle and affiliation savings. However, Geico did score below the segment average for customer satisfaction in the Central region, indicating that policyholders may not be fully satisfied with the level of service provided.

USAA

USAA consistently earns high scores from J.D. Power for customer satisfaction, but the carrier is only available to current and former military members and their immediate family. Military members may appreciate the carrier’s military-specific discount options, including potential savings for garaging a vehicle on base. USAA only does business online and over the phone, so if you prefer working with an in-person agent, it may not be the carrier for you.

American Family

American Family, commonly known as AmFam, is a regional carrier with some unique endorsement and discount options. Coverage add-ons include a usage-based insurance option and diminishing deductibles. AmFam may be a good choice for young philanthropists, as it offers a potential discount for drivers under 25 who complete at least 40 volunteer hours with a non-profit. Although AmFam’s digital tools are not as robust as some competitors, the company did come in second place in the Central region of J.D. Power’s customer satisfaction study, indicating that policyholders may receive a top-notch level of service.

Farmers

Farmers offers many add-on coverage options for drivers who appreciate a customizable policy. In addition to standard coverage types, you may be able to build a more robust policy with windshield coverage, accident forgiveness and new car replacement. In addition to low average Tulsa rates, policyholders may save on their Farmers premium with potential discounts for shared family vehicles, distant students and on-time payments. Farmers did score slightly below the segment average for customer satisfaction from J.D. Power, so you may want to speak with existing policyholders about the level of service.

Mercury

Mercury Insurance may be a good option for customers who prefer to work with a more regional carrier. Mercury is only available in 11 states, which may be why it was not included in J.D. Power’s customer satisfaction study. Mercury does not have as many endorsement and discount options as some larger carriers, but it does offer rental car reimbursement and rideshare coverage. Discounts may be available for safety features, low mileage and bundling.

