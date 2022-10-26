Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Car insurance for nurses
If you are a nurse, you may be eligible for car insurance discounts that some insurers offer to those in the nursing field. Almost every state in the U.S. requires you to carry a car insurance policy, but that doesn't mean you can't save money with nurse discount auto insurance. Bankrate's insurance editorial team, which includes licensed insurance agents, took a close look at insurers who offer nursing discounts to find the best options for your needs.
Auto insurance is designed to protect your finances from devastation if you cause an accident or if your car is damaged. If you are a nurse who relies on your vehicle to get to work, you may want to protect yourself with a robust insurance policy. To avoid straining your budget, you may want to take advantage of any discounts available to you based on your profession. RN, LPN, APRN and CNA auto insurance will often cost less than what insurers charge other professionals.
Nurse discounts on car insurance
Many insurance companies will give you a discount for advanced education, and some insurers will also offer a discount if you can show proof of employment as a nurse. In addition, you may be able to get affinity discounts from some insurance companies if you are a member of certain professional organizations. Eligibility often varies by state, but the following companies may be able to offer you a lower rate for your occupation:
- Geico: Geico gives discounts to members of more than 500 organizations, including the Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses, along with several other medical organizations.
- Farmers: Farmers offers affinity discounts to certain professions. Although these can vary by state, nurses may qualify.
- Liberty Mutual: The American Nurses Association (ANA) partnered with Liberty Mutual to provide discounted insurance to ANA members. Members can save up to $947 when they purchase auto and home insurance.
- California Casualty: With California Casualty’s policy for nurses, if you get in an accident or your vehicle is vandalized while you are working or volunteering as a healthcare professional, you could qualify for a $500 reduction in your deductible.
- AAA: You may be able to get a discount on auto insurance for nurses from AAA if you are a member of certain professional organizations, with requirements varying by location. In addition, AAA currently offers free roadside assistance for health care professionals in some regions, even if you are not a member.
Keep in mind that while these insurers offer discounts to nurses, that does not necessarily mean they will offer the cheapest overall premium. You may still want to compare quotes from multiple insurance companies, factoring in any discounts you may be eligible for, before choosing the right provider for you.
Auto insurance coverages for nurses
Nurses, like other drivers, should make sure that their auto insurance policy will be there to help prevent financial hardship if an accident occurs. Although you will have to purchase at least your state’s minimum coverage levels, you may also want to consider higher liability limits and additional protections.
You may want to consider adding the following coverages to your policy, even if they are optional in your state:
- Collision coverage: This coverage pays for repairs to your vehicle caused by colliding with something. This is usually another vehicle, but collision also covers damages caused by colliding with a tree, pole, guard rail or building, among other scenarios.
- Comprehensive coverage: Often called “other-than-collision” coverage, this covers things like theft, vandalism, storm damage, fire damage and hitting an animal.
- Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage: An estimated 12.6% of the population does not have a car insurance policy, according to the Insurance Information Institute. Adding uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage to your policy could help pay for your damages and injuries if you are hit by someone who does not have insurance or does not have enough insurance to cover your damages. It may also pay for damage if you are in an accident with a hit-and-run driver.
- Personal injury protection (PIP) or medical payments coverage: Depending on where you live, you may be required to carry one of these coverages or it may be optional to purchase one or both. Both these coverages are designed to cover medical bills for you and your passengers no matter who causes an accident. PIP takes things a step further and can also cover lost wages and some expenses after an accident, like paying for services you cannot perform while you recover from injuries.
A licensed insurance professional can help you decide what coverages and levels are most appropriate for your situation.
How to save on auto insurance for nurses
The best car insurance providers offer a variety of auto insurance discounts that policyholders might be able to take advantage of, potentially including exclusive discounts for healthcare workers. If you are worried about the cost of your auto insurance, consider these savings tips:
Join a nursing organization
Some insurance companies offer discounts to members of nursing organizations like the American Nurses Association. Qualifying organizations could vary based on where you live and what insurance company you choose. If you are already a member of a nursing organization, you can check to see if the organization partners with any insurance companies to offer special rates and discounts.
Take advantage of safe driving discounts
Many insurance companies offer safe driving programs that use an app or telematics device to monitor your driving behavior. You can earn a discount by avoiding risky driving behaviors like hard braking and rapid acceleration. However, some programs also monitor nighttime driving. If you work late shifts, these programs may not be right for you.
Bundle your policies
One of the biggest discounts available from some car insurance providers is the multi-policy discount. Insuring your auto policy with the same company as your home, condo or renters insurance could save you quite a bit of money on both policies. Just be sure to compare quotes — in some cases, it might be cheaper to get your home and auto insurance from separate providers.