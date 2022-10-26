Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Car insurance for Jeep Wranglers in 2024
Car insurance isn't cheap, whether you’re insuring a sedan, an electric car or a utility vehicle like a Jeep Wrangler. The average cost of car insurance nationwide is $2,014 per year for full coverage and $622 per year for minimum coverage. With an average price tag of $1,820 per year for full coverage car insurance, the average Jeep Wrangler driver pays slightly less than the national average for car insurance.
It’s important to understand, however, that you may pay more or less than the average based on a range of factors, like your age (in most states), credit rating (in most states) and driving history, as well as details about your vehicle. Car insurance companies also calculate rates differently, which means that rates can vary significantly from one company to the next. That said, the average cost information can help illustrate what your costs may be when buying Jeep insurance. The rates in this article are based on a 2021 Jeep Wrangler.
How much does it cost to insure a Jeep Wrangler?
The average cost of full coverage car insurance in the U.S. is $2,014 per year according to the most up-to-date rates from Quadrant Information Services. In addition to other factors, your vehicle’s make and model affect your insurance cost. Why? Different vehicle makes and models present different levels of risk for the insurance company. Different models demonstrate differing accident statistics, have different safety features and cost different amounts to repair. The following factors partially account for car insurance premium differences among different makes and models:
- Crash rate stats per make/model: According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the 2021 Jeep Wrangler earned an overall rating of M for "marginal" on its safety evaluation score. Marginal ratings fall behind “acceptable” and “good” ratings.
- Price of parts: Domestic vehicles like Jeep Wranglers tend to have cheaper parts and therefore are generally cheaper to repair. Insurance costs are typically lower for domestic vehicles to reflect these lower-cost repairs.
- Safety features: The Jeep Wrangler comes equipped with safety features such as adaptive cruise control, anti-lock brakes, anti-theft devices, automatic daytime running lights, electronic stability control and forward collision warning.
Car insurance for a Jeep Wrangler: by model
Auto insurance for Jeep Wrangler drivers will vary in price based on several personal characteristics. However, the average Jeep Wrangler insurance rates for minimum coverage and full coverage below may be helpful for the sake of comparison.
While the following car insurance rates reflect the average cost for Jeep Wrangler drivers, other variables affect car insurance costs. For instance, in many states, your credit-based insurance score and gender can affect your car insurance rate. Age is also a major determinant of car insurance rates in most states. Typically, your car insurance rates tend to be the highest in your teen years and steadily decrease as you age until around the age of 70, at which point they begin to increase again.
|Jeep Wrangler car insurance
|Average annual premium
|Minimum coverage
|$647
|Full coverage
|$1,820
Cheapest car insurance companies for Jeep Wranglers
Of the best car insurance providers available, the following five providers offer competitive car insurance for Jeep Wrangler drivers. The insurance carriers highlighted below make up some of the most popular car insurance companies by market share, making them a useful point of comparison for drivers beginning their insurance search. While these rates can be used as a starting point, remember that car insurance premiums are personalized and will vary based on several characteristics.
Average annual premium for full coverage by model
|Car insurance company
|Jeep Wrangler
|Auto-Owners
|$1,084
|USAA
|$1,085
|Geico
|$1,227
|Erie
|$1,271
|Amica
|$1,278
Jeep Wrangler features that impact insurance costs
The cost of auto insurance for Jeep Wrangler drivers is partially based on safety features that commonly accompany this vehicle. Certain safety features can lessen the risk of collisions and as a result, may reduce car insurance premiums. Safety features common with the Jeep Wrangler include:
- Anti-theft device: Anti-theft devices may include a GPS system, a car alarm or a starter disabler that makes it more difficult to steal a vehicle.
- Automatic daytime running lights: 2021 Jeep Wranglers are equipped with daytime running lights that turn on automatically, eliminating the need for Wrangler drivers to flick on their headlights manually.
- Back-up camera: Back-up cameras provide drivers with greater visibility and can help reduce the chances of reverse crashes.
- Blind spot monitoring: With blind spot monitoring, a light on your Jeep’s side-view mirror will turn on if the car detects something in your blind spot.
- Electronic stability control: Electronic stability control can help reduce the possibility of skidding and the chances of an accident.
- Forward collision warning: Forward collision warning uses radar and cameras to detect objects in front of a vehicle and notify a driver before a collision through sound or tactile signals.
- Rear park assist system: Rear park assist uses sensors to scan for parking spaces. Then, the vehicle will automatically steer into the spot while the driver reverses into it.
- Adaptive cruise control: Adaptive cruise control allows the driver to maintain a preset following distance with the vehicle ahead of them by using radar and cameras paired with automatic braking and acceleration.
- Anti-lock brakes: Anti-lock brakes are designed to prevent skidding by stopping your wheels from locking. Anti-lock brakes “pump” your vehicle’s brakes by releasing and reapplying the braking feature automatically.
Other car insurance coverage for a Jeep Wrangler
Almost every state has minimum liability requirements for all drivers. One required pillar of coverage is liability insurance, which is what typically pays for damage to the other driver's car and medical costs they or their passengers incur if you cause an accident. However, there are other types of car insurance beyond the legal minimums that may also be worth considering.
On top of the state-mandated liability insurance requirements, many drivers add collision and comprehensive coverage to their policies. These types of insurance may help pay for damage to your vehicle regardless of who is at fault for the accident. Comprehensive coverage, in particular, may provide drivers with financial protection in the event of a number of unforeseeable circumstances like vehicle theft, shattered windows and animal collisions.
Other types of car insurance that can provide additional protection include uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage and personal injury protection, which is mandatory in some states. The bottom line? Insurers generally offer a range of optional coverage types that allow you to build a policy that meets your needs and fits your budget.
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Jeep Wrangler, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.