Car insurance for Hyundai
The make and model of your vehicle impact your car insurance rates, so if you're in the market for a new car, reviewing average rates may help you choose an affordable option. If you drive a Hyundai or are thinking about purchasing a Hyundai, you might be wondering how much you can expect to pay for car insurance. To help you get an idea of average rates for Hyundais, Bankrate analyzed average rates for the Hyundai Accent using data from Quadrant Information Services.
How much does it cost to insure a Hyundai?
Car insurance premiums for Hyundais depend on several things, including the price of parts, the cost of repairs and the car’s safety features. Your premium may also vary based on your personal rating factors, your annual mileage and the cost of living in your area.
- Price of parts and repairs: The cost of insuring a Hyundai depends on the cost of the vehicle’s parts and repairs. Repair costs may vary based on the specific model you own and the cost of living in your area. In general, Hyundais are not as expensive to repair as higher-end models, which may contribute to the lower cost of car insurance.
- Safety ratings and features: Insurance companies typically charge lower rates for vehicles with advanced safety features and strong safety ratings. Both the Hyundai Sonata and Hyundai Palisade were both included in the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IHHS) Top Safety Picks for 2023.
Car insurance rates for Hyundai Accent
The average cost of car insurance for a Hyundai Accent is $1,967 for full coverage and $670 for minimum coverage. This is fairly similar to the national average cost of car insurance, which is $2,014 for full coverage and $622 for minimum coverage.
Insurance costs for a Hyundai Accent will vary depending on several factors, including the amount of coverage you purchase, your insurance company and state-dependent personal factors, like your gender, credit score, driving record and age.
|Avg. annual full coverage premium for a Hyundai Accent
|Avg. annual min. coverage premium for a Hyundai Accent
|$1,967
|$670
Average car insurance cost for Hyundai by company
Car insurance companies can charge different rates for the same type and amount of car insurance coverage. Additionally, each insurer weighs rating factors differently. Before you purchase auto insurance for a Hyundai, it may be a good idea to get quotes from several companies to see which one might give you the lowest rate.
In the table below, you can see the average cost of Hyundai car insurance from some of the largest auto insurance companies by market share.
Average annual premium for full coverage by company
|Company
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Avg. annual min. coverage premium
|Allstate
|$2,620
|$679
|Amica
|$1,441
|$429
|Erie
|$1,383
|$544
|Geico
|$1,364
|$409
|Nationwide
|$1,523
|$684
|Progressive
|$1,447
|$537
|State Farm
|$1,375
|$516
|USAA
|$1,258
|$409
Hyundai features that impact insurance costs
Many newer Hyundai models are equipped with safety features and technology that might reduce the cost of auto insurance. Here are some of the most common Hyundai features that might affect your premium.
- Hyundai SmartSense: This package of safety features is included in many newer Hyundai models and may help you avoid accidents by monitoring around your vehicle for other cars, pedestrians and obstacles.
- Curtain airbags: Most new Hyundais come equipped with six airbags, including curtain airbags for side protection.
- Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD): This common feature in newer Hyundais adjusts the brake pressure and distribution based on the number of passengers in the vehicle to more safely and efficiently come to a stop.
Other car insurance coverage for Hyundais
Your state’s minimum coverage is enough to let you drive legally, but most insurance experts recommend purchasing additional coverage types and limits to fully protect your investment in your car. Some additional coverage types you may want to consider include:
- Collision and comprehensive coverage: These two coverage types are typically required if you have a loan or lease on your vehicle and add financial protection for damage to your own car from an accident or other covered event, like vandalism.
- Gap insurance: This option is designed to pay for an outstanding loan amount on a stolen or totaled car.
- OEM replacement parts: Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coverage may help ensure that your vehicle is repaired with original parts after a covered claim.
- Roadside assistance coverage: This endorsement may help you get towing, lockout services or other types of assistance on the road if your vehicle breaks down.
- New car replacement coverage: This option is designed to pay for a new car if your current vehicle is stolen or totaled within a certain time frame. Usually, only vehicles that are a few model years old will qualify.
- Uninsured motorist and underinsured motorist coverage: These two coverage types cover you for damage caused by drivers with no insurance or not enough insurance to pay for your damages.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied: Hyundai Accent and Toyota Camry (base).