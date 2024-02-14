At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Car insurance can be complicated, since a policy may contain multiple types of coverage and have rules regarding who is covered and in what cases the auto insurance covers the car or the driver. One general rule that is good to understand is this: in most cases, car insurance stays with the car, not the driver. What does that mean for you? Usually, this means that if you give someone permission to use your car, your policy will cover them while they’re behind the wheel if they are in an accident or experience any kind of vehicle mishap.

Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Rates Rates keep going up in 2022. Get a new quote and save today. Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

RATE INCREASE ALERT Rates increased up to 12% this year. Costs will continue to rise through 2022. Shop for a better rate before you renew your current policy. Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

Having said that, however, it’s important to note that every policy is unique, and is based on multiple factors as well as state insurance law. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team took a deep dive into the nature of car insurance policies to help you understand the differences between drivers insurance vs. car insurance.

Is the car insured or the driver?

When you purchase an auto insurance policy, you may be wondering if the car is insured or the driver. The policy documents will indicate the vehicle or vehicles that are covered. It will also detail drivers who are covered by the policy, as well. That’s easy enough to understand if you are driving your own car.

But what if another person—say, your neighbor—asks to borrow your car while theirs is in the shop? In most cases, your existing policy will cover them, and if they have an accident while driving your car, your policy will pay out on any approved claims. But this is not always true, and the best way to know if it works in your case is to read your policy documents, or make a quick call to your local agent.

You may also have coverage through your own policy if you, instead, are driving your neighbor’s car. Again, however, this will depend on the wording and coverage levels of both your own policy and your neighbor’s policy. For example, if they do not have collision coverage on their policy, your own collision insurance might be used to pay for damages to the car if you’re in an accident.

Does my car insurance cover a rental car or car-sharing service?

Many car rental agencies offer the opportunity to purchase rental car insurance when you pick up your rented vehicle. In some cases, this may be an unnecessary expense, because it’s possible your own policy includes coverage for a car rental. Keep in mind, however, that some personal car policies do not cover using your car for work purposes, so if you are renting a car for business, you might not be covered. Again, the only way you can know for sure is by reading the fine print on your policy.

Car-sharing services like Zipcar or ridesharing services such as Uber may also have you wondering about coverage. Although rules for these services vary from state to state, there is usually some form of insurance offered to hosts and renters. That coverage may be minimal, however, and may only include liability insurance. In some cases, you may want to talk to your insurer about a business auto insurance policy if you are renting your car out through a service.

Adding other drivers to a car insurance policy

In most cases, members of your household who have driver’s licenses will be named on your policy. Your insurer expects that anyone who lives in your home—your spouse, older children or other relatives—is likely to drive the vehicles that are named in the policy. When you purchase your policy, you may also be asked about other drivers who routinely drive your car. For example, if your in-laws live next door and borrow your car every few days while they’re watching your children, your insurer may want to include them on the policy. This may not be necessary, however, for those who occasionally, but not regularly, borrow your car with permission.

How do I add a driver to my auto insurance policy?

If a friend or relative is regularly borrowing your vehicle, it may make sense to add them to your policy. This might be the case if you have a regular childcare worker, for example, who uses your car, or an older relative who no longer owns their own vehicle. It’s not difficult to do. In most cases, it can be handled simply by calling your local agent or logging on to your account on your insurer’s website. Have at hand the following pieces of information:

The name of the driver you’re adding

Their social security number

Their date of birth

The date they were first licensed

Their driver’s license number

One factor to note: if the person you’re adding does not have a great driving record, your rate may increase when they’re added to your policy. For example, if they have had one or more moving violations, multiple speeding tickets or a DUI/DWI. If that is the case, you may want to shop around to find the cheapest possible coverage.

Exceptions to the requirement for adding drivers

Once in a while, insurers will write a policy that excludes an individual from driving. This is most often the case if the person is a high-risk driver with multiple infractions or DUIs. In this case, neither the individual nor the car would be covered if you allow them to use your vehicle despite the exclusion.

Another uncommon but possible circumstance is the named driver policy. With a named driver policy, anyone who is not specifically named in the policy documents is not covered, even if their borrowing of the car is infrequent. In this case, you would not want to loan your car to anyone, even if it was a one-time event since they would not have coverage.

Most auto policies do include permissive use. This concept means that unlisted drivers will have coverage while they are driving the policyholder’s vehicle, as long as they have the policyholder’s permission to use the vehicle. This would even include those not named on the policy.

If the occasional user of your car is a member of your household, however, such as a newly licensed teen driver, it is a good idea to add them to your policy, even though this may increase the cost of your coverage.

Considerations if you’re regularly sharing vehicles with another driver

As you may have noted, there is some wiggle room in determining the difference between an occasional user and someone who is a regular user of your car. Knowing when you should have an occasional user transferred to a named driver on your policy may seem tricky. If you’re not sure, it’s best to ask your agent.

Generally, though, if a person’s use of your car is regular—say, every Tuesday and Thursday—you may want to consider adding them to your policy. For example, let’s say you and your cousin work together, and you drive together to work, alternating cars. You might want to add them to your policy. A quick call to your agent can help you determine if this is a good idea. State regulations and your insurer’s own policies may play a role in determining the efficacy of adding them.

What happens if someone gets in an accident in my car?

That depends entirely on your policy’s fine print, and whether or not they are included in your policy through permissive use. If your policy does have permissive use, you have given them permission to use your car, and you have full coverage, which includes liability, collision and comprehensive, then you should be protected.

If your policy only has minimum coverage, which generally includes just bodily injury liability and property damage liability, they will only be covered to the extent of the policy’s limits: that is, if they are at fault, your policy will cover the other party’s medical bills and damages. In that case, without full coverage, your own car’s damages would not be covered by the policy.

How does borrowing another person’s car impact auto insurance rates in an accident?

As we’ve noted above, car insurance generally links to the car, not the driver. That means that your policy will be called into play if another person has an accident while driving your car. In some cases, the other person’s policy may be used as secondary insurance, but in an at-fault accident, yours will be the primary insurance policy that will pay for damages.

This could result in an increase in your premium rate, unless you have accident forgiveness as an endorsement on your policy, in some cases. Any accident—no matter who is driving your vehicle—is likely to cause an increase in your rate, especially if you or whoever is driving is found to be at fault.

How do primary and secondary insurance work in case of an accident involving a borrowed car?

Following an accident that occurs while someone has borrowed your car, you should submit your claim to your own insurer first. In this case, it is considered the primary insurance policy, and an approved claim will be paid up to your limits of coverage.

But what if the costs involved in the accident are more than your coverage limits? In that case, the driver’s policy may be used as the secondary insurance, and the remaining costs could be submitted as a claim to them.

Types of auto insurance coverage options

Auto insurance policies can include liability coverage, as well as collision and comprehensive coverage. Let’s look at each coverage and whether or not it extends to other drivers who are driving your car. Keep in mind that it always depends on the policy language.

Liability coverage – This can cover damage to other cars and property, as well as injuries for drivers and passengers in other cars. But this coverage offers no protections for damage sustained to your own vehicle or any of your own medical bills. If your policy allows for permissive use and you let someone else borrow your car, liability coverage should cover damages to others that result from your car, but not your car or the driver of your car.

This can cover damage to other cars and property, as well as injuries for drivers and passengers in other cars. But this coverage offers no protections for damage sustained to your own vehicle or any of your own medical bills. If your policy allows for permissive use and you let someone else borrow your car, liability coverage should cover damages to others that result from your car, but not your car or the driver of your car. Collision coverage – This covers damage to your vehicle sustained by a moving accident, such as a wreck with another car. If your policy allows permissive use and someone else was driving your car, this coverage can pay for your car repairs, even if you weren’t driving at the time.

This covers damage to your vehicle sustained by a moving accident, such as a wreck with another car. If your policy allows permissive use and someone else was driving your car, this coverage can pay for your car repairs, even if you weren’t driving at the time. Comprehensive coverage – This will typically cover damage to your vehicle from events that do not qualify as moving accidents, such as vandalism or natural disasters. Since many comprehensive claims do not involve a driver, this coverage is more associated with the vehicle and not the specific driver. An exception to this would be if you or someone else is driving and hits a deer, in which case your policy likely covers damages for you, your household or permissive-use drivers.

This will typically cover damage to your vehicle from events that do not qualify as moving accidents, such as vandalism or natural disasters. Since many comprehensive claims do not involve a driver, this coverage is more associated with the vehicle and not the specific driver. An exception to this would be if you or someone else is driving and hits a deer, in which case your policy likely covers damages for you, your household or permissive-use drivers. Medical payments or personal injury protection – Some auto policies include coverage that pays for your medical bills if you’re injured in a wreck. Although it depends on the policy, this coverage generally wouldn’t extend to other drivers who use your vehicle when you’re not present.

When car insurance follows the driver

You may wonder if your insurance covers you if you drive someone else’s car. In most cases, if you are driving someone else’s car, the car owner’s policy will generally be used to pay claims related to an accident while you are behind the wheel. One exception to this can be rental cars, but this depends on your policy and any restrictions on it.

If you are in an accident while driving another person’s car, and their insurance is not enough to cover damages, your own policy may be used to pay for amounts over their limits. The car owner’s policy would be the primary insurance, while your own policy would be secondary. This might happen if their liability insurance has a low limit, or if there is damage to the car and they lack collision insurance.

Another instance where car insurance follows the driver is if you purchase a new car and it has not yet been added to your policy. This should not be a very long period, since switching your insurance to the new vehicle is one of the first tasks you have as a new car owner.

Frequently asked questions