Car insurance for Dodge Chargers in 2024
The Dodge Charger is one of the most recognizable cars on the road. Whether it's a modern model or the very first one to roll off the assembly line back in 1964, you can tell a Dodge Charger from its unique build. If you want to get behind the wheel of one of these unmistakeable American muscle cars, you need to consider all the costs — of buying it as well as insuring it. On average, Dodge Charger insurance costs $2,824 per year for full coverage. But that premium can change depending on a number of factors including your driving history, location and age of your vehicle. It's important for you to know how much insurance on a Dodge Charger is before you decide to make a purchase.
How much does it cost to insure a Dodge Charger?
The average annual cost of car insurance in 2023 is $2,014 for full coverage and $622 for minimum coverage, according to data from Quadrant Information Services. This is significantly less than the Dodge Charger’s annual averages of $2,824 for full coverage and $668 for minimum coverage.
Average rates vary by make and model because insurance companies consider factors like a vehicle’s intended use, repair costs, safety features, theft rates and value to determine premiums. The fact that the Dodge Charger is a high-performance car may drive up average rates for these models as insurers may see drivers of these cars as more likely to engage in risky driving behavior like speeding. The Dodge Charger also has lower Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) safety ratings than some other comparable sedans and coupes, which may also increase average rates.
In addition to your Charger's age and mileage, insurers will also consider your personal rating factors when determining your rates. Depending on the state you live in, these could include your age, location, claims history, credit history, driving record and more.
What factors impact my Dodge Charger insurance rate?
Multiple factors go into determining your auto insurance rate. Some are related to you, the car owner, and others are related to the car. Some Dodge-specific factors that may affect your rate include:
- Crash rate stats: The Dodge Charger received mixed safety scores from the IIHS. The Charger earned "good" ratings for things like its roof strength and seats in crash tests, but it received lower marks for its structure, safety cage and lower leg protection in crash tests.
- Price of parts: A car that can be fixed without the use of imported or expensive parts often has cheaper repair costs that may be reflected in your insurance premium. The Dodge Charger is made in Canada and most of its components are North American-made, meaning that your premium cost likely won't reflect a higher price due to expensive parts. However, adding optional or premium features to your Charger could add to the price of parts and labor in the event of an accident, therefore potentially increasing your premium.
Vehicle features that impact Dodge Charger insurance costs
Dodge Chargers are considered “muscle cars” — cars that deliver more in the way of power and performance than an average vehicle. That, along with other factors common to the Chargers, may impact insurance costs.
- V-8 engine: The high-performance engine that is available for Dodge Chargers may indicate to your insurer that you’re likely to engage in risky behaviors while driving. The added engine power may also increase the amount of potential liability and injury if an accident were to happen. These factors may increase average premiums for Dodge Chargers.
- On-demand all-wheel drive: Modern Charger SXT and GT models feature the ability to switch to all-wheel drive when the weather demands it. This safety feature may save you money by lowering your risk of winter accidents.
- Blind spot monitoring system: If you own a newer Charger, your vehicle is designed to send an alert when a car enters your blind spot, helping you avoid side-impact accidents or the risk of a last-minute overcorrection. These safety features may help reduce your premium.
- Rear backup camera: Another feature of newer Chargers, this camera may help you avoid fender benders and parking lot accidents.
- Air bags: Like most modern vehicles, newer Chargers come equipped with front, side-curtain and pelvic-thoracic air bags, along with front head restraints. These features may make it less likely that you and your passengers will sustain serious injuries in an accident. The increased safety may lead your insurer to offer better rates.
Best cheap car insurance companies for a Dodge Charger
Although your individual rates will vary from the average cost of Dodge Charger insurance based on personal rating factors, exploring quotes from some of the cheapest companies may help you find the coverage you need at an affordable rate. Bankrate's insurance editorial team analyzed average rates from Quadrant Information Services for some of the best car insurance companies. We found that some of the cheapest rates may be found with USAA, Nationwide Auto-Owners, Erie and Mercury. In addition to low rates, these carriers also offer a balance of coverage options, potential discounts, digital tools, strong customer satisfaction scores and good financial strength ratings.
|Car insurance company
|Avg. full coverage premium for a Dodge Charger
|Avg. minimum coverage premium for a Dodge Charger
|USAA
|$1,612
|$363
|Nationwide
|$1,627
|$594
|Auto-Owners
|$1,650
|$324
|Erie
|$1,726
|$515
|Mercury
|$1,943
|$531
How can you save money on Dodge Charger car insurance?
Average rates for Dodge Chargers are higher than the national average, but you may be able to lower your premium with the following tips:
- Bundle and stack discounts: Most carriers offer at least a handful of discounts for policy savings, and the most significant discounts are typically multi-car discounts and bundling discounts. Other common savings opportunities include good student discounts, paid-in-full discounts, military discounts and safe driver discounts.
- Shop around and compare rates: Different car insurance companies have their own algorithms for determining insurance rates. Some may weigh certain rating factors more than others, so comparing quotes from a few different carriers may help you see which company could offer the lowest rates for your circumstances.
- Maintain a good driving record: Your driving record indicates to insurers how likely you may be to get into an accident or engage in risky driving behavior. Avoiding accidents and tickets may help keep your rate steady over time. Safe drivers may also be able to save extra through claims-free discounts and telematics programs.
Other car insurance coverage for a Dodge Charger
Although most states mandate that you carry liability coverage, there are other optional types of insurance that may provide you with more financial protection in the event of an accident. The most common are collision and comprehensive. While liability protects the other driver and car in an accident, these two types of insurance cover your car and passengers following an accident or other causes of loss, such as vandalism or theft, regardless of fault.
Other types of insurance that may be worth considering are uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage, which covers you if you’re involved in an accident with a driver who has no insurance, or not enough insurance to cover costs.
If you have a new car, you may also want to consider new car replacement insurance, which ensures that you’d have enough in your claim payout to purchase a replacement vehicle if you’re in an accident. A similar option is gap insurance, which pays the difference between what your totaled new car is worth and what you owe on your car loan.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.