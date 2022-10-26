Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Best car insurance for coupes
If you’re looking for the best car insurance for your coupe, USAA, Geico and Amica top the list as standout auto insurers. Bankrate's editorial team narrowed down our list of best car insurance companies for coupes by analyzing factors that are likely important to you – financial strength, customer satisfaction, the latest premium data and discounts, to name a few.
Models included in this review:
- Dodge Challenger
- Ford Mustang
- Honda Civic
How much does it cost to insure a coupe?
The average annual cost of car insurance is $2,014 for full coverage and $622 for minimum coverage. In addition to how much you drive and the age of your vehicle, the make and model of the coupe you drive will likely impact your car insurance rates.
The following vehicle factors may influence what you pay for car insurance for your coupe:
- Price of parts: American-made or more common vehicles typically have cheaper parts since they don’t have to be imported or are imported more frequently. Foreign vehicles, such as BMWs and Audis, may see higher insurance rates as a result of less common parts and the potential for specialty repair shops.
- Safety features: Common safety features in new coupes include side airbags, anti-lock brakes, electronic stability control and accident avoidance systems. Coupes with more safety features may have lower average insurance rates as passengers may be less likely to be injured in the event of a crash. The following makes and models of coupes received 2022 IIHS awards as Top Safety Picks: Subaru BRZ and Toyota GR86. However, no two-door coupes were chosen for the organization's 2023 list.
- Likelihood of theft: If your vehicle comes equipped with anti-theft devices such as wheel locks and brake locks, you might save on your car insurance. Coupe models with lower instances of theft may also see lower rates.
Other factors such as your driving history, age and geographic location also impact your rates. Though it varies by state, in some cases, your gender and a credit-based insurance score may also factor into the rate you pay for car insurance. Rates also vary by auto insurer since carriers determine their risk comfort levels differently. The type of coverage you choose, including any optional coverage, will also factor into the total cost of your car insurance.
Car insurance for coupes by make and model
The table below provides a snapshot of the average cost of car insurance for coupes, based on popular models and premium data from Quadrant Information Services.
|Coupe make and model
|Average annual full coverage premium
|Average annual minimum coverage premium
|Dodge Challenger
|$2,483
|$641
|Ford Mustang
|$2,488
|$602
|Honda Civic
|$1,963
|$619
Best car insurance for coupes
The best car insurance company for you likely depends on your personal rating factors and insurance preferences. We reviewed several carriers that offer a balance of competitive average rates, strong customer satisfaction scores, high financial strength ratings, robust digital tools and a variety of coverage and discount options.
- USAA – Although USAA is only available to active and former military members and their families, the carrier consistently earns high customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power and competitive average rates for coupe drivers. The carrier has a range of coverage options, including roadside assistance and rental reimbursement, but service is only available online and over the phone, which may be a dealbreaker for drivers who prefer to conduct their insurance business in person.
- Geico – Geico tied with Amica for our 2023 Bankrate Award for Best Car Insurance Company Overall. The carrier doesn't have the lowest average rates for coupes based on our analysis, but it does offer numerous opportunities for potential savings with discounts for military members, good students, bundling and professional affiliations. Although Geico may not have as many local agencies as some of its competitors, it does have a robust website and mobile app for digital policy management.
- Amica – The Bankrate editorial team has named Amica one of the Best Auto Insurance Companies Overall of 2023 (tied with Geico). It claimed this award thanks to its robust coverage options and outstanding customer service. With the highest overall customer satisfaction score in the 2022 JD Power U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, drivers may be very satisfied with the carrier's level of service. Amica has a long list of discounts and endorsements, but its average rates are not as competitive as some other carriers.
Cheapest car insurance companies for coupes
For many drivers, price is top of mind when choosing the best car insurance company. To help you find the cheapest rates, Bankrate's insurance editorial team assembled a list of the five cheapest carriers for coupes based on average rate data provided by Quadrant. These carriers have low rates for the models we analyzed, but your rates may vary based on your personal rating factors and the type of coupe you drive. Coupes that are considered sports cars or luxury vehicles are typically pricier to insure, as are those with high theft rates, poor safety ratings and expensive repair costs.
Average annual premium for full coverage by model
|Car insurance company
|Dodge Challenger
|Ford Mustang
|Honda Civic
|Erie
|$1,620
|$1,398
|$1,325
|Geico
|$2,066
|$1,906
|$1,265
|Nationwide
|$1,511
|$1,581
|$1,456
|State Farm
|$1,986
|$1,741
|$1,340
|USAA
|$1,528
|$1,634
|$1,157
How much car insurance do I need for a coupe?
Nearly every state has minimum car insurance requirements, which vary by state but usually include some mix of liability coverage, uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, medical payments and personal injury protection. However, you may want to add more coverage types to build a more robust policy. Additional coverage types and higher coverage limits may provide greater financial protection in the event of an accident or other covered incident.
Your options for policy endorsements may vary based on the company you choose, but nearly all carriers offer collision and comprehensive coverage, also known as full coverage. These provide coverage for your vehicle in the event of an accident or other covered incident, like hitting an animal or tree. Other common endorsements include roadside assistance, coverage for custom equipment and gap insurance, which covers the difference between what you owe on a vehicle and its value in the event the car is totaled.
Ultimately, the amount of car insurance you need for your coupe likely depends on your personal circumstances and vehicle. For example, if you drive for a rideshare company, you might consider rideshare coverage, and if you live in a colder climate where gravel and sand are used to add traction to icy roads, you might consider windshield repair coverage.
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied:
- Dodge Challenger
- Ford Mustang
- Honda Civic