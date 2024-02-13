Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Best cheap car insurance in Bronx for 2024
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
The best car insurance companies in the Bronx
Finding the best New York car insurance company for Bronx drivers can be a challenge since drivers in NYC face unique circumstances that can complicate insurance. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team evaluated the market, looking for companies with low overall rates and competitive discounts and coverage options for customers in the Bronx. Based on rate data from Quadrant Information Services, along with expert third-party ratings from J.D. Power, we identified the five best car insurance companies for Bronx drivers.
Bankrate score
Avg. min coverage premium
Min. coverage
Avg. full coverage premium
Full coverage
Why Progressive made our list: Progressive offers some of the cheapest rates for drivers living in the Bronx in 2024. With a Bankrate Score of 4.4 out of 5.0, Progressive outpaces most of the competition in areas like pricing, customer service and availability of coverage. While the company scored just below the industry average for customer satisfaction in New York in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, its above-average rankings in the 2023 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study indicate that it could be a good fit for drivers seeking insurance they can manage easily on their phone.
Why Progressive may be best for discounts: Progressive’s list of auto insurance discounts is extensive, with the company claiming an average of $750 in savings for drivers who switch from another insurer. Available discounts include bundling discounts and the Snapshot telematics program, which could reward you with lower rates for safe driving.
|Bankrate Score
|4.4
|J.D. Power
|AM Best score
|A+
Bankrate score
Avg. min coverage premium
Min. coverage
Avg. full coverage premium
Full coverage
Why Geico made our list: Overall, Geico stands out from the competition for affordable rates and generally positive customer service experiences. Geico’s overall low pricing earned it a 2024 Bankrate Award for Best Budget Auto Insurance Company (tied with Auto-Owners). The company also scored above average for customer service in New York in J.D. Power’s 2023 study.
Why Geico may be best for digital policy management: Geico could be a particularly good fit for younger or tech-savvy customers in the Bronx, thanks to a digital-first strategy. The company ranked second for customer service in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study, although it lagged behind the competition for digital shopping. For drivers seeking a more traditional insurance experience, however, Geico might not be the best fit: the closest brick-and-mortar office is in Yonkers.
|Bankrate Score
|4.4
|J.D. Power
|AM Best score
|A++
Bankrate score
Avg. min coverage premium
Min. coverage
Avg. full coverage premium
Full coverage
Why Erie made our list: If you prefer to steer clear of insurance giants and work with a local insurer, Erie could be a good fit for your insurance needs. New York is one of just 12 states where this regional insurer writes policies with unique benefits like the ERIE RateProtect discount program. Just be aware that Erie doesn’t have physical offices in the NYC area.
Why Erie may be best for custom policies: A major advantage of Erie’s auto insurance offerings is the opportunity to add less-common coverage options like a roadside assistance and rental coverage bundle, personal item coverage and even pet coverage. The ERIE Auto Plus coverage bundle offers death benefits, deductible waivers, additional transportation expense coverage and the option to increase limits on specific coverage.
|Bankrate Score
|4
|J.D. Power
|AM Best score
|A+
Bankrate score
Avg. min coverage premium
Min. coverage
Avg. full coverage premium
Full coverage
Why Allstate made our list: Allstate is one of the more affordable major insurers for customers in the Bronx. It also scored above the industry average in New York for customer service in J.D. Power’s 2023 study. Allstate offers a wide range of coverage and discount options, including a Deductible Rewards Program and the Drivewise telematics program, which both reward safe drivers with cost reductions.
Why Allstate may be best for bundled policies: If you own or rent a home in the Bronx, you can bundle your coverage with a home or renters insurance policy from Allstate and earn significant discounts. Unlike some other major carriers, Allstate writes its own home insurance policies and tied with USAA for a 2024 Bankrate Award for Best Home Insurance Company Overall.
|Bankrate Score
|3.9
|J.D. Power
|AM Best score
|A+
Bankrate score
Avg. min coverage premium
Min. coverage
Avg. full coverage premium
Full coverage
Why USAA made our list: USAA’s base rates for drivers in the Bronx are just below the borough’s average, making it a competitive option for drivers eligible for coverage through USAA: military members, veterans and members of the National Guard and Army Reserves. USAA also received the highest customer satisfaction score of any carrier in the New York region of J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.
Why USAA may be best for military-focused coverage: In addition to affordable rates, USAA offers additional perks that military members won’t typically find elsewhere, including deployment support, discounts for cars stored on a military installation and a wide range of financial services for military members and their families. If you live in the Bronx and are eligible for an auto insurance policy from USAA, it’s worth checking out your options with this carrier.
|Bankrate Score
|4.2
|J.D. Power
|AM Best score
|A++
Bankrate's trusted insurance industry expertiseRead our full methodology
Bankrate’s insurance team analyzes the latest insurance rate data from Quadrant Information Services each month to ensure that our readers have the most up-to-date information about car insurance costs in their region. Our team includes licensed agents and other insurance professionals with decades of combined real-world experience helping policyholders make informed decisions about their auto insurance.
46
years of industry experience
122
carriers reviewed
34.5K
ZIP codes examined
1.2M
quotes analyzed
The cheapest car insurance companies in the Bronx
If cost is the primary factor in your car insurance search, you’ll need to compare quotes from the cheapest New York auto insurance companies. To keep it simple, Bankrate’s editorial team pulled the latest rate data from Quadrant Information Services. The table below shows the cheapest carriers for drivers in the Bronx as of April 2024. We’ve sorted them based on the average cost of state minimum coverage, but you’ll typically find low rates for full coverage as well.
|Insurance company
|Average annual min coverage premium
|Average annual full coverage premium
|
$1,863
|
$3,085
|
$2,067
|
$4,948
|
$2,630
|
$5,341
|
$3,234
|
$5,543
|
$2,728
|
$5,608
How much is car insurance in the Bronx?
The average cost of car insurance in the Bronx is $5,820 per year for full coverage — 55 percent more than the New York state average and 151 percent more than the national average. For state minimum coverage, Bronx drivers pay an average of $2,489 per year, 55 percent more than the state average.
Heavy traffic, high property crime rates and a tough insurance market all contribute to the Bronx’s high car insurance prices. However, average rates only tell part of the story: individual rating factors like your age and driving record can significantly impact what you pay for car insurance compared to your neighbors in the Bronx.
Bronx rates for teens
Teens aged 16 to 19 pay some of the highest rates for car insurance in the Bronx, especially if they purchase a standalone policy instead of staying on a parent’s insurance. On average, a standalone auto insurance policy for an 18-year-old driver in the Bronx costs $5,410 per year, or $451 per month, just for state minimum coverage. If you’re trying to get affordable car insurance for a teen driver in the Bronx, compare quotes on a parent’s policy if possible.
|Insurance company
|16-year-old*
|18-year-old*
|
Utica National
|
$2,083
|
$2,083
|
$2,199
|
$1,908
|
$3,313
|
$3,179
|
$3,446
|
$3,005
|
$4,812
|
$4,161
|Insurance company
|16-year-old*
|18-year-old*
|
$5,714
|
$5,176
|
$6,392
|
$5,570
|
$7,932
|
$7,587
|
$10,972
|
$9,462
|
$11,183
|
$10,623
Bronx rates for young drivers
Insurance prices begin to go down as Bronx drivers emerge from their teens, but the cost of coverage is still above average. On average, a 25-year-old driver in the Bronx pays $6,733 per year for full coverage — 31 percent less than a 20-year-old driver and 45 percent less than an 18-year-old.
|Insurance company
|20-year-old
|25-year-old
|
Utica National
|
$2,441
|
$1,833
|
$3,114
|
$1,983
|
$3,560
|
$2,227
|
$3,661
|
$2,543
|
$4,569
|
$2,979
|Insurance company
|20-year-old
|25-year-old
|
$5,971
|
$3,597
|
$8,688
|
$5,313
|
$9,455
|
$6,290
|
$9,811
|
$6,211
|
$10,085
|
$7,538
Bronx rates for adults
Car insurance rates typically stabilize in adulthood, with Bronx drivers paying an average of $6,020 per year for full coverage at age 30 and $5,252 at age 50.
|Insurance company
|30-year-old
|40-year-old
|50-year-old
|
Utica National
|
$1,597
|
$1,597
|
$1,382
|
$1,849
|
$1,863
|
$1,755
|
$2,022
|
$1,880
|
$1,861
|
$2,077
|
$2,067
|
$2,092
|
$2,666
|
$2,508
|
$2,473
|Insurance company
|30-year-old
|40-year-old
|50-year-old
|
$3,191
|
$3,085
|
$2,838
|
$4,986
|
$4,948
|
$4,870
|
$5,608
|
$5,608
|
$5,344
|
$5,665
|
$5,543
|
$5,356
|
$5,698
|
$5,341
|
$5,003
Bronx rates for senior drivers
Seniors aged 55 to 75 typically pay some of the lowest rates for car insurance in the Bronx, thanks to a lifetime of driving experience. On average, 60-year-olds pay $5,265 per year for full coverage, while, 70-year-olds pay $5,749 per year. Rates can begin to climb again as you enter your 70s due to increased risk of injuries and slower reaction times.
|Insurance company
|60-year-old
|70-year-old
|
Utica National
|
$1,382
|
$1,453
|
$1,632
|
$1,773
|
$1,671
|
$1,832
|
$2,108
|
$2,321
|
$2,395
|
$3,151
|Insurance company
|60-year-old
|70-year-old
|
$1,671
|
$3,083
|
$1,632
|
$5,097
|
$2,492
|
$5,189
|
$2,909
|
$5,223
|
$2,108
|
$5,581
The cheapest car insurance in the Bronx by driving record
Bronx drivers who don’t have any violations or accidents on their driving history generally pay the lowest rates — which means that safe driving is one of the best ways to keep your car insurance affordable in the Bronx. But if you’ve already got a ticket or other incident on your record, it’s still possible to find affordable insurance for your profile; you just need to know where to look.
Car insurance with a speeding ticket in the Bronx
On average, drivers in the Bronx with a single speeding ticket conviction pay $5,974 per year for full coverage — 3 percent more than drivers with clean records. The cost of state minimum coverage is 9 percent more for drivers with a speeding ticket.
|Insurance company
|Average min coverage rate
|Average full coverage rate
|
Utica National
|
$1,625
|
$9,569
|
$1,870
|
$3,107
|
$2,186
|
$6,868
|
$2,208
|
$5,273
|
$2,775
|
$6,244
Car insurance after an accident in the Bronx
An at-fault accident can raise your insurance rates in the Bronx. Drivers with a single at-fault accident on their record typically pay 2 percent more for full coverage than drivers with clean records, for an average annual total of $5,922. However, not all carriers treat accidents in the same way, so it’s important to compare rates when shopping for coverage.
|Insurance company
|Average min coverage rate
|Average full coverage rate
|
Utica National
|
$1,639
|
$9,583
|
$1,905
|
$3,155
|
$2,205
|
$5,257
|
$2,644
|
$5,361
|
$2,810
|
$6,297
Car insurance after a DUI in the Bronx
A DUI is a serious driving violation, carrying mandatory fines of $500 to $1,000 and possible jail time of up to a year for a single first offense. A DUI conviction can also pose a major challenge when looking for affordable coverage; Bronx drivers with a DUI conviction pay 62 percent more than drivers with clean records for even state minimum coverage.
|Insurance company
|Average min coverage rate
|Average full coverage rate
|
$1,930
|
$3,186
|
Utica National
|
$3,695
|
$17,060
|
$3,845
|
$8,286
|
$4,013
|
$7,999
|
$4,154
|
$9,186
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze April 2024 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a single, 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 20-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16- or 18-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy.
Bankrate Scores
Our Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
-
Cost & ratings 50%
-
Coverage & savings 30%
-
Support 20%
Each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. Our scoring model provides a comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and highlight where they fall short.